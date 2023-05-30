All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

See a legend perform live. Garth Brooks tickets for his 2024 Las Vegas Residency just went on sale and they’re selling quickly!

After a majorly successful 2023 run at the Caesar’s Palace’s Colosseum Garth Brooks is back with another round of performances of Garth Brooks/Plus Oneand you don’t want to miss this one. The country superstar announced 18 new dates for his residency in early May and tickets went on sale on May 30, 2023. “When the 2023 shows went on sale, I felt extremely fortunate and blessed. To even think I would get do this for another year makes me happier than I can explain. Thank you for the chance,” Brooks said. “Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars is the heart of Vegas,” he proclaimed when the residency was first announced. “The perfect combination to present a show that will not only push the envelope, it’s gonna shred it.”

When promoting the shows, he told Good Morning America, “I plan on being here ’til they throw me out, so we’ll see how long that is,” he joked. “I’m hoping [fans] get something here that they can’t get anywhere else.

He continued, “One of my greatest reviews that I ever got was somebody walked out, said, ‘I’m not sure what I just saw, but it was fantastic.'”

Live Nation said that “no two shows will be the same” and “fans are promised a once in a lifetime performance each and every night.” Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer for Caesars Entertainment said, “Having Garth Brooks, one of the greatest of all time, bring his tremendous talent and an entirely new show to The Colosseum only adds to the remarkable legacy of Caesars Palace. “We are confident that Garth Brooks/Plus ONE will be an unforgettable live entertainment experience for our guests, and we are honored that he’s chosen to join the Caesars Entertainment family.”

So how do you get Garth Brooks tickets to his Las Vegas Residency? Read more below to find out.

How to get Garth Brooks Tickets to the Garth Brooks/Plus One Las Vegas Residency?

Where can fans buy Garth Brooks tickets to the Garth Brooks/Plus One Las Vegas Residency? Garth Brooks tickets to the Garth Brooks/Plus One went on sale in May 2023 and sold out almost immediately. While Garth Brooks tickets are selling out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Garth Brooks” Sort by Date, Distance and Price for 2024 Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Garth Brooks/Plus One Las Vegas Residency!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Garth Brooks” Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Garth Brooks/Plus One Las Vegas Residency!

Visit Ticketsmarter.com and search for “Garth Brooks” Sort by Date, Distance and Price for 2024 Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Garth Brooks/Plus One Las Vegas Residency!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for Garth Brooks Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Garth Brooks/Plus One Las Vegas Residency!

Garth Brooks Las Vegas 2024 Residency Dates

Though the 2023 dates have limited tickets left, Garth Brooks Las Vegas 2024 residency dates are abundant. Here are the dates for Garth Brooks/Plus One Las Vegas Residency at Caesar’s Palace Collesium:

April 18, 2024 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

April 20, 2024 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

April 21, 2024 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

April 25, 2024 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

April 27, 2024 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

April 28, 2024 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

May 2, 2024 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

May 4, 2024 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

May 5, 2024 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

June 26, 2024 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

June 28, 2024 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

June 29, 2024 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

July 3, 2024 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

July 5, 2024 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

July 6, 2024 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

July 10, 2024 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

July 12, 2024 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

July 13, 2024 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

Garth Brooks Las Vegas Residency Setlist

Garth Brooks’ Las Vegas Residency setlist changes every night since no two shows are the same according to Live Nation. Here’s the first show for the residency on May 18, 2023 via Taste of Country.

1. Against the Wind (Bob Seger Cover)

2. Don’t Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)

3. She’s Every Woman

4. Rodeo

5. Two of a Kind (Workin’ o a Full House)

6. Two Piña Coladas

7. Much Too Young To Feel This Damn Old

8. The River

9. Night Moves (Bob Seger Cover)

10. That Summer

11. Turn the Page (Bob Seger Cover)

12. Thunder Rolls

13. Wolves

14. I Told You So (Randy Travis Cover)

15. Pleasure in the Pain (New Song)

16. Change the World (Eric Clapton Cover) by Gordon Kennedy

17. Callin’ Baton Rouge

18. Shallow, with Trisha Yearwood

19. Golden Ring (Tammy Wynette / George Jones Cover), with Trisha Yearwood

20. Whiskey to Wine, with Trisha Yearwood

21. She’s in Love With the Boy by Trisha Yearwood

22. Papa Loves Mama

23. Shameless

24. Troubadour (George Strait Cover)

25. Fireman (George Strait Cover)

26. You Look So Good in Love (George Strait Cover)

27. Amarillo by Morning (George Strait Cover)

28. Fishin’ in the Dark (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Cover)

29. The Dance

Encore:

30. Piano Man (Billy Joel Cover)

31. You Never Even Called Me by Name (David Allan Coe Cover)

32. Friends in Low Places