Calling all country music fans—Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour is still set to continue after the singer rescheduled several dates due to some much needed vocal rest. New tour dates will be spread out between June 2023 and mid-2024, with the first rescheduled show taking place on June 22, 2023 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL, and the last show being June 7, 2024 at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, VA.
Prior to the six-week break, the One Night At A Time tour officially kicked off in March 2023 at New Zealand’s Spark Arena. Wallen made his way through a 26-song setlist, opening with his first career No.1, “Up Down,” before moving into new music from the recently released third studio album, One Thing At A Time, Wallen’s website claims.
Fans can expect to hear plenty from the third studio album, One Thing At A Time, especially since it reached No. 1 on the New Zealand Top 40 Albums chart following the show.
For every ticket sold, $3 will be donated to the Morgan Wallen Foundation.
Where can fans buy Morgan Wallen tickets to the ‘One Night At A Time’ World Tour? Since the world tour technically already began, many shows have been on sale for quite a long time. That said, fans can still find available options on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings.
Though some dates have been moved around due to Wallen’s vocal chord injury, the Morgan Wallen ‘One Night At A Time’ World Tour dates are back on the calendar and fully rescheduled. Here are the new dates for Morgan Wallen’s 2023/2024 world tour:
According to setlist.fm, Morgan Wallen’s setlist for the ‘One Night At A Time’ World Tour is as follows, though of course this can always be switched around for varying shows:
Encore:
23. Heartless
24. Last Night
25. Whiskey Glasses
