K-Pop

Stray Kids Album 5-STAR Has Exclusive Freebies From This Unexpected Seller

The album holds the record for the most amount of pre-orders in K-Pop history.
Stray Kids
Target / JYP Entertainment
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Everywhere all around the world. Stray Kids’ new album 5-STAR became an instant hit even before it even released. The K-Pop group’s fourth album exceeded 5 million albums per their company JYP Entertainment. It’s the most album pre-sales in the history of K-Pop after Seventeen’s FML which was released in mid-May.

Stray Kids consists of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The group debuted on March 25, 2018, after appearing as trainees in the eponymous reality survival show. “What I can say is, we’re definitely trying to put on a good impression and be as genuine as we can for people who look up to us.” the leader of the group Bang Chan told Billboard about their fans (affectionately called STAY). “Our goal ever since we debuted was to reach as many ‘stray kids’ as possible, to deliver our music and give strength to people who really need it.”

Stray Kids 5-STAR (Target Exclusive)

$23.99
Buy Now

5-STAR is the group’s third album after their 2022 mini-album Maxident debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Before that release, they embarked on their second world tour Stray Kids 2nd World Tour “Maniac.” “‘Genuine’ is a good word to explain what we bring [to the stage],” Bang Chan told Teen Vogue. “Because we are the ones making our music, and we are the ones who are performing the music that we make. Every lyric that we sing, every performance that we show, every emotion that we express is very genuine.”

Stray Kids

The album 5-STAR is available in three versions: VER. A, VER. B, and VER. C. All versions contain: Photobook (unique to each ver), CD (unique to each ver), Photocards (random 2 of 24), OOTD Mini Poster (random 1 of 8), Sticker Set (2 sheets), Cartoon Postcard, B-Cut Film Mini Photobook (random 1 of 3), Folded Poster (unique to each ver). The Target exclusive has an extra photocard (random 1 of 8) so you have more chances to get your bias).

Tracklist:

  1. Hall of Fame
  2. S-Class
  3. ITEM
  4. Super Bowl
  5. TOPLINE (feat. TIGER JK)
  6. DLC
  7. GET LIT
  8. Collision
  9. FNF
  10. Youtiful
  11. THE SOUND (Korean Ver.)
  12. Mixtape : Time Out
