By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Still going! After a lauded tour supporting their fifth studio album Being Funny in a Foreign Language., The 1975 tickets to their Still…At Their Very Best tour are selling out quickly.
The English band—composed of Matty Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald, and George Daniel embarked on their world tour…At Their Very Best. on November 2, 2023, in the United States and have performed in 6 continents so far. The tour, which incorporates elements of performance art and mixed media, has had rave reviews from Rolling Stone, Variety, The Guardian, and more. Ethan Shanfield of Variety wrote, “Despite the vague political messaging and elaborate staging, the most exhilarating part of the show was the songs. Healy and Co. are no strangers to stunts, theatrics and moments designed for Twitter virality, but if there’s one thing the 1975 won’t let you forget, it’s that they’re one hell of a live band.”
To announce the extension of their tour, the band released a new episode of “A Theatrical Performance of an Intimate Moment” where Healy goes through his morning routine and tends to various greenery. The Still…At Their Very Best tour is the biggest tour they’ve ever done in North America. Here’s how to score The 1975 tickets so you don’t miss out.
Where can fans buy The 1975 tickets their Still…At Their Very Best shows? The 1975 tickets for the North American leg went on sale in June 2023 and sold out immediately. While The 1975 tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings.
Here’s a list of The 1975 Still…At Their Very Best Tour dates.
September 26, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
September 28, 2023 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
September 30, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
October 2, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
October 5, 2023 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
October 7, 2023 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
October 12, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
October 17, 2023 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
October 18, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
October 20, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
October 22, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
October 23, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Arena
October 25, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
October 26, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
October 28, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
October 31, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
November 2, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
November 3, 2023 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
November 5, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
November 8, 2023 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
November 10, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Well Fargo Arena
November 12, 2023 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
November 14, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
November 17, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
November 18, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
November 20, 2023 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
November 22, 2023 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
November 26, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
November 27, 2023 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena
November 29, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
December 1, 2023 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
December 2, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
The Still…At Their Very Best setlist has not been released yet, but it might be very similar to their …At Their Very Best setlist. Here is The 1975 …At Their Very Best setlist.
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.