Run to your nearest phone, ARMY! BTS is the latest Spotify artist to be featured in a fan-favorite interactive experience after ROSALÍA, The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar. Fans of the incredibly popular K-Pop group will be able to pick their top five BTS songs on the music app and show it off on social media just in time for BTS’ 10th anniversary.

The septet which consists of members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook debuted on June 13, 2013, with their first single “No More Dream” from their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. Each year, the band holds an annual festival called FESTA in their hometown and ARMY all over the globe celebrates all their amazing and record-breaking accomplishments.

This year, the group released their love letter single to ARMY titled “Take Two” and partnered with Spotify to create this incredibly special experience. “Each step of our journey together has been unique and has sounded different along the way,” BTS says in a press release. “We hope many people enjoy this new experience with Spotify’s My Top 5: BTS Songs and share their favorites with us.”

So how can you show off your love for BTS through Spotify? Read more below to find out.

How to Use BTS Spotify Feature

To show off all your favorite BTS songs is really simple, but it might be really hard to condense them all to ONLY five songs. If you’re up to the challenge, here’s how to do it:

Visit https://spotify.com/top5 on your mobile device. The experience will present a curated selection of BTS’s songs. Select your five favorites. Then drag and reorder them in the visual display to create your top list. You’ll receive your picks in a visual sharecard. Then, choose a sharecard backdrop with OT7 (all the members) or your bias (favorite member). Share your personalized digital card with your selections and compare with your friends on social media using #spotifymytop5.

A quick note that the experience is only available in 48 countries: US, Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Poland, Turkey, UK, Ireland, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Iraq, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, Oman, Lebanon, Kuwait, Morocco, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Botswana, Brazil, Mexico, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay. You must also have the latest Spotify app update. Also, the feature only shows BTS songs that are available on Spotify, so no unreleased songs, solo songs or songs where BTS are featured.

If you’re curious to know what StyleCaster’s Entertainment Writer’s Top 5 BTS songs are:

“UGH!” — Map of the Soul: 7 “Spring Day” — You Never Walk Alone “Epilogue: Young Forever” — The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever “Dimple” — Love Yourself: Answer “Just One Day” — Skool Luv Affair

So what are you waiting for? Share your top BTS songs with us on Twitter by mentioning @stylecaster and @spotify!