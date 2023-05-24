aespa Tickets Are Now On Sale—See Their 1st World Tour Before It Sells Out

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
aespa is a four-piece girl group under SM Entertainment. They debuted on November 17, 2020, with the digital single “Black Mamba“ and the group consists of KARINA, WINTER, GISELLE and NINGNING. aespa’s name is derived from “ae” (avatar and experience) + “aspect.” Since their debut, they exploded into stardom with their second mini-album Girls debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and hit the Top 3 of the Billboard 200.
In an interview with Billboard, the girls described their experiences meeting their fans (affectionately called MY) for the first time in the US after performing at Coachella and several dates in Los Angeles. The fans had “a lot of energy, way more than we expected,” Giselle said. “They were super loud, and whenever we would say something, they would scream ‘KARINA!’ That was also very new to us and it was really exciting and it gave us the realization that our fans are energetic and supportive of us and we’re so thankful for it.”
KARINA continued, “Due to the pandemic, we didn’t have many opportunities to meet our fans in person, but ever since the COVID restrictions have loosened up, each and every opportunity spent with our fans and on stage is very precious to us. We have our own metaverse worldview which was able to gain a lot of attention since we were spending more time at home during the pandemic. Many people learned about through online and gained a better understanding of our metaverse origin story and because we’ve made our debut during the pandemic, we cherish each and every opportunity more.”
The girls are ready to share their third mini-album My World and subsequently go on their first world tour in support of it.
Where can fans buy aespa tickets to the LIVE TOUR 2023 ‘SYNK : HYPER LINE’? aespa tickets to the LIVE TOUR 2023 ‘SYNK : HYPER LINE’ went on sale in May 2023 and sold out almost immediately. While aespa tickets are selling out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings.
aespa will embark on their first tour in August 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California and wil end their world tour on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. The girl group will also perform at the Governor’s Ball Festival in New York City in June 2023 as the first K-Pop act to perform at the festival, and at Outside Lands in San Francisco, California in August 2023.
Sun August 13, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Fri August 18, 2023 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Tue August 22, 2023 – Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center
Fri August 25, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
Sun August 27, 2023 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Wed August 30, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theatre
Sat September 2, 2023 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall
Tue September 5, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri September 8, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes
Mon September 11, 2023 – Sao Paolo, Brazil – Espaço Unimed
Thu September 14, 2023 – Santiago, Chile – Teatro Caupolican
Tue September 26, 2023 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
Thu September 28, 2023 – London, England – The O2
Sat September 30, 2023 – Paris, France – Dôme de Paris
aespa’s tour setlist for LIVE TOUR 2023 ‘SYNK : HYPER LINE’ has not been released just yet. The girls plan to perform songs from their third mini-album MY WORLD which includes the fiery single “Spicy” and “‘Til’ We Meet Again.” They are also performing their classics like “Savage” and “Illusion.” Though the setlist hasn’t been released yet, they performed 1st Concert ‘SYNK : HYPER LINE’ in Tokyo, Japan. Here’s the setlist from that concert:
