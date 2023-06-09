All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Last chance to see the legendary Piano Man at The Garden. Billy Joel tickets to his last shows at Madison Square Garden are selling out. The first of Joel’s final 10 performances will be on October 20, 2023 and his final show will be on July 2024. The Kennedy Honors Receipient started playing at the famous New York arena on December 14, 1978 and now it’s time for him to say one last farewell to MSG.

On June 1, 2023, The “Uptown Girl” musician announced that he was ending his monthly Madison Square Garden shows. “I’m kind of flabbergasted that it lasted as long as it did. My team tells me that we could continue to sell tickets, but ten years, 150 shows – all right already!” said Billy Joel in a press release. “I do remember the first time we played Madison Square Garden, it was the pinnacle of my career. I thought, ‘My God, I’m headlining Madison Square Garden.’ Everybody in the world knows when you play The Garden, it’s not just New York. To our audience, I want to thank them for coming to our shows for this long. It’s hard to end, even at 150 lifetime shows. I just want to thank everyone for the wonderful thing that’s happened here.”

Billy Joel and Olivia Rodrigo. Getty Images

Stars who have played on stage with Billy Joel include Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, John Fogerty, Billy Gibbons, Brian Johnson, John Mayer, John Mellencamp, Olivia Rodrigo, Paul Simon, and more. Ex-New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo officially proclaimed July 18, 2018 “Billy Joel Day” in the State of New York after his 100th performance.

“There’s only one thing that’s more New York than Billy Joel – and that’s a Billy Joel concert at MSG,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “For more than 50 years, Billy’s music has defined our city and brought us together. On behalf of 8.5 million New Yorkers, congratulations, Billy, on a historic run of sold-out shows at MSG, and thank you for a lifetime of bringing joy to us all.”

How to Get Billy Joel Tickets To His Madison Square Garden Residency

Where can fans buy Billy Joel tickets to his last Madison Square Garden shows? Billy Joel tickets to his Madison Square Garden shows went on sale in June 2023 and sold out immediately across his last ten dates. While Billy Joel tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings.

Billy Joel Madison Square Garden Setlist

Here’s Billy Joel’s setlist for his latest June 2023 show at Madison Square Garden.

Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway) My Life The Entertainer Vienna Zanzibar An Innocent Man The Longest Time Half a Mile Away The Downeaster Alexa She’s Always a Woman Don’t Ask Me Why Allentown New York State of Mind Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song) Sometimes a Fantasy Only the Good Die Young The River of Dreams Nessun dorma (Giacomo Puccini cover) Scenes From an Italian Restaurant Piano Man Encore: We Didn’t Start the Fire Uptown Girl It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me Big Shot You May Be Right

