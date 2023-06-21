Read Next: This Cooling Mattress Cured My Insomnia On Hot Summer Nights & It’s $600 Off
The 1975 Tickets Are Selling Out Fast—How to Secure Your Tix

Still thinking about them...at their very best.
The 1975
Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images
Still going! After a lauded tour supporting their fifth studio album Being Funny in a Foreign Language., The 1975 tickets to their Still…At Their Very Best tour are selling out quickly.

The English band—composed of Matty Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald, and George Daniel embarked on their world tour…At Their Very Best. on November 2, 2023, in the United States and have performed in 6 continents so far. The tour, which incorporates elements of performance art and mixed media, has had rave reviews from Rolling Stone, Variety, The Guardian, and more. Ethan Shanfield of Variety wrote, “Despite the vague political messaging and elaborate staging, the most exhilarating part of the show was the songs. Healy and Co. are no strangers to stunts, theatrics and moments designed for Twitter virality, but if there’s one thing the 1975 won’t let you forget, it’s that they’re one hell of a live band.

The 1975 Tickets on StubHub

To announce the extension of their tour, the band released a new episode of “A Theatrical Performance of an Intimate Moment” where Healy goes through his morning routine and tends to various greenery. The Still…At Their Very Best tour is the biggest tour they’ve ever done in North America. Here’s how to score The 1975 tickets so you don’t miss out.

How to Get The 1975 Tickets to Their Still…At Their Very Best Tour

The 1975

Where can fans buy The 1975 tickets their Still…At Their Very Best shows? The 1975 tickets for the North American leg went on sale in June 2023 and sold out immediately. While The 1975 tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. 

The 1975 Tickets on StubHub

  1. Visit Stubhub.com and search for “The 1975″
  2. Sort by Date, Distance and Price
  3. Select the Event Date of your choice
  4. To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar
  5. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the The 1975 Still…At Their Very Best Tour!

The 1975 Tickets on Vivid Seats

  1. Visit Vividseats.com and search for “The 1975”
  2. Filter by City to find performance dates
  3. Select Find Tickets
  4. To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from.
  5. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout
  6. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy The 1975 Still…At Their Very Best Tour!

The 1975 Tickets on Ticketsmarter

  1. Visit TicketSmarter.com and search for “The 1975”
  2. Sort by Date, Distance and Price
  3. Select the Event Date of your choice
  4. To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar
  5. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy The 1975 Still…At Their Very Best Tour!

The 1975 Tickets on Ticketmaster

  1. Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for The 1975
  2. Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice with your preferred location.
  3. To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range
  4. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy The 1975 Still…At Their Very Best Tour.

The 1975 Still…At Their Very Best Tour Dates

Here’s a list of The 1975 Still…At Their Very Best Tour dates.

September 26, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

September 28, 2023 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

September 30, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

October 2, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

October 5, 2023 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

October 7, 2023 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

October 12, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

October 17, 2023 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

October 18, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

October 20, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

October 22, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 23, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Arena

October 25, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

October 26, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

October 28, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

October 31, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

November 2, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 3, 2023 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

November 5, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

November 8, 2023 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

November 10, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Well Fargo Arena

November 12, 2023 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

November 14, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

November 17, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

November 18, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

November 20, 2023 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

November 22, 2023 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

November 26, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

November 27, 2023 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

November 29, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

December 1, 2023 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

December 2, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

The 1975 Still…At Their Very Best Setlist

The 1975
DGetty Images

The Still…At Their Very Best setlist has not been released yet, but it might be very similar to their …At Their Very Best setlist. Here is The 1975 …At Their Very Best setlist.

  1. The 1975 (BFIAFL)
  2. Looking for Somebody (to Love)
  3. Happiness
  4. Part of the Band
  5. Oh Caroline
  6. I’m in Love With You
  7. All I Need to Hear (Song interrupted and… more )
  8. I Couldn’t Be More in Love
  9. fallingforyou
  10. I Like America & America Likes Me (‘Real World’ Version)
  11. About You
  12. When We Are Together
  13. Be My Mistake
  14. Consumption (Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 5… more )
  15. At Their Very Best
  16. If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)
  17. TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME
  18. It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)
  19. A Change of Heart
  20. An Encounter
  21. Robbers
  22. Somebody Else
  23. I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)
  24. Love It If We Made It
  25. The Sound
  26. Sex
  27. Give Yourself a Try

