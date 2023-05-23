(G)I-DLE Tickets Are Almost Sold Out—Get Tix To See K-Pop Group At A Discount

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
They’re queen cards. (G)I-DLE tickets are selling out fast! The five-piece K-Pop girl group is embarking on their second world tour and you don’t want to miss out.
The group debuted under Cube Entertainment on May 2, 2018, with the mini album I Am. The members consist of Soyeon, Miyeon, Minnie, Yuqi and Shuhua and they thrived with their 6 EPs and hit singles like “Tomboy” and “Nxde.” Their latest comeback with their new mini-album I Feel, includes a powerful ode to womanhood with the title track “Queencard.” Now they’re ready to hit the road again with the I am FREE-TY World Tour.
In a conversation with Billboard, the girls reflected on their time abroad on their first tour. “Since this is our first U.S. tour, we’re really happy and grateful to meet our Neverland, our fans, in the U.S. for the first time,” said Soyeon. Although this is our first time touring the U.S., we’re amazed by how the fans will sing along to everything and enjoy everything. It’s been just great for us to feel all our fans’ excitement and passion.
So how do you get (G)I-DLE tickets to the I am FREE-TY World Tour? Read more below to find out.
Where can fans buy (G)I-DLE tickets to the I am FREE-TY Tour? (G)I-DLE tickets to the I am FREE-TY Tour went on sale in May 2023 and sold out almost immediately. While (G)I-DLE tickets are selling out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Taylor Swift tickets so you don’t miss The Eras Tour.
(G)I-DLE will embark on their I am FREE-TY world tour in Seoul, South Korea on June 17, 2023, and will end in Chicago, Illinois on August 17, 2023.
The setlist for (G)I-DLE’s Tour isn’t revealed just yet. Let’s take a look at their setlist from their (G)I-DLE World Tour: JUST ME ( )I-DLE
Here’s the tracklist from their sixth mini-album I feel:
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.