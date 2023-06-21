All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Still going! After a lauded tour supporting their fifth studio album Being Funny in a Foreign Language., The 1975 tickets to their Still…At Their Very Best tour are selling out quickly.

The English band—composed of Matty Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald, and George Daniel embarked on their world tour…At Their Very Best. on November 2, 2023, in the United States and have performed in 6 continents so far. The tour, which incorporates elements of performance art and mixed media, has had rave reviews from Rolling Stone, Variety, The Guardian, and more. Ethan Shanfield of Variety wrote, “Despite the vague political messaging and elaborate staging, the most exhilarating part of the show was the songs. Healy and Co. are no strangers to stunts, theatrics and moments designed for Twitter virality, but if there’s one thing the 1975 won’t let you forget, it’s that they’re one hell of a live band.”

To announce the extension of their tour, the band released a new episode of “A Theatrical Performance of an Intimate Moment” where Healy goes through his morning routine and tends to various greenery. The Still…At Their Very Best tour is the biggest tour they’ve ever done in North America. Here’s how to score The 1975 tickets so you don’t miss out.

How to Get The 1975 Tickets to Their Still…At Their Very Best Tour

Where can fans buy The 1975 tickets their Still…At Their Very Best shows? The 1975 tickets for the North American leg went on sale in June 2023 and sold out immediately. While The 1975 tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “The 1975″ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the The 1975 Still…At Their Very Best Tour!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “The 1975” Filter by City to find performance dates Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy The 1975 Still…At Their Very Best Tour!

Visit TicketSmarter.com and search for “The 1975” Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy The 1975 Still…At Their Very Best Tour!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for The 1975 Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice with your preferred location. To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy The 1975 Still…At Their Very Best Tour.

Here’s a list of The 1975 Still…At Their Very Best Tour dates.

September 26, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

September 28, 2023 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

September 30, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

October 2, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

October 5, 2023 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

October 7, 2023 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

October 12, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

October 17, 2023 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

October 18, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

October 20, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

October 22, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 23, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Arena

October 25, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

October 26, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

October 28, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

October 31, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

November 2, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 3, 2023 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

November 5, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

November 8, 2023 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

November 10, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Well Fargo Arena

November 12, 2023 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

November 14, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

November 17, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

November 18, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

November 20, 2023 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

November 22, 2023 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

November 26, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

November 27, 2023 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

November 29, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

December 1, 2023 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

December 2, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

The 1975 Still…At Their Very Best Setlist

The Still…At Their Very Best setlist has not been released yet, but it might be very similar to their …At Their Very Best setlist. Here is The 1975 …At Their Very Best setlist.

The 1975 (BFIAFL) Looking for Somebody (to Love) Happiness Part of the Band Oh Caroline I’m in Love With You All I Need to Hear (Song interrupted and… more ) I Couldn’t Be More in Love fallingforyou I Like America & America Likes Me (‘Real World’ Version) About You When We Are Together Be My Mistake Consumption (Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 5… more ) At Their Very Best If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know) TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You) A Change of Heart An Encounter Robbers Somebody Else I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes) Love It If We Made It The Sound Sex Give Yourself a Try

