She’s baaaack! Olivia Rodrigo is here with a new single two years after her critically acclaimed album Sour. So does this mean a new Olivia Rodrigo album soon?

On June 13, 2023, Olivia Rodrigo announced her new single “vampire” on social media. The song will be released on June 30, 2023. Per a press release of the song, “‘vampire’ is the sound of an artist firmly in control, imbued with a sense of maturity and a bold confidence.” The song is written by Rodrigo and Daniel Nigro who also produced the song and collaborated with her on Sour, her debut solo record.

Rodrigo’s fans (affectionately called Livies) have been eyeing new music since her last album. Earlier in the week, they noticed that the expiration date on the driver’s license on the “driver’s license” Spotify video changed to June 30, 2023. On June 2, 2023, her website also posted a cryptic clock countdown to June 30.

To further promote the single, she posted on her website, “Hi guys! Im so excited to announce that my new single ‘vampire’ is coming out June 30th!… so excited for this new chapter. thank you so much for all your support. love always, Liv.”

So is Olivia Rodrigo releasing a new album too? Read more to find out.

Is Olivia Rodrigo releasing a new album?

Is Olivia Rodrigo releasing a new album? Not just yet. The multi-Grammy Award-winning artist has just announced the release of her new single. But, we’re waiting to hear more news about a new album since she’s been hinting at it for a long time.

To get the feel of an album, Rodrigo’s single comes in vinyl and CD releases. The cover photo of the single includes a black-and-white profile of the artist with a lavender bandaid covering her jugular on her neck, referencing the 1968 vampire film Dracula Has Risen from the Grave.

Rodrigo has been teasing new music since 2022 and talked to Billboard extensively about her songwriting process when she was awarded Billboard Woman Of The Year. In fact, she’s been preparing for it ever since the release of Sour. “I have a title for my next album and a few songs,” she told the site. “It’s really exciting to think about the next world that’s coming up for me. I just love writing songs. I’m trying not to put too much pressure on myself. [I want to] just sort of explore and have fun right now.”

Will Olivia Rodrigo’s next album include bonus tracks? Sour was sweet in terms of the number of tracks, with only eleven songs listed. “I chose not to do any bonus tracks or special editions because Sour just felt like such a distinct era in my life, and I felt like I wanted to give the songs and album time to breathe,” she recounted. “And yeah, I’m excited to create a new era of my music. I really like the way the album existed as a body of work.”

She’s also working with her number one collaborator Daniel Nigro for her next era. “I absolutely love working with Dan. We have such a good groove together. We are always sharing ideas back-and-forth and have been carving out time to work together in the studio. The craziness of Sour being out in the world was something that really only Dan and I could relate to, and I think that has brought us closer together. I trust him so much and really enjoy the music we’ve been making.”

Though the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress launched into musical pop stardom, she’ll always go back to her roots and her feelings. “It’s definitely a different experience writing a second album after having a debut that was so well received. I still write so much of my music in my bedroom though, and I don’t think that experience will ever change. Writing songs will hopefully always be an outlet for me to process my feelings before anything else.”

As for the surrounding topics on her new album, Rodrigo assured that she was done being “sad.” “I’m definitely not as sad as I was when I wrote Sour,” she told Elle. I’m so excited to make my next record and explore more colors and textures and feelings and grow as a human being even more. I’m really stoked for that.”

Rodrigo assured her fans of new music during the second anniversary of her debut album in May 2023. She captioned an Instagram post, “oh man oh man oh man. SOUR turns 2 years old today. no words could ever describe how much this album means to me and how insanely grateful I feel for every blessing it has brought into my life. the new stuff is so so so so so close to being done I pinky promise 💓”

In a conversation with Alanis Morisette for Rolling Stone, she talked about her songwriting process and how success affected the way she listens to songs. “I try to write every day. I’m the same way: I write solely for myself. I think if I tried to sit down at the piano and be like, “I’m going to write a song that everyone likes and that resonates with people!” it’s never any good. I’ve been trying to put out songs and realize they’re not mine anymore. I can’t tell you how many songs that I’ve listened to and been like, “Oh, my gosh, that artist totally wrote it for me and my situation,” and they never did.”

She continued, “And when I put out ‘Drivers License,’ about this really hard time in my life, I watched it just affect so many people, regardless of sexual orientation or gender or age. There would be 40-year-old guys that would come up to me and be like, ‘Wow, that really struck me.’ Even if they weren’t going through a situation like that, they were like, “Oh, it takes me right back to when I was in high school and I went through my first heartbreak.” That was so magical for me, to not only see how universal that feeling was, but also how magical music can be and it can take you back to a specific point in time. You can hear everything and taste everything and smell everything, and that’s so unique to music.”

