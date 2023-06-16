All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re a ONCE, you may be wondering where to buy TWICE tickets to their Ready to Be Tour and how to see the K-pop girl group live before it’s too late.

TWICE—who consist of nine members: Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Sana, Mina, Momo, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu—debuted in 2015 with their first single, “Like Ooh-Ahh,” from their debut EP, The Story Begins. Since then, the K-pop girl group has released seven studio albums and 12 EPs. The band has also went on four world tours. TWICE announced their fifth world tour — TWICE 5th World Tour “Ready to Be” — in March 2023. The tour celebrates the group’s 12th EP, Ready to Be, which was released on March 10, 2023.

At a press conference in March 2023, TWICE’s members explained how the Ready to Be Tour will be different than past tours. “We are starting our fifth tour starting in Seoul in April. We, TWICE, have been waiting for the new tour as much as ONCE has waited, and we are already excited and looking forward to meeting our fans,” Dahyun said. “I’m very excited to be able to meet moe local fans than on previous tours. I want to perform quickly and face the fans directly.”

Tzuyu continued, “I can feel that many people from all over the world are liking TWICE, but it’s also a strange feeling. We are so happy to be able to show our songs and performances to more fans.” Jeongyeon added, “This tour is scheduled to be the largest of TWICE’s own in many ways, including the concert hall. We will show the best stage for that the fans will not regret coming to the concert. Please look forward to the new look!”

So how can ONCEs get TWICE tickets, even if they’ve sold out? Read on for where to buy TWICE tickets to the Ready to Be Tour, and for a discount.

Where to buy TWICE tickets

Where can ONCEs buy TWICE tickets to the Ready to Be Tour? TWICE tickets to the Ready to Be Tour went on sale in March 2023 and sold out almost immediately. While TWICE tickets are almost sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy TWICE tickets so you don’t miss the Ready to Be Tour.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “TWICE“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Ready to Be Tour!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “TWICE“ Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Ready to Be Tour!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ TWICE “ Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Ready to Be Tour!

What are TWICE’s Ready to BE Tour dates? TWICE’s Ready to BE Tour starts at KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, on April 15, 2023, and ends at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 9, 2023. See TWICE’s Full Ready to Be Tour dates below.

Saturday, April 15th, 2023 – Seoul, South Korea @ KSPO Dome

Sunday, April 16th, 2023 – Seoul, South Korea @ KSPO Dome

Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday, May 6th, 2023 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

Saturday, May 13th, 2023 – Osaka, Japan @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai

Sunday, May 14th, 2023 – Osaka, Japan @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai

Saturday, May 20th, 2023 – Tokyo, Japan @ Ajinomoto Stadium

Sunday, May 21st, 2023 – Tokyo, Japan @ Ajinomoto Stadium

Saturday, June 10th, 2023 – Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium

Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 – Oakland, California @ Oakland Arena

Friday, June 16th, 2023 – Seattle, Washington Tacoma Dome

Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 – Dallas, Texas @ Globe Life Field

Saturday, June 24th, 2023 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Wednesday, June 28th, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois @ United Center

Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 – Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

Thursday, July 6th, 2023 – East Rutherford, New Jersey @ MetLife Stadium

Sunday, July 9th, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia @ Truist Park

What is TWICE’s Ready to Be Tour setlist?

SET ME FREE (English ver.) I CAN’T STOP ME GO HARD MORE & MORE MOONLIGHT SUNRISE BRAVE Try (Colbie Caillat cover) (Dahyun solo – Piano Acoustic) Done for Me (Charlie Puth cover) (Tzuyu solo) New Rules (Dua Lipa cover) (Sana solo) MOVE (Beyoncé cover) (Momo solo) 7 rings (Ariana Grande cover) (Mina solo) Feel Special Cry for Me FANCY The Feels My Guitar (Chaeyoung solo) Nightmare ((Jihyo solo)) Juice (Lizzo cover) POP! (NAYEON song) Who Am I? Queen of Hearts YES or YES / What Is Love? / CHEER UP / LIKEY / KNOCK KNOCK / SCIENTIST / Heart Shaker Alcohol-Free Dance the Night Away Talk That Talk When We Were Kids CRAZY STUPID LOVE

For every encore, the girls take out a wheel with several songs and whatever the wheel lands on, they’ll perform it. Songs on the wheel include: Blame it On Me, Doughnut, TT, Like Ooh-Ahh, Moonlight, Basics, Candy, Rewind, and Signal.

At a press conference for Ready to Be in March 2023, TWICE’s members explained the meaning of the album and how it’s different from their previous music. “Since this is our first comeback in seven months and our first comeback in 2023, we prepared hard to show our fans a new side of us. We’re excited because we will be able to show a different concept and performance from our previous work,” Nayeon said. Jeongyeon continued, “The title of the new album, Set Me Free, is a song I prepared since last year. I wanted it to come out to the world as soon as possible, so I am elated and happy for it to finally come out.” Momo added, “I especially like the intro performance of the new song, so I want to quickly show the fans a new performance. I hope the fans like it as much as I like it.”

The K-pop girl group also revealed the creative process behind Ready to Be.”The process of selecting the title song remains in my memory. I always decide by voting with the members. Among the songs in this album, everyone liked ‘Moonlight Sunrise’ and ‘Set Me Free’ and voted for the title track. It was difficult to pick one because they have different moods and charms, and I really liked both songs,” Momo said. Mina added, “I think ‘Set Me Free’ is a song that goes well with both Korean and English lyrics. We hope that the message and charm of the song will be delivered to more fans through the English version.”

TWICE also explained how the group has stayed so close over the years. “The secret to strong relationships among the members is…I’m curious too! Actually, rather than a secret, the friends who know and sympathize with me the most are our members, so it’s comfortable and always fun. We’ve been together for a long time since we were trainees, so I think we naturally come to understand each other,” Jeongyeon said. Mina added, “I think we had no choice to become close because we have been together for a long time, relying on each other to do various things, including fun and difficult things. All nine members are really nice and like people, so I think our relationship lasts for a long time.”

The K-pop girl group also told the press about the Ready to Be Tour, which marks their fifth world tour since their debut. “Last year’s encore concert in Los Angeles, USA, was an outdoor stage. I remember feeling warmed up by the warm sunlight during the day and the cool breeze blowing at night. As I remembered the fan meeting I had in Korea before, I thought, ‘I guess I like outdoor stages!’ I think I’ve come to realize,” Sana said.

Jihyo continued, “Seeing the size of the tour getting bigger, I feel grateful and at the same time enjoy the performance even more. I think I want to repay fans who cherish TWICE and visit the concert hall with great performances and stages, and deliver good energy.”

Mina added, “It was a the moment when I realized that people love us a lot overseas as well. The weather was really nice during the performance, so I think the members were even more excited.”

