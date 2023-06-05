All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Calling all country music fans—Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour is still set to continue after the singer rescheduled several dates due to some much needed vocal rest. New tour dates will be spread out between June 2023 and mid-2024, with the first rescheduled show taking place on June 22, 2023 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL, and the last show being June 7, 2024 at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, VA.

Prior to the six-week break, the One Night At A Time tour officially kicked off in March 2023 at New Zealand’s Spark Arena. Wallen made his way through a 26-song setlist, opening with his first career No.1, “Up Down,” before moving into new music from the recently released third studio album, One Thing At A Time, Wallen’s website claims.

Fans can expect to hear plenty from the third studio album, One Thing At A Time, especially since it reached No. 1 on the New Zealand Top 40 Albums chart following the show.

For every ticket sold, $3 will be donated to the Morgan Wallen Foundation.

How to get Morgan Wallen Tickets to the ‘One Night At A Time’ World Tour

Where can fans buy Morgan Wallen tickets to the ‘One Night At A Time’ World Tour? Since the world tour technically already began, many shows have been on sale for quite a long time. That said, fans can still find available options on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Morgan Wallen“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price for 2023 Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Morgan Wallen!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Morgan Wallen” Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Morgan Wallen!

Visit Ticketsmarter.com and search for “Morgan Wallen“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price for 2024 Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Morgan Wallen!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for Morgan Wallen. Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Morgan Wallen!

Though some dates have been moved around due to Wallen’s vocal chord injury, the Morgan Wallen ‘One Night At A Time’ World Tour dates are back on the calendar and fully rescheduled. Here are the new dates for Morgan Wallen’s 2023/2024 world tour:

JUN 22, 2023 — Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

— Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL JUN 23, 2023 — Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

— Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL JUN 27, 2023 — Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

— Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI JUN 29, 2023 — Ford Field, Detroit, MI

— Ford Field, Detroit, MI JUN 30, 2023 — Ford Field, Detroit, MI

— Ford Field, Detroit, MI JUL 6, 202 3 — Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

3 — Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO JUL 7, 2023 — Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

— Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO JUL 14, 2023 — Petco Park, San Diego, CA

— Petco Park, San Diego, CA JUL 15, 2023 — Petco Park, San Diego, CA

— Petco Park, San Diego, CA JUL 19, 2023 — Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

— Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ JUL 20, 2023 — Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

— Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ JUL 22, 2023 — SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

— SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA AUG 3, 2023 — AUG 5, 2023 — We fest, Detroit Lakes, MN

— We fest, Detroit Lakes, MN AUG 3, 2023 — AUG 6, 2023 , Big Valley Jamboree, Camrose, AB

, Big Valley Jamboree, Camrose, AB AUG 11, 2023 — Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

— Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH AUG 12, 2023 — Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

— Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH AUG 16, 2023 — Fenway Park, Boston, MA

— Fenway Park, Boston, MA AUG 17, 2023 — Fenway Park, Boston, MA

— Fenway Park, Boston, MA AUG 18, 2023 — Fenway Park, Boston, MA

— Fenway Park, Boston, MA AUG 24, 2023 — YQM Country Fest, Dieppe, NB

— YQM Country Fest, Dieppe, NB AUG 30, 2023 — PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

— PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA AUG 31, 2023 — PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

— PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA SEP 2, 2023 — FedEX Field, Washington, DC

— FedEX Field, Washington, DC SEP 8, 2023 — Vibrant Arena, Moline, IL

— Vibrant Arena, Moline, IL SEP 9, 2023 — Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

— Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE SEP 14, 2023 — Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON

— Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON SEP 15, 2023 — Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON

— Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON SEP 16, 2023 — Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON

— Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON SEP 18, 2023 — Budweiser Gardens, London, ON

— Budweiser Gardens, London, ON SEP 21, 2023 — Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, Canada

— Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, Canada SEP 22, 2023 — Videotron Centre, Quebec City, QC

— Videotron Centre, Quebec City, QC SEP 23, 2023 — Centre Bell, Montreal, QC

— Centre Bell, Montreal, QC SEP 28, 2023 — Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

— Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB SEP 29, 2023 — SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, SK

— SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, SK SEP 30, 2023 — Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB

— Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB OCT 3, 2023 — Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena (Rogers Arena), Vancouver, BC

— Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena (Rogers Arena), Vancouver, BC OCT 4, 2023 — Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena (Rogers Arena), Vancouver, BC

— Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena (Rogers Arena), Vancouver, BC OCT 7, 2023 — Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, WA

— Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, WA NOV 10, 2023 — Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

— Truist Park, Atlanta, GA NOV 11, 2023 — Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

— Truist Park, Atlanta, GA NOV 16, 2023 — Moody Center, Austin, TX

— Moody Center, Austin, TX NOV 18, 2023 — Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

— Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX DEC 3, 2023 —The O2, London, UK

—The O2, London, UK MAY 9, 2024 — Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

— Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA MAY 17, 2024 — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

— MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ MAY 18, 2024 — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

— MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ JUN 2, 2024 — Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, Panama City Beach, FL

— Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, Panama City Beach, FL JUN 6, 2024 — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA

— Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA JUN 7, 2024 — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach, VA

Morgan Wallen ‘One Night At A Time’ World Tour Setlist

According to setlist.fm, Morgan Wallen’s setlist for the ‘One Night At A Time’ World Tour is as follows, though of course this can always be switched around for varying shows:

Up Down I Wrote the Book One Thing at a Time Everything I Love Ain’t That Some You Proof Sunrise Chasin’ You Dying Man Still Goin Down Sand in My Boots Cover Me Up (Jason Isbell cover) Devil Don’t Know Thought You Should Know Flower Shops (ERNEST cover) Thinkin’ Bout Me He Went to Jared (HARDY cover) Whiskey Friends This Bar Wasted on You More Than My Hometown The Way I Talk

Encore:

23. Heartless

24. Last Night

25. Whiskey Glasses