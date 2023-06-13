Read Next: Target Has The Cutest Jumpsuits & Rompers For Summer That Are Under $50
Tickets to LCD Soundsystem’s Re:SET Concert Series Shows Are Selling Out—Here’s How to Still Go

Don’t wait any longer!
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem performs live at O2 Academy Brixton on June 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)
Bruce Glikas / Contributor / Getty Images
Bruce Glikas / Contributor / Getty Images
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Get ready to groove—LCD Soundsystem still has a handful of remaining tour dates across North America, and tickets are selling out fast.

LCD Soundsystem is one of the names amongst the very exciting lineup for the Re:SET Concert Series in cities like New York City, Boston, Washington D.C., Nashville and Chicago. Other show acts include none other than Boygenius, Steve Lacey, and Jamie XX. LCD Soundsystem will also be performing at the FORMAT Festival in Bentonville, AR with performers such as Leon Bridges and Alanis Morissette.

Availability for the remaining Re:SET series is increasingly dwindling—New York City’s Forest Hill Stadium show is set for Friday, June 16 and has a limited amount of open spots left. Luckily, tickets are still up for grabs on resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings.

LCD Soundsystem is the musical side project of producer James Murphy, co-founder of New York City dance-punk label DFA Records.

Read on for how to buy LCD Soundsystem tickets so you don’t miss the last of their upcoming shows.

STANFORD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: (L-R) Phil Mossman, Nancy Wang and James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem perform on Day 1 of Re:SET Concert Series at Frost Amphitheatre on June 02, 2023 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)
Steve Jennings / Contributor / Getty ImagesSteve Jennings / Contributor / Getty Images

Where to buy LCD Soundsystem tickets

Where can fans buy LCD Soundsystem tickets to their upcoming show dates? LCD Soundsystem tickets have been selling quickly ever since going on sale; GA VIP and Guaranteed GA floor are currently sold out for their Forest Hills Stadium show in New York City for the Re:SET concert series. While LCD Soundsystem tickets are no longer available for some locations on Ticketmaster, luckily they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy LCD Soundsystem tickets so you don’t miss their Re:SET concert series.

LCD Soundsystem Tickets on StubHub

LCD Soundsystem Tickets

$100+
Buy Now
  1. Visit Stubhub.com and search for “LCD Soundsystem
  2. Sort by Date, Distance and Price
  3. Select the Event Date of your choice
  4. To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar
  5. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy LCD Soundsystem!

LCD Soundsystem Tickets on Vivid Seats

LCD Soundsystem Tickets

$100+
Buy Now
  1. Visit Vividseats.com and search for “LCD Soundsystem
  2. Filter to find performance dates
  3. Select Find Tickets
  4. To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from.
  5. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout
  6. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy LCD Soundsystem!
STANFORD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: (L-R) James Murphy and Pat Mahoney of LCD Soundsystem perform on Day 1 of Re:SET Concert Series at Frost Amphitheatre on June 02, 2023 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)
Steve Jennings / Contributor / Getty ImagesSteve Jennings / Contributor / Getty Images

What are LCD Soundsystem’s tour dates?

You’ll find all the remaining LCD Soundsystem tour dates down below, which will conclude on Friday, September 22 at the FORMAT Festival in Bentonville, AR. Additional Re:SET show dates are in the works, with dates and times to be announced soon (not listed below.)

FRIDAY, JUNE 16 — Re:SET New York — Forest Hills Stadium, Flushing, NY

SATURDAY, JUNE 17 — Re:SET Boston — Suffolk Downs, Boston, MA

SUNDAY, JUNE 18 — Re: SET Washington, D.C. — Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD

FRIDAY, JUNE 23 — Re: SET Nashville — Great Lawn at Centennial Park Nashville, TN

SATURDAY, JUNE 24 — Re: SET Columbus — KEMBA Live! Columbus, OH

SUNDAY, JUNE 25 — Re: SET — Riis Park Chicago, IL

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 — FORMAT Festival — Sugar Creek Airstrip Bentonville, AR

What is LCD Soundsystem’s setlist?

It’s possible LCD Soundsystem may change up the setlist from previous Re:SET shows, but going off of the previous song lists as recorded by setlist.fm, there’s a very good chance you’ll hear the below at the remaining concerts.

LCD Soundsystem Re:SET Setlist:

  1. Us v Them
  2. I Can Change
  3. You Wanted a Hit
  4. Tribulations
  5. Movement
  6. Tonite
  7. Yr City’s a Sucker
  8. new body rhumba
  9. Someone Great
  10. Losing My Edge
  11. Home
  12. New York, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down
  13. Dance Yrself Clean
  14. All My Friends

LCD Soundsystem tickets are available on StubHub and Vivid Seats. Use code SC2022 on Vivid Seats for $20 off.

LCD Soundsystem Tickets

$100+
Buy Now

