After announcing sold-out nights at Yankee Stadium, their 5 Albums, 1 Night show is hitting the road so here’s how you can score Jonas Brothers tickets so you don’t miss out on all the fun.

The Jonas Brothers revealed their new album at their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on January 30, 2023. “We are excited to announce today that our new album, ‘The Album,’ will be coming out May 5,” Nick Jonas said. “And we can’t wait to see you all on tour later this year.”

In an interview with Variety before the ceremony, they talked about the songwriting behind the album.“The direction of the lyrics, the stories we’re telling. … It has changed a lot,” Joe said. “Still, the wide-reaching appeal is also important for fans who regularly turn up to shows with their parents and offspring. “There are so many different generations,” Nick chimed in. “How do we make an album that speaks to all those different walks of life and ages? … We wanted to find a way to tell stories that are universal but also ultra-personal.”

Middle brother Joe teased the surprise in the closing moments of their final Broadway show back in mid-March, telling the audience, “Until next time or should I say, until this summer, we’ll see you!” after previewing eight songs of the JoBros’ forthcoming studio set The Album.

How to get Jonas Brothers’ 5 Albums 1 Night tour tickets

How can fans buy Jonas Brothers 5 Albums 1 Night Tour tickets? The tickets went on sale in May 2023 and sent fans into meltdown. While Jonas Brothers tickets are almost selling super fast Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Jonas Brothers 5 Albums 1 Night tickets so you don’t miss out.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Jonas Brothers“ Select “See Tickets” for the event date of your choice Select your amount of tickets To filter your options, sort by price and seat map options in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Jonas Brothers’ 5 Albums 1 Night Tour shows!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Jonas Brothers“ Select “Find Tickets” for the event date of your choice To filter your options, click “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Jonas Brothers’ 5 Albums 1 Night shows!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ Jonas Brothers “ Select Find Tickets“ on the event date of your choice To filter your options, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Jonas Brothers’ 5 Albums 1 Night tour!

What are the Jonas Brothers’ 5 Albums 1 Night Tour dates? Here are all the dates below:

August 12, 2023 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium+

August 13, 2023 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium+

August 15, 2023 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 17, 2023 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

August 19, 2023 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

August 22, 2023 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

August 24, 2023 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

August 25, 2023 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field*

August 27, 2023 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

August 30, 2023 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

Sept. 1, 2023 – Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair^

Sept. 3, 2023 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 6, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Sept. 8, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 9, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

Sept. 11, 2023 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 14, 2023 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sept. 16, 2023 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

Sept. 18, 2023 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Sept. 21, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*

Sept. 22, 2023 – Baltimore, MD @ Sept. Sept. CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 23, 2023 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 25, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 26, 2023 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Sept. 28, 2023 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Sept. 30, 2023 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Oct. 1, 2023 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 3, 2023 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Oct. 5, 2023 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Oct. 7, 2023 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

Oct. 9, 2023 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 10, 2023 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

Oct. 12, 2023 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Oct. 13, 2023 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Oct. 14, 2023 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Oct. 18, 2023 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 20, 2023 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 22, 2023 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Oct. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Oct. 27, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 28, 2023 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Oct. 29, 2023 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Nov. 02, 2023 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

Nov. 04, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

Nov. 05, 2023 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

Nov. 07, 2023 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

Nov. 09, 2023 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Nov. 10, 2023 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 14, 2023 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Nov. 16, 2023 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Nov. 17, 2023 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

Nov. 19, 2023 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 20, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Nov. 21, 2023 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Nov. 27, 2023 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Nov. 29, 2023 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Dec. 01, 2023 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Dec. 02, 2023 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

Dec 03, 2023 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Dec 06, 2023 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Dec 09, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Feb. 27, 2024– Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

Mar. 01, 2024 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Mar 02, 2024 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Mar 05, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Mar 08, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Mar 09, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

May 18, 2024 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

May 20, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

May 21, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena – NEW SHOW

May 22, 2024 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena – NEW SHOW

May 25, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi – NEW SHOW

May 27, 2024 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena – NEW SHOW

May 28, 2024 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum – NEW SHOW

May 30, 2024 – Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena – NEW SHOW

Jun 01, 2024 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Jun 02, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 arena

Jun 03, 2024 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Jun 04, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Jun 07, 2024 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Jun 08, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Jun 10, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Jun 12, 2024 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

Jun 15, 2024 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena

Jun 16, 2024 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro

Jun 17, 2024 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live Arena

Jun 19, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Jun 20, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – SSE Arena

What is the Jonas Brothers’ 5 Albums 1 Night Tour setlist?

What is the Jonas Brothers’ 5 Albums 1 Night setlist? The Jonas Brothers announced that they will be playing all five albums. Nick explained to Andy Cohen on Radio Andy, The reality is that when some of these earlier albums came out, we were teenagers with tons of energy,” he said.

Their set list will include songs from their five most recent albums: 2007’s Jonas Brothers; 2008’s A Little Longer; 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times; 2019’s Happiness Begins; and their upcoming fifth album, The Album. See below and the track list for their five albums.

Jonas Brothers

Track List “S.O.S.” “Hold On” “Goodnight and Goodbye” “That’s Just the Way We Roll” “Hello Beautiful” “Still in Love With You” “Australia” “Games” “When You Look Me in the Eyes” “Inseparable” “Just Friends” “Hollywood” “Year 3000” “Kids of the Future” “Take a Breath” – The Bonus Jonas Edition “We Got the Party” (Featuring Hannah Montana) – The Bonus Jonas Edition “Out of the World” – UK bonus track “Baby Bottle Pop Theme Song” – Walmart exclusive



A Little Longer

Track List “BB Good” “Burnin’ Up” “Shelf” “One Man Show” “Lovebug” “Tonight” “Can’t Have You” “Video Girl” “Pushin’ Me Away” “Sorry” “Got Me Going Crazy” “A Little Longer” “Hello Goodbye” – Target edition “Live to Party” – Walmart edition “When You Look Me in the Eyes” – UK edition “Infatuation” – Japanese edition



Lines, Vines and Trying Times

Track List “World War III” “Paranoid” “Fly With Me” “Poison Ivy” “Hey Baby” “Before the Storm” (Featuring Miley Cyrus) “What Did I Do to Your Heart?” “Much Better” “Black Keys” “Don’t Charge Me for the Crime” (Featuring Common) “Turn Right” “Don’t Speak” “Keep it Real” – Bonus Track



Happiness Begins

Track List “Sucker” “Cool” “Only Human” “I Believe” “Used to Be” “Every Single Time” “Don’t Throw It Away” “Love Her” “Happy When I’m Sad” “Trust” “Strangers” Hesitate” “Rollercoaster” “Comeback” “First” – Target exclusive



The Album

Track List “Miracle” “Montana Sky” “Wings” “Sail Away” “Americana” “Celebrate!” “Waffle House” “Vacation Eyes” “Summer in the Hamptons” “Summer Baby” “Little Bird”



The Jonas Brothers released the second single of the album “Waffle House” before the tickets went on sale. “Growing up, we would go to Waffle House after shows, and it became our sanctuary,” the Jonas Brothers shared in a statement. “It was the place we dreamt up ideas, the place where we worked through our problems together, and the place where we finally realized we could find our way through anything as long as we came together.”

They also posted on social media showing how it also connects to their fans. “Waffle House is finally yours 💛 There are few things more fulfilling as artists than seeing your fans live with your music and our hope is that this song not only helps get you through challenging times, but also brings you together with the ones you love most.”

Nick also told Variety how it became one of his favorite songs off the new album. “It was a last-minute addition. At first, it was a bit of a head-scratcher, but the more I listened to it, the more I loved it. I think it really encapsulates a moment in time for us. Musically it taps into some of my favorites: Doobie Brothers and Bee Gees, and others from that era. It’s a really, really, fun song. We can’t wait to play it live.”

Kevin told People in 2022 that the Jonas Brothers wrote and recorded most of The Album during the current health crisis. “We did record a lot of music before and through the pandemic, but then we lived our life for a while,” he said. “We write together, so you’re processing it with your brothers, which is helpful.” Nick added, “It’s some of our favorite stuff we’ve ever done.It’s easy to fall into old creative patterns, but the sound that we’re tapping into is really unique for us.”

During the interview, the Jonas Brothers also explained how getting married—Kevin is married to Danielle Jonas; Joe is married to Sophie Turner; and Nick is married to Priyanka Chopra—and starting their own families affected their relationship as a group and the Jonas Brothers’ music as a whole. “We made an effort today to drive out just us and have breakfast and lunch just to connect,” Joe said of the morning before the Jonas Brothers’ photoshoot for People. “This time in our life and career, we all work quite hard to get that time at home more often, but we also prioritize time with just the three of us because we want to have a strong bond as well.”

Nick added, “We all have families and live in different places. We’re in a better spot now than we’ve ever been, and it’s a really fun season of discovering what the next chapter is going to look like.” Kevin continued, “Even from afar and through the pandemic, we pretty much always really tried to connect every day. We catch each other up on what’s going on at home and family stuff, but sometimes it’s just to talk about the most random thing.”

The Jonas Brothers also told People about how the brothers reunited after the “deep rift” that caused their breakup in 2013. “Over the years, you start to take advantage of the [sibling] relationship because it’s a safe space,” Joe said. “You feel like you can say anything, and that can be damaging.” Kevin also explained how the six-year break for the Jonas Brothers helped them as musicians. “It allowed us to understand who we were as people,” Kevin said. Nick added, “It made us all better people, I think, finding brilliant partners in life. [They] helped us all to be better versions of ourselves, because I think that’s what they require of us. It’s a beautiful thing to have been able to go on this journey over these last couple of years and mark them with the happiness that we’ve all felt at home. We’re having the time of our lives.”

Jonas Brothers 5 Albums 1 Night tour are available on StubHub and Vivid Seats. Use code SC2022 on Vivid Seats for $20 off.

