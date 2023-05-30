By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
See a legend perform live. Garth Brooks tickets for his 2024 Las Vegas Residency just went on sale and they’re selling quickly!
After a majorly successful 2023 run at the Caesar’s Palace’s Colosseum Garth Brooks is back with another round of performances of Garth Brooks/Plus Oneand you don’t want to miss this one. The country superstar announced 18 new dates for his residency in early May and tickets went on sale on May 30, 2023. “When the 2023 shows went on sale, I felt extremely fortunate and blessed. To even think I would get do this for another year makes me happier than I can explain. Thank you for the chance,” Brooks said. “Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars is the heart of Vegas,” he proclaimed when the residency was first announced. “The perfect combination to present a show that will not only push the envelope, it’s gonna shred it.”
When promoting the shows, he told Good Morning America, “I plan on being here ’til they throw me out, so we’ll see how long that is,” he joked. “I’m hoping [fans] get something here that they can’t get anywhere else.
He continued, “One of my greatest reviews that I ever got was somebody walked out, said, ‘I’m not sure what I just saw, but it was fantastic.'”
Live Nation said that “no two shows will be the same” and “fans are promised a once in a lifetime performance each and every night.” Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer for Caesars Entertainment said, “Having Garth Brooks, one of the greatest of all time, bring his tremendous talent and an entirely new show to The Colosseum only adds to the remarkable legacy of Caesars Palace. “We are confident that Garth Brooks/Plus ONE will be an unforgettable live entertainment experience for our guests, and we are honored that he’s chosen to join the Caesars Entertainment family.”
So how do you get Garth Brooks tickets to his Las Vegas Residency? Read more below to find out.
Where can fans buy Garth Brooks tickets to the Garth Brooks/Plus One Las Vegas Residency? Garth Brooks tickets to the Garth Brooks/Plus One went on sale in May 2023 and sold out almost immediately. While Garth Brooks tickets are selling out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings.
Though the 2023 dates have limited tickets left, Garth Brooks Las Vegas 2024 residency dates are abundant. Here are the dates for Garth Brooks/Plus One Las Vegas Residency at Caesar’s Palace Collesium:
Garth Brooks’ Las Vegas Residency setlist changes every night since no two shows are the same according to Live Nation. Here’s the first show for the residency on May 18, 2023 via Taste of Country.
1. Against the Wind (Bob Seger Cover)
2. Don’t Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)
3. She’s Every Woman
4. Rodeo
5. Two of a Kind (Workin’ o a Full House)
6. Two Piña Coladas
7. Much Too Young To Feel This Damn Old
8. The River
9. Night Moves (Bob Seger Cover)
10. That Summer
11. Turn the Page (Bob Seger Cover)
12. Thunder Rolls
13. Wolves
14. I Told You So (Randy Travis Cover)
15. Pleasure in the Pain (New Song)
16. Change the World (Eric Clapton Cover) by Gordon Kennedy
17. Callin’ Baton Rouge
18. Shallow, with Trisha Yearwood
19. Golden Ring (Tammy Wynette / George Jones Cover), with Trisha Yearwood
20. Whiskey to Wine, with Trisha Yearwood
21. She’s in Love With the Boy by Trisha Yearwood
22. Papa Loves Mama
23. Shameless
24. Troubadour (George Strait Cover)
25. Fireman (George Strait Cover)
26. You Look So Good in Love (George Strait Cover)
27. Amarillo by Morning (George Strait Cover)
28. Fishin’ in the Dark (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Cover)
29. The Dance
Encore:
30. Piano Man (Billy Joel Cover)
31. You Never Even Called Me by Name (David Allan Coe Cover)
32. Friends in Low Places
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.