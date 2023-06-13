All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Get ready to groove—LCD Soundsystem still has a handful of remaining tour dates across North America, and tickets are selling out fast.

LCD Soundsystem is one of the names amongst the very exciting lineup for the Re:SET Concert Series in cities like New York City, Boston, Washington D.C., Nashville and Chicago. Other show acts include none other than Boygenius, Steve Lacey, and Jamie XX. LCD Soundsystem will also be performing at the FORMAT Festival in Bentonville, AR with performers such as Leon Bridges and Alanis Morissette.

Availability for the remaining Re:SET series is increasingly dwindling—New York City’s Forest Hill Stadium show is set for Friday, June 16 and has a limited amount of open spots left. Luckily, tickets are still up for grabs on resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings.

LCD Soundsystem is the musical side project of producer James Murphy, co-founder of New York City dance-punk label DFA Records.

Read on for how to buy LCD Soundsystem tickets so you don’t miss the last of their upcoming shows.

LCD Soundsystem Tickets on StubHub

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “LCD Soundsystem“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy LCD Soundsystem!

LCD Soundsystem Tickets on Vivid Seats

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “LCD Soundsystem“ Filter to find performance dates Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy LCD Soundsystem!

Steve Jennings / Contributor / Getty Images Steve Jennings / Contributor / Getty Images

You’ll find all the remaining LCD Soundsystem tour dates down below, which will conclude on Friday, September 22 at the FORMAT Festival in Bentonville, AR. Additional Re:SET show dates are in the works, with dates and times to be announced soon (not listed below.)

FRIDAY, JUNE 16 — Re:SET New York — Forest Hills Stadium, Flushing, NY

SATURDAY, JUNE 17 — Re:SET Boston — Suffolk Downs, Boston, MA

SUNDAY, JUNE 18 — Re: SET Washington, D.C. — Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD

FRIDAY, JUNE 23 — Re: SET Nashville — Great Lawn at Centennial Park Nashville, TN

SATURDAY, JUNE 24 — Re: SET Columbus — KEMBA Live! Columbus, OH

SUNDAY, JUNE 25 — Re: SET — Riis Park Chicago, IL

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 — FORMAT Festival — Sugar Creek Airstrip Bentonville, AR

What is LCD Soundsystem’s setlist?

It’s possible LCD Soundsystem may change up the setlist from previous Re:SET shows, but going off of the previous song lists as recorded by setlist.fm, there’s a very good chance you’ll hear the below at the remaining concerts.

LCD Soundsystem Re:SET Setlist:

Us v Them I Can Change You Wanted a Hit Tribulations Movement Tonite Yr City’s a Sucker new body rhumba Someone Great Losing My Edge Home New York, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down Dance Yrself Clean All My Friends

