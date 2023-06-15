All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

ARMY and book lovers unite! We absolutely cannot wait for BTS’ book to come out during ARMY’s birthday. Here’s what we know about the details of their first book chronicling their lives as one of the biggest music acts of our time.

Many people believed that a book written by Taylor Swift was imminent when a since-deleted post by Blacksburg Books, an independent book store in Virginia, was shared on social media. It cited book publisher Flatiron, which releases a list of upcoming titles to retailers ahead of schedule. “Publishers provide lists of upcoming books so that we can order them and have them on hand for the release date,” the caption read.

“WE get the title, author, and a brief description of the book. EXCEPT THIS TIME. There’s an upcoming new release, and they’re not telling us the author-all they’re saying is that it’s a biography/memoir and that there’s a huge initial print run. Also, books are almost always released on Tuesdays but this one is being released on a Sunday – July 9 [2023]. There’s a lot of mystery and buzz about this one – we have our guesses – what do you think?” On Thursday, May 11, 2023, the New York Times reported that it wasn’t Taylor Swift but K-pop behemoth BTS in their first officially-sanctioned memoir.

So what exactly do we know about BTS’ book? Read more below to find out.

Where can you buy BTS’ book?

Where can you buy BTS’ book Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS? You can buy BTS’ book on Amazon and other booksellers like Barnes & Noble. On Amazon, the book is selling for $27, which is $18 off the original price of $45.

What is BTS’ book about?

What is BTS’ book about? According to the New York Times, the book will be structured like an oral history that chronicles their journey to be one of the best-selling pop acts of today. 1 million copies of the book will be printed before the release day.

According to an unconfirmed pitch that was said to have gone out from a sales rep on Edelweiss, the publicity of the book will be on a massive scale and will have a million copies printed. “This is not a political book, it is a fun, celebratory title and will skew slightly younger, but is for people of all ages. This has global appeal and will have massive publicity. I would comp this to Flatiron’s Matthew Perry memoir… and a little bit to Spare by Prince Harry.”

On June 13, 2023, BTS released a trailer for the book. The book features seven chapters titled, “SEOUL”, “WHY WE EXIST”, “LOVE, HATE, ARMY”, “INSIDE OUT”, “A FLIGHT THAT NEVER LANDS”, “THE WORLD OF BTS”, and “WE ARE”.

Did BTS write the book?

Did BTS write the book? Yes, the members wrote the book along with journalist Myeongseok Kang. The book will be published in 23 different languages including Korean, English and Japanese. The English translation was done by Anton Hur, in collaboration with Clare Richards and Slin Jung. The group’s company, BigHit Entertainment, will be publishing the book in Korea and Flatiron Books will be publishing it in the US

In 2022, BTS released an anthology album of their nearly decade-long career called Proof. The single from the album, “Yet to Come” promises there will be more amazing things to come ahead for BTS. The septet just finished their concert in Busan for a showcase for the bid for the 2030 World Expo, and it might be the last time that they perform together in a while.

During their FESTA 2022 video to celebrate the ninth anniversary of their debut, RM said that the group would be taking a break from activities to focus on what they want as a musical group. They will be taking a break to focus on their own endeavors. V said, “We could focus on our solo work this time and later when we gather again as a group, that synergy will be like no other. We’ll be better than before.”

Since then, most of the members have released their own solo projects. j-hope was the first to do so after the break announcement with his first full-length album Jack In The Box and was the first South Korean act to headline Lollapalooza. Oldest member Jin released the single “The Astronaut” before he enlisted and performed with co-writers of the song Coldplay in Buenos Aires, Argentina. RM also released his debut full-length album Indigo with features Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, Tablo of Epik High, Kim Sa-wol and more.

A few months later, Jimin released his mini-album FACE. Jimin topped the Billboard 100 chart with the single from the mini-album “Like Crazy” on April 3, 2023—the first for a BTS member and the first for a Korean solo artist. Suga also released his debut studio album D-Day on April 21, 2023 and embarked on a sold-out world tour. V and Jung Kook have yet to release their solo projects.

On June 9, 2023, BTS released a song called “Take Two”— an ode to their fans, known as ARMY. According to the press release, it also marks the group moving onto their second chapter after their decade-long journey as artists.

When does BTS’ book come out?

When does BTS’ book come out? Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS will be published on July 9, 2023 as it was announced on June 13, 2023. In fact, both dates have significance for the group. BTS debuted on June 13, 2013, and BTS’ fanbase (known affectionately as ARMY which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth) celebrates its birthday on July 9, 2013, so it’s fitting that the memoir should be released then.

