What is Britney Spears’ net worth? That’s a question that’s been asked for years since a conservatorship was created for her estate in 2008. Now, after her conservatorship is officially over, more and more fans have questions about how much the pop star is worth and how much money is back in her control.

Britney became a household name in the music world in 1998 when she debuted with her first single, “…Baby One More Time,” at 16 years old. The song shot to number one on the Billboard charts, and it didn’t take long before Britney was crowned as the new Princess of Pop. In the 10 years after her debut, Britney went on to have success with songs like “Toxic” and “Oops!… I Did It Again.” She won a Grammy and was one of the most well-known pop stars in the world at that time. Then, everything changed in 2007. Six months after she had finalized her divorce from her then-husband Kevin Federline (with whom shares two sons, Sean and Jayden), Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electric clippers and admitted herself into several other treatment facilities.

In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody of her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold. That’s when California court placed her under a conservatorship with her father, Jamie Spears, and her attorney, as co-conservators, which gave them full control over her assets.

Though she went on to make a comeback with songs like “Hold It Against Me” and “3” years later, many questions about Britney Spears’ net worth still remain. We answer those questions up ahead.

What is Britney Spears’ conservatorship?

Britney Spears’ conservatorship was created in February 2008 to protect her estate and the financial future of her children. At the time, Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, and her attorney, Andrew Wallet, were assigned as her co-conservators. In March 2019, Wallet resigned as Britney’s co-conservator, leaving Jamie as the sole conservator over Britney’s estate. A conservatorship is known as a legal guardianship and is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as someone with a mental disability or dementia. As her conservator, Jamie exercised full control over Britney’s financial and personal decisions. The conservatorship also granted him access to her medical records, allowing him to limit visitors for her, negotiate opportunities and manage her financial assets. (Wallet previously had control over the financial side of Britney’s life before he resigned.)

Britney’s financial decisions have been well-documented in court records throughout the years. According to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight in 2019, Britney spent $400,000 on living expenses in 2018, which included $66,000 on household supplies and $70,000 in travel. Britney’s largest expense in 2018 were her legal and conservatorship fees, which amounted to $1.1 million. Jamie received $128,000 as Britney’s conservator in 2018. Interest around Britney’s conservatorship sparked again in February 2021 when The New York Times released their documentary, Framing Britney Spears, on Hulu.

In September 2019, Jamie temporarily relinquished his role as Britney’s conservator after her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, obtained a restraining order against him following an alleged physical altercation between Jamie and Sean Preston, Britney and Federline’s eldest son. Britney’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery, was assigned as her temporary conservator. Around this time, Britney also received 30/70 joint custody with Federline. In August 2020, Britney requested to permanently remove her father as her conservator. A day later, Jamie requested that Wallet serve as a conservator alongside him, though he ultimately withdrew the petition to reappoint Wallet in October 2020 following pushback from Britney’s legal team.

In November 2020, a judge appointed Jamie and Bessemer Trust Company, a wealth management and advisory firm, as co-conservators over Britney’s estate. The move came after Britney requested that her father be replaced by Bessemer Trust. The company, however, resigned in July 2021 after Britney’s now-famous court hearing, in which she spoke out against her conservatorship and her father.

Following her court appearance and mounting pressure from Britney’s new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, Jamie filed court documents announcing he would resign as her co-conservator in August 2021. In his filing, Jamie claimed there were “no actual grounds for suspending or removing” himself from her conservatorship, but ultimately decided to step aside as he “does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests,” the documents read, per TMZ. Jamie was removed as the conservator over Britney’s estate in September 2021.

In November 2021, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny ruled that Britney’s conservatorship was officially terminated. The decision was made after the court found that Britney was capable of managing her own multi-million-dollar estate and determined that the circumstances that led to her conservatorship’s creation in 2008 are no longer relevant. “The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and the estate is no longer required therefore effective today…it’s hereby terminated,” Judge Penny said in court.

What is Britney Spears’ net worth?

What is Britney Spears’ net worth? According to Forbes, Britney Spears net worth in 2022 is an estimated $60 million. However, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Britney Spears’ net worth is even higher at $70 million. This figure is only a slight increase from her net worth three years prior, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, which found Britney Spears’ net worth to be $59,079,755.76 at the end of 2018.

In 2018, Forbes reported that Britney earned $30 million that year. Much of her income in 2018 came from music sales, her Las Vegas residency, “Britney: Piece of Me,” which ran from December 2013 to 2017, as well as her successful perfumes, including Fantasy and Curious. The Hollywood Reporter reported in 2013 that Britney earned $30 million that year in perfume sales alone. As for her Las Vegas show, Forbes reported in 2017 that Britney grossed more than $103 million across less than 250 shows. On the TV side, The Wrap reported in 2012 that Britney was paid $15 million for her role as a judge on FOX’s The X Factor.

Does Britney Spears have a prenup with Sam Asghari?

Does Britney Spears have a prenup with Sam Asghari? TMZ reported in June 2022 that Britney and Sam signed a prenup stating that Sam wouldn’t receive any money Britney made before their wedding date if they divorced in the future. Sam also confirmed in an Instagram Story in September 2021 that he and Britney planned to sign an “iron-clad prenup” after their engagement that month. His post came after thousands of fans, including actress Octavia Spencer, told Britney to sign a prenup before she married Sam. “Thank you everyone who is concerned about The Prenup!” Sam wrote. “Of course we’re getting [an] iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.” He accompanied his post with two laughing emojis.

A source told Us Weekly in May 2022 that prenup negotiations between Britney and Sam were taking “longer than usual.” “The talks have been taking longer than usual,” the insider said. “Sam wants substantial increases for every fives years they are married, should it end.” The source claimed that the discussions were taking “longer than usual” because Sam “doesn’t” want to “end up penniless if they separate.” Despite the long negotiations, the insider added that Britney and Sam’s legal teams remained “respectable” throughout the process. “Britney’s staying out of the entire process,” the source said. “She’s just letting her lawyers hash it out with Sam’s team.”

Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, asked the court in September 2021 to remove Jamie as Britney’s conservator so she could discuss a prenup with Sam without her father’s involvement. “Ms. Spears and the undersigned counsel are in the process of engaging a family law attorney to craft a prenuptial agreement,” Rosengart said in a court filing at the time. “The prenuptial agreement process will require communications with and cooperation from the Conservator of her Estate but, as referenced above and well-established on record, given that Ms. Spears’s relationship with that Conservator (her father) is broken, Mr. Spears’s continued involvement would impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract that all can agree is in Ms. Spears’s bests interests.”

Britney and Sam, a model and actor, met on the set of the music video for her single, “Slumber Party,” in 2016. Britney announced in an Instagram post on Sunday, September 12, that she and Sam were engaged after five years of dating. “I can’t fucking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!” she captioned a video of her showing her ring before kissing her fiancé. Britney and Sam married on June 9, 2022, at their home in Los Angeles, California.

The wedding was attended by around 60 guests, including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos, Paris Hilton, as well as Hilton’s mother, Kathy Hilton, and husband, Carter Reum. Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart—who was responsible for terminating Britney’s conservatorship in November 2021—also attended the nuptials. “Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress,” a source told People at the time. “She cried happy tears at some moments.”

Britney’s father, Jamie Spears; mother, Lynn Spears; sister, Jamie Lynn Spears; and brother, Bryan Spears, didn’t attend the wedding. Her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James—whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline—were also absent from the nuptials. “[Preston and Jayden] are happy for their mom and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together,” Mark Vincent Kaplan, Federline’s attorney, told People at the time. “It’s their night and they didn’t want to take away from them.”

A year after their wedding, TMZ broke the news in August 2023 that Britney and Sam had split after he accused her of cheating him, which led to a fight between them. After the fight, Sam moved out of his and Britney’s house and into his own place. “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce,” a source told TMZ.

The news came three months after TMZ reported in another article that Britney and Sam were having marriage issues, including Britney getting physical with Sam and the two having frequent screaming matches. Sources also told TMZ at the time that Britney and Sam’s fights had become so intense that security had to intervene.

