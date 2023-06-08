As it should be. Months before Super Bowl LVIII, people are wondering who will perform at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Rihanna performed at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show with a show-stopping performance and debuted her glorious baby bump for millions of people watching. She was on the fence about performing after the birth of her first child, but later caved in. “I was like, ‘You sure? I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this.” But Rihanna said that becoming a mom gave her the energy to take on the big event, especially with her nine-month-old son watching. “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything. And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all,” she said. “It’s important for my son to see that.”

With the Super Bowl being the biggest TV event in sports, Rihanna may be releasing a documentary to go along with it. According to an insider to HypeBeast, Rihanna partnered with Apple TV to film the following days up to the actual performance. “She will be recorded during rehearsals and meetings in the lead-up to the big night and give an insight into what her life is really like now that she is returning to pop as a mum,” an insider alleged. “Rihanna is a massive force to be reckoned with when it comes to music and so Apple has paid millions.”

“There is a massive appetite for everything to do with Rihanna, especially as this will be her major return to the stage for the first time in years,” the source added. “The Super Bowl is one of, if not the, biggest stages in the world, so her show was always going to be huge. Add on top of that it’s a live comeback and the pressure is immense. She is keen for the world to remember why she is one of the greatest performers of all time.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “Umbrella” singer spoke about how the Super Bowl 2024 was a “now or never” opportunity. “Nothing would have gotten me out of the house if it wasn’t a challenge like that,” she said. “You could get real comfortable being at home as a mom, [so this is] challenging myself to do something that I’ve never done before in my career. I have to live up to that challenge.”

So who will perform at the 2024 Super Bowl in their now-or-never opportunity? Here’s who is stirring up the internet with all the theories.

Who is performing at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Who is performing at the 2024 Super Bowl Half-Time Show? The NFL has not announced who is going to be performing at the 2024 Super Bowl Half-Time show just quite yet, but here’s who the internet thinks will be headlining the most viewed sports game in America.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles may be headlining the 2024 Super Bowl Half-Time Show, according to some tweets.

“There’s been a lot of chatter, that multiple-time GRAMMY award winner and former One Direction Star Harry Styles will be the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer” independent football news Twitter MLfootball tweeted. Pop culture news Twitter Pop Hive tweeted about the news to raving tweets from Harry stans. “football fans are gonna be so confused when half the stadium shows up in boas and cute fits im crying,” one fan tweeted.

already preparing to put my extreme harry defender pants on dear god https://t.co/kBjgWHviUN — jacqui 🍒✨5 (@indebt4harry) June 7, 2023

The “As It Was” singer also was a contender for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, but it ultimately went to Rihanna.

Harry talked about the feeling of performing amidst his (still on-going) Love On Tour world tour. “We came offstage, and I went into my dressing room and just wanted to sit by myself for a minute,” he told Rolling Stone. “After One Direction, I didn’t expect to ever experience anything new. I kind of felt like, ‘All right, I’ve seen how crazy it can get.’ And I think there was something about it where I was … not terrified, but I just needed a minute. Because I wasn’t sure what it was. Just that the energy felt insane.”

He talked about how performing in front of tens of thousands of people made him feel. “It’s really unnatural to stand in front of that many people and have that experience,” he says. “Washing it off, you’re just a naked person, in your most vulnerable, human form. Just like a naked baby, basically.”

The Harry’s House singer also headlined Coachella in 2022. If you’ve followed with Harry, he’s known to invite his celebrity friends up on stage for a surprise performance. At one of the weekends, he invited country legend Shania Twain out to sing one of her classics “Man, I Feel Like A Woman!”

“Now I have to tell you, in the car with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing,” Harry told the crowd of Twain. “She also taught me that men are trash. [laughs] But to you, for the memories you gave me with my mother, I’m forever grateful.”

“I’m at a loss for words, I’m a bit starstruck,” Shania replied. “When I was writing this song, you were just a kid, so it’s kind of a dream and very surreal to be sitting right here with you.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.