Every single night. Taylor Swift’s surprise songs on her Eras tour have us wondering what songs she’ll perform next. Now a staple of her sold-out tour, Swifties always have something to look forward to in her 3 hour long set.

Swift announced The Eras Tour in November 2022 after she released her tenth album Midnights. It’s the first time she’s performed a whole tour in six years. The tour is a celebration of her career and is described as a “journey through the musical eras” of all ten of her albums: 2006’s Taylor Swift; 2008’s Fearless; 2010’s Speak Now; 2012’s Red; 2014’s 1989; 2017’s Reputation; 2019’s Lover; 2020’s Folklore and Evermore; and 2022’s Midnights. Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic and lockdowns, music from her last four albums will be performed for the first time on The Eras Tour.

Each night on The Eras Tour, Taylor performs a whopping 44-song setlist. The concert is split up into different segments as an homage to each album. With extravagant production, Swift sings, plays guitar, dances with her crew to a roaring crowd. “There’s nothing in history to compare, Rob Sheffield of Rolling Stone wrote. “This is her best tour ever, by an absurd margin. It’s a journey through her past, starring all the different Taylors she’s ever been, which means all the Taylors that you’ve ever been. Taylor always designs every tour to be the best night of your life. But she designed this one to be the best night of all your lives.”

So why exactly does Taylor Swift do Surprise songs on The Eras tour? Every night, the “Love Story” singer strips it down to an acoustic set featuring her piano and guitar and sometimes special guests. “The plan, the goal, would be to play different songs every single night and never repeat one. Right? So that when you heard one on this tour, you would know it’s the only time that I was going to play it in the acoustic set, unless — caveat — unless I mess it up so badly,” she said during her first Eras tour concert in Glendale, Arizona, “that I have to do it over again in some other city. Send your best wishes towards me that I don’t do that.”

March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona — “Mirrorball” and “Tim McGraw”

March 18, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona — “State of Grace” and “This Is Me Trying”

March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada — “Our Song” and “Snow on the Beach”

March 25, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada — “Cowboy Like Me” with Marcus Mumford and “White Horse”

March 31, 2023 in Arlington, Texas — “Sad Beautiful Tragic” and “Ours”

April 1, 2023 in Arlington, Texas — “Death by a Thousand Cuts” and “Clean”

April 2, 2023 in Arlington, Texas — “Jump Then Fall” and “The Lucky One”

April 13, 2023 in Tampa, Florida — “Speak Now” and “Treacherous”

April 14, 2023 in Tampa, Florida — “The Great War” with Aaron Dessner and “You’re on Your Own, Kid”

April 15, 2023 in Tampa, Florida — “Mad Woman” with Aaron Dessner and “Mean”

April 21 in Houston, Texas — “Wonderland” and “You’re Not Sorry”

April 22 in Houston, Texas — “A Place in This World” and “Today Was a Fairytale”

April 23 in Houston, Texas — “Begin Again” and “Cold as You”

April 28 in Atlanta, Georgia — “The Other Side of the Door” and “Coney Island”

April 29 in Atlanta, Georgia — “High Infidelity” and “Gorgeous”

April 30 in Atlanta, Georgia — “I Bet You Think About Me” and “How You Get the Girl”

May 5 in Nashville, Tennesee — “Sparks Fly” and “Teardrops on My Guitar”

May 6 in Nashville, Tennesee — “Out of the Woods” and “Fifteen”

May 7 in Nashville, Tennesee — “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” with Aaron Dessner and “Mine”

May 12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — “Gold Rush” and “Come Back…Be Here”

May 13 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — “Forever & Always” and “This Love”

May 14 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — “Hey Stephen” and “The Best Day”

May 19 in Foxborough, Massachusetts — “Should’ve Said No” and “Better Man”

May 20 in Foxborough, Massachusetts — “Question…?” and “Invisible”

May 21 in Foxborough, Massachusetts — “I Think He Knows” and “Red”

May 26 in East Rutherford, New Jersey — “Getaway Car” with Jack Antonoff and “Maroon”

May 27 in East Rutherford, New Jersey — “Holy Ground” and “False God”

May 28 in East Rutherford, New Jersey — “Welcome to New York” and “Clean”

June 2 in Chicago, Illinois — “I Wish You Would” and “The Lakes”

June 3 in Chicago, Illinois — “You All Over Me” with Maren Morris and “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”

June 4 in Chicago, Illinois — “Hits Different” and “The Moment I Knew”

How Taylor Swift chooses her Surprise Songs For Eras Tours

How does Taylor Swift choose her surprise songs for each Eras tour date? Like Taylor said, there shouldn’t be a circumstance where a song is played twice (unless she messes up on the first try). Taylor’s ten album repetoire is wide enough that there’s songs enough to cover more than 50 dates.

In particular instances, she dedicated the song “Our Song” to opening performer Beabadoobee at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023. “I do get ideas from places. I actually saw an interview that Beabadoobee did — who is our amazing, brilliant opening act tonight — and they were saying, ‘Oh, you’re going on The Eras Tour. What song might you want to hear?’ And she was like, ‘I grew up listening to songs on her first album.’ And she named a specific song. So I figured, you know what, for her first show with us, I’ll play the specific song that she said she would want to hear. So this is a song I wrote for my ninth-grade talent show. It’s called ‘Our Song.’”

The day after she dedicated her surprise song to fellow singer Lana Del Rey who featured on the song “Snow on The Beach.” “Lana Del Rey put out a new album. It’s called Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Guys, it’s so good. You probably already know that, but it’s just extraordinary. I just think she’s the best that we have. I think we need to make it a priority as a group to stream, buy, support this album and this artist. She knows I’m obsessed with her, and she was kind enough to make a song with me on Midnights called ‘Snow on the Beach’ because she’s a generous king. She did that for me, and I’ll never forget how nice she’s been to me. It’s so cool when you have favorite artists and they turn out to be so nice to you. I wanted to just do some promo for her, and also, in honor of this brilliant album that she just put out, I wanted to play ‘Snow on the Beach.’” She performed the song for the first time.

The next day she perfomed with her first guest on tour, Marcus Mumford. “Las Vegas, Nevada, you are so lucky, because we do have a special guest with us tonight,” Swift told the sold-out crowd when introducing Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford. “Would you sing ‘Cowboy Like Me’ with me?”

She also brought out frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff during her New Jersey dates. “I know you’ve wanted to hear this song,” Swift teased before playing the fan fave “Getaway Car”. “He’s been one of my best friends — he feels like a family member,” Swift said while welcoming “Jersey’s own” Jack Antonoff.

What is Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour set list?

What is Taylor Swifts’ The Eras Tour setlist? Taylor’s setlist encompasses her entire musical career with over 40 songs. If you want to see if your favorite song is in the setlist or try to cross-reference if your favorite song hasn’t been a surprise song yet.