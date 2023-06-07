All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rumour has it, Adele tickets are still on sale. The “Easy On Me” singer sold out her fall/winter Las Vegas residency shows in a heartbeat, but lucky for all of us who missed the first round of shows, more performance dates have just been added to the calendar. And, we found a way to get tickets to see the iconic singer in all her glory with ease.

Adele has announced she will extend Weekends With Adele, her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, with another 34 additions which will begin on June 16, 2023, and run through November 4, 2023.

Adele’s residency aptly named Weekends With Adele at The Colosseum in Caesar’s Palace was originally slated to start at the beginning of 2022. However, with lots of hardships, hiccups and delays, the singer postponed her show until it was deemed to be perfect. “Listen, I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said in a video. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid. Half my crew, half my team are down with Covid — they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show, and I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted.” The shows were canceled the day before the first show. Adele personally apologized to ticketholders in a viral TikTok where she FaceTimed her fans, including one fan who tried to go to three of her concerts in the past couple of years—all of which were canceled.

“I tried my hardest,” she said. “It just would have been a really half-assed show, and I can’t do that. People will see straight through me, up on stage being like, ‘She doesn’t want to be doing this.’ And, I’ve never done anything like that in my life. I’m not going to start now, you know? I’m obviously gutted.” In an Elle cover story, Adele’s manager Jonathan Dickins explained the “Rolling in the Deep” singer’s perfectionism. “With her, everything’s about authenticity. For her to go out and perform a show she’s not happy with would be a lie to the fans.” She called the moment that she decided to cancel “the worst moment in my career, by far.”

Courtesy: Columbia Records

Adele announced her residency would start on November 18, 2022, while writing the statement: “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them.” She continued, “But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me” As well as the replaced dates, she announced that she’s adding two additional dates to coincide with New Year’s Eve.

Well, Adele really outshined in her Las Vegas residency. The musician lit up the room with her fiery classics like “Skyfall” and “Cry Your Heart Out” and welcomed her fans with open arms. “It looks just like what I imagined it would look like, and it’s perfect,” she said while crying during the first show on November 18, 2022. “I’m so scared and I’m so nervous,” she added, “but I’m so happy.” In another viral moment during the first show, Adele surprised the audience who were sitting on the balcony with orchestra tickets since she felt bad about their view. Her stage presence truly stunned audiences too as she exited the stage and disappeared without a trace while being showered with flowers. So, what’s stopping you from getting Adele tickets to her 34-date Las Vegas Residency? Read below to see how you can score Adele tickets.

Where to buy Adele tickets

Where can fans buy Adele tickets to her Las Vegas Residency? Adele tickets to her Las Vegas Residency originally went on sale in 2022 and sold out almost immediately. The second round of shows are currently on sale; Adele tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Adele tickets so you don’t miss her Las Vegas Residency.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Adele“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Adele!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Adele“ Filter to find performance dates Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Adele!

Image: Cliff Lipson/CBS.

Adele’s extended Las Vegas Residency dates includes 34 new shows. The first date of her residency was on November 18, 2022, and it will now conclude on November 4, 2023.

June 16, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

June 17, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

June 23, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

June 24, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

June 30, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

July 1, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

August 4, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

August 5, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

August 11, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

August 12, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

August 18, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

August 19, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

August 25, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

August 26, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

September 1, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

September 2, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

September 8, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

September 9, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

September 15, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

September 16, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

September 22, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

September 23, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

September 29, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

September 30, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

October 6, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

October 7, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

October 13, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

October 14, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

October 20, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

October 21, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

October 27, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

October 28, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

November 3, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

November 4, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

What is Adele’s Las Vegas Residency setlist?

Adele’s setlist is packed with songs from all her four albums 19, 21, 25 and 30. This will be the first time that she’ll be extensively performing songs in a continuous concert-like setting from her latest album 30, which was released in January 2021. When she first performed songs from all four albums at Hyde Park in London, she told Elle, “I like seeing myself in these four different moments of my life,” Adele says. “It’s been really emotional putting the set list and the visuals together, because so much has happened. Fifteen years is a long time. But one thing I feel so lucky with how big my life is now, is that I really lived a normal life. You know?”

Set List:

Hello Easy On Me Turning Tables Take It All I Drink Wine Water Under the Bridge Send My Love Oh My God One And Only Don’t You Remember Rumour Has It Skyfall Hometown Love in the Dark Cry Your Heart Out Set Fire to the Rain When We Were Young Hold On Someone Like You Rolling in the Deep Love Is a Game

Adele tickets to Weekends With Adele are available on StubHub and Vivid Seats. Use code SC2022 on Vivid Seats for $20 off.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.