aespa Tickets Are Now On Sale—See Their 1st World Tour Before It Sells Out

Ring the fire alarm!
Aespa
aespa.
Courtesy: SM Entertainment
They’re on the next level. aespa tickets just went on sale and we cannot wait to see the girls live!

aespa is a four-piece girl group under SM Entertainment. They debuted on November 17, 2020, with the digital single “Black Mamba“ and the group consists of KARINA, WINTER, GISELLE and NINGNING. aespa’s name is derived from “ae” (avatar and experience) + “aspect.” Since their debut, they exploded into stardom with their second mini-album Girls debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and hit the Top 3 of the Billboard 200.

In an interview with Billboard, the girls described their experiences meeting their fans (affectionately called MY) for the first time in the US after performing at Coachella and several dates in Los Angeles. The fans had “a lot of energy, way more than we expected,” Giselle said. “They were super loud, and whenever we would say something, they would scream ‘KARINA!’ That was also very new to us and it was really exciting and it gave us the realization that our fans are energetic and supportive of us and we’re so thankful for it.”

KARINA continued, “Due to the pandemic, we didn’t have many opportunities to meet our fans in person, but ever since the COVID restrictions have loosened up, each and every opportunity spent with our fans and on stage is very precious to us. We have our own metaverse worldview which was able to gain a lot of attention since we were spending more time at home during the pandemic. Many people learned about through online and gained a better understanding of our metaverse origin story and because we’ve made our debut during the pandemic, we cherish each and every opportunity more.”

The girls are ready to share their third mini-album My World and subsequently go on their first world tour in support of it.

How to get aespa Tickets to the LIVE TOUR 2023 ‘SYNK : HYPER LINE’

aespa
aespa. SM Entertainment

Where can fans buy aespa tickets to the LIVE TOUR 2023 ‘SYNK : HYPER LINE’? aespa tickets to the LIVE TOUR 2023 ‘SYNK : HYPER LINE’ went on sale in May 2023 and sold out almost immediately. While aespa tickets are selling out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings.

aespa Tickets on StubHub

aespa Tickets on Stubhub

100+
Buy Now
  1. Visit Stubhub.com and search for “aespa”
  2. Sort by Date, Distance and Price
  3. Select the Event Date of your choice
  4. To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar
  5. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the LIVE TOUR 2023 ‘SYNK : HYPER LINE’

aespa Tickets on Vivid Seats

aespa Tickets on Vivid Seats

100+
Buy Now
  1. Visit Vividseats.com and search for “aespa”
  2. Filter by City to find performance dates in your area
  3. Select Find Tickets
  4. To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from.
  5. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout
  6. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy LIVE TOUR 2023 ‘SYNK : HYPER LINE’

aespa Tickets on Ticketmaster

aespa Tickets on Ticketmaster

100+
Buy Now
  1. Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “aespa”
  2. Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice
  3. To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range
  4. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy LIVE TOUR 2023 ‘SYNK : HYPER LINE’

aespa Tour Dates

aespa
aespa.SM Entertainment

aespa will embark on their first tour in August 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California and wil end their world tour on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. The girl group will also perform at the Governor’s Ball Festival in New York City in June 2023 as the first K-Pop act to perform at the festival, and at Outside Lands in San Francisco, California in August 2023.

Sun August 13, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Fri August 18, 2023 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Tue August 22, 2023 – Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center
Fri August 25, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
Sun August 27, 2023 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Wed August 30, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theatre
Sat September 2, 2023 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall
Tue September 5, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri September 8, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes
Mon September 11, 2023 – Sao Paolo, Brazil – Espaço Unimed
Thu September 14, 2023 – Santiago, Chile – Teatro Caupolican
Tue September 26, 2023 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
Thu September 28, 2023 – London, England – The O2
Sat September 30, 2023 – Paris, France – Dôme de Paris

aespa Tour Setlist

aespa’s tour setlist for LIVE TOUR 2023 ‘SYNK : HYPER LINE’ has not been released just yet. The girls plan to perform songs from their third mini-album  MY WORLD which includes the fiery single “Spicy” and “‘Til’ We Meet Again.” They are also performing their classics like “Savage” and “Illusion.” Though the setlist hasn’t been released yet, they performed 1st Concert ‘SYNK : HYPER LINE’ in Tokyo, Japan. Here’s the setlist from that concert:

  1. Girls
  2. ænergy
  3. I’ll Make You Cry
  4. Savage
  5. Menagerie (Karina solo performance)
  6. Illusion
  7. Lucid Dream
  8. Thirsty
  9. Dreams Come True (S.E.S. cover)
  10. Lips (Winter solo performance)
  11. Life’s Too Short
  12. I’m Unhappy
  13. Don’t Play
  14. Lingo
  15. 2HOT4U (Giselle solo performance)
  16. ICONIC
  17. Hot Air Balloon
  18. YEPPI YEPPI
  19. YOLO
  20. Wake Up (Ningning solo performance)
  21. Salty & Sweet
  22. Next Level
  23. Black Mamba
gidle tickets
RELATED: (G)I-DLE Tickets Are Almost Sold Out—Get Tix To See K-Pop Group At A Discount
View Gallery1 Image
