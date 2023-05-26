Surprise! In the middle of her iconic Eras tour, Taylor Swift dropped new remixes of songs off her Midnights album, reissued as Midnights (Til Dawn Edition). It features the up and coming rapper Ice Spice and the iconic Lana Del Rey, AND a new song called “You’re Losing Me.” So, does “You’re Losing Me” lyrics hint at her recent breakup with Joe Alwyn?

She wrote in her announcement on Instagram, “For those of you going to the East Rutherford shows – we will have a new special edition CD available ONLY on site starting at 12:30pm ET on Friday! This CD will have a never before heard Midnights vault track called ‘You’re Losing Me’!” The song isn’t available on streaming, and is only available in a copy obtained from her New Jersey show dates.

So what’s with all the mystery behind the song? Are “You’re Losing Me” lyrics coming out at a convenient time where all eyes are focused on her new relationship with Matty Healy? Let’s examine.

What do “You’re Losing Me” lyrics mean?

What do “You’re Losing Me” lyrics mean? Taylor Swift’s new song classically depicts the thoughts leading up to a breakup. She sings in the pre-chorus, “Do I throw out everything we built or keep it? / I’m getting tired even for a phoenix / Always rising from the ashes” It sure hints at the end of a relationship with someone.

The heartbreaking bridge of the song swells in those hard feelings. “How long can we be a sad song /

Till we went too far gone to bring back to life?” As many Swifties know, Joe helped write many of Taylor’s songs in evermore and folklore. The most revealing of the lyrics has to also be in the bridge, “I’m the best babe at this party (You’re losing me) / And I wouldn’t marry me either” And with that, the internet went wild. ““i wouldn’t marry me either”. joe alwyn you will never see the pearly gates of heaven you will be seeing the wrath of die hard swifties for the next 10 years,” one Swiftie tweeted. Another fan wrote, “Joe alwyn really was NOT fighting for this whole relationship my god”

Entertainment Tonight broke the news of Taylor and Joe’s breakup on Saturday, April 8, 2023. The source said, “the relationship “had run its course.” and the breakup “was not dramatic.” “It’s why [Joe] hasn’t been spotted at any shows.”

Meanwhile, Taylor has been spotted getting closer with The 1975’s Matty Healy who has clearly been spotted at Taylor’s Eras tour concerts. The two have also been leaving the studio together in New York City, so maybe who knows what’ll come out of it? A new love song banger after this one, perhaps.

“You’re Losing Me” lyrics

Here are “You’re Losing Me” lyrics by Taylor Swift, via Genius.

[Verse 1]

You say, “I don’t understand” and I say, “I know you don’t”

We thought a cure would come through in time now I fear it won’t

Remember looking at this room, we loved it ’cause of the light

Now I just sit in the dark and wonder if it’s time

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Do I throw out everything we built or keep it?

I’m getting tired even for a phoenix

Always rising from the ashes

Mending all hrgashes

You might’ve just have dealt the final blow

[Chorus]

Stop, you’re losing me

Stop, you’re losing me

Stop, you’re losing me

I can’t find a pulse, my heart won’t start anymore

For you

‘Cause you’re losing me

[Verse 2]

Every morning a glare that you would storm in my eyes

How can you say that you love someone you can’t tell it’s dying?

I sent you signals and bit my nails down to the quake

My face was grey but you wouldn’t admit that we were sick

[Pre-Chorus 2]

And the air is thick with lies and indecision

I know my pain in arching in position

And now you’re running down the hallway

And you know what they all say

You don’t know what you got till it’s gone

[Chorus]

Stop, you’re losing me

Stop, you’re losing me

Stop, you’re losing me

I can’t find a pulse, my heart won’t start anymore

For you

‘Cause you’re losing me

‘Cause you’re losing me

Stop (Stop), ’cause you’re losing me

[Post-Chorus]

My heart won’t start again (Stop, ’cause you’re losing me)

My heart won’t start again (Stop, ’cause you’re losing me)

[Bridge]

How long can we be a sad song

Till we went too far gone to bring back to life?

I gave you all my best of me, my endless empathy

And all I did was bleed as I tried to be the bravest soldier

Fighting it all with your army

The phonelines don’t shoot, regard me

I’m the best babe at this party (You’re losing me)

And I wouldn’t marry me either

You’re the [?] people pleaser

And I’m the one that you see her

And I’m fading thinking

“Do something, baby, say something” (Say something)

“Do something, baby, we’re somehing” (You’re losing me)

“Do something, baby, I got nothing” (I got nothing)

“To believe, unless you’re choosing me”

[Outro]

You’re losing me

Stop (Stop, stop), you’re losing me

Stop (Stop, stop), you’re losing me

I can’t a find pulse, my heart won’t start anymore