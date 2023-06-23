All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Calling all country music fans! Carrie Underwood is returning to Las Vegas for her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre. The singer previously ran the residency last year in 2022, with 18 sold-out performances. She was the first artist to take the stage at the Resorts World Theatre after opening the venue in 2021.

Underwood kicked off the first of 21 exclusive performances on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, to a sold out crowd, performing hits such as “Before He Cheats,” “Blown Away, and “Cry Pretty.” The residency comes just after Underwood’s 43-city The Denim & Rhinestones Tour; the country music star performed the title track of her “Denim & Rhinestones” album at the kick-off concert.

Fans can expect to see a show-stopping performance in the 5,000-capacity, world-class theatre each night thanks to the use of special effects, pyrotechnics, and state-of-the-art visual and audio technology with extravagant set pieces.

Since the first tour date of the REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency promptly sold out, the limited-run tour is no doubt a hot commodity. We’d recommend not waiting to scoop up your own seats before they’re gone.

Where can fans buy Carrie Underwood tickets to her Las Vegas Residency? Carrie Underwood tickets to her first Las Vegas Residency date on June 21 sold out, and we can expect similar outcomes for the remaining shows. While Carrie Underwood tickets are going fast on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Carrie Underwood tickets so you don’t miss her Las Vegas Residency.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Carrie Underwood“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Carrie Underwood!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Carrie Underwood” Filter to find performance dates Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Carrie Underwood!

You’ll find all the Carrie Underwood’s Las Vegas Residency dates for the REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre down below. The first date of her residency began on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 and the final show date is Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Wednesday, June 21 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Friday, June 23 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Saturday, June 24 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Wednesday, June 28 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Friday, June 30 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Saturday, July 1 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Wednesday, September 20 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Friday, September 22 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Saturday, September 23 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Wednesday, September 27 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Friday, September 29 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Saturday, September 30 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Wednesday, November 29 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Friday, December 1 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Saturday, December 2 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Wednesday, December 6 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Friday, December 8 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Saturday, December 9 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Wednesday, December 13 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Friday, December 15 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Saturday, December 16 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

What is Carrie Underwood’s Las Vegas Residency setlist?

While the line-ups could change show to show for the REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre, setlist.fm has information on what Carrie Underwood performed during her June 21, 2023 show for the Las Vegas Residency.

“Cowboy Casanova” “Good Girl” “Undo It” “Wasted” “Drinking Alone” “Dirty Laundry” “Two Black Cadillacs” “Church Bells” “Blown Away” “Jesus, Take the Wheel” “How Great Thou Art (Traditional Cover)” “All-American Girl” “Flat on the Floor” “Love Wins” “Cry Pretty” “Smoke Break” “Last Name” “Before He Cheats” “Something in the Water”

