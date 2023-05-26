Song of the summer? Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” lyrics have us…literally dancing the night away! The single is the main song for Barbie’s new trailer and it’s an absolute disco treat.

The music video for the song is also a Barbie-filled fantastical world. It features a plethora of pink, dancing disco balls, clips from the highly anticipated film and a special guest cameo from director Greta Gerwig. The Barbie movie soundtrack is also star-packed with songs from Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Lizzo, KAROL G, Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Khalid, The Kid LAROI, Tame Impala, HAIM, GAYLE and FIFTY FIFTY feat. Kali. The album will be released on July 21, 2023, via Atlantic Records, coinciding with the film’s release date. So what do the “Dance The Night” lyrics actually mean? Read more below to find out.

What do the “Dance The Night” lyrics by Dua Lipa mean?

What do the “Dance The Night” lyrics by Dua Lipa mean? In classic Dua Lipa fashion, the song is about a fun night out with a tad bit of emotion. “Even when the tears are flowin’, they’re diamonds on my face / I’ll still keep the party goin’, not one hair out of place” she sings in the bridge. As the pristine Mermaid Barbie in the movie, it’s no wonder that Dua can have fun in and out of the Barbie world.

The song and the rest of the album is executive produced by award winning artist and producer, Mark Ronson and Barbie writer/director/executive producer Greta Gerwig.

“Dance The Night” by Dua Lipa lyrics

[Verse 1]

Baby, you can find me under the lights

Diamonds under my eyes

Turn the rhythm up, don’t you wanna just

Come along for the ride?

Ooh, my outfit so tight

You can see my heartbeat tonight

I can take the heat, baby, best believe

That’s the moment I shine

[Refrain]

‘Cause every romance shakes and it bends

Don’t give a damn

When the night’s here, I don’t do tears

Baby, no chance

[Pre-Chorus]

I could dance, I could dance, I could dance

[Chorus]

Watch me dance, dance the night away

My hеart could be burnin’, but you won’t see it on my face

Watch me dancе, dance the night away (Uh-huh)

I’ll still keep the party runnin’, not one hair out of place

[Verse 2]

Lately, I been movin’ close to the edge

Still be lookin’ my best

I stay on the beat, you can count on me

I ain’t missin’ no steps

[Refrain]

‘Cause every romance shakes and it bends

Don’t give a damn

When the night’s here, I don’t do tears

Baby, no chance

[Pre-Chorus]

I could dance, I could dance, I could dance

[Chorus]

Watch me dance, dance the night away

My heart could be burnin’, but you won’t see it on my face

Watch me dance, dance the night away (Uh-huh)

I’ll still keep the party runnin’, not one hair out of place

[Post-Chorus]

When my heart breaks (They never see it, never see it)

When my world shakes (I feel alive, I feel alive)

I don’t play safe (Ooh), don’t you know about me? (Uh-huh)

I could dance, I could dance, I could dance

[Bridge]

Even when the tears are flowin’, they’re diamonds on my face

I’ll still keep the party goin’, not one hair out of place (Yes, I can)

Even when the tears are flowin’, they’re diamonds on my face (Yes, I can, yes, I can)

I’ll still keep the party goin’, not one hair out of place

[Chorus]

Watch me dance, dance the night away (Uh-huh)

My heart could be burnin’, but you won’t see it on my face

Watch me dance (Dance), dance the night away (Uh-huh)

I still keep the party runnin’, not one hair out of place

[Post-Chorus]

When my heart breaks (They never see it, never see it)

When my world shakes (I feel alive, I feel alive)

I don’t play safe, don’t you know about me? (Uh-huh)

I could dance, I could dance, I could dance

[Outro]

Dance the night