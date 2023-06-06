All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Swifties, listen up! You need to get your hands on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) from Target. The “Mine” singer just announced that she’s releasing her own version of her 2010 album and fans cannot wait to listen to one of her classic albums reworked!

After so much speculation of what her next (Taylor’s Version) album would be through clues on her on-going Eras tour, T-Swift proudly announced on Twitter, “I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20,” she tweeted. “The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness.”

She added, “I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th.”

It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their… pic.twitter.com/oa0Vs5kszr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 6, 2023

The singer-songwriter posted on Instagram the tracklist and very special guests featured on the new album, “I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with @yelyahwilliams from @paramore and @falloutboy. Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album. They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th.”

Hayley Williams expressed her excitement about being on her closest friend’s album on Instagram: “Taylor was the first industry friend I ever made and hung out with outside of work things. When Speak Now dropped, I bought my friend’s record (as you do!) and listened to the whole thing in my first car, sitting still in the driveway. It’s my favorite Taylor Swift album for so many reasons. I wish I could go back to this moment at my 21st birthday and tell her one day she’ll legitimately own Speak Now and we’ll get to sing together on one of the songs.”

In the exclusive Target version of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), you get stunning 3 Target-exclusive Lilac marbled color vinyl discs, a collectible album jacket with unique front and back cover art, collectible album sleeves including lyrics and never-before-seen photos, and a full size gatefold photograph and prologue.

Don’t have a record player? No worries, because Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) also has a CD version with all 22 original reworked songs from the 2010 album and 6 Songs From The Vault. Both albums will be released on July 7, 2023, but it’s best to pre-order now for all your “Enchanted” dreams to come true.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Vinyl could be the Midnight’s vinyl’s little sister with the way that the lilac casts its shade around the vinyl. We can’t wait to play this on our record player to lie and listen to nostalgia.

Not ready to settle down with vinyl? The CD comes with all the songs and a jeweled case and a collectible CD with artwork. Perfect to listen on a car ride.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Tracklist

“Mine” (Taylor’s Version) “Sparks Fly” (Taylor’s Version) “Back to December” (Taylor’s Version) “Speak Now” (Taylor’s Version) “Dear John” (Taylor’s Version) “Mean” (Taylor’s Version) “The Story of Us” (Taylor’s Version) “Never Grow Up” (Taylor’s Version) “Enchanted” (Taylor’s Version) “Better Than Revenge” (Taylor’s Version) “Innocent” (Taylor’s Version) “Haunted” (Taylor’s Version) “Last Kiss” (Taylor’s Version) “Long Live” (Taylor’s Version) “Ours” (Taylor’s Version) “Superman” (Taylor’s Version) “Electric Touch” feat. Fall Out Boy (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) “When Emma Falls in Love” (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) “I Can See You” (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) “Castles Crumbling” (Taylor’s Version) feat. Hayley Williams (From the Vault) “Foolish One” (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) “Timeless” (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.