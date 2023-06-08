All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you don’t have Governors Ball tickets, act fast because tickets to the music festival with Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar and dozens of other artists are on the verge of selling out just before the big weekend arrives.

The Governors Ball Music Festival—also known as Gov Ball—started in 2011 as a festival that celebrated dozens of musical genres, including rock, electronic, hip-hop, indie, Americana, pop and folk. The festival, which has expanded from one day to three days, held its first event on Governors Island in New York City in 2011 before moving to Randall’s Island Park in 2012. The event was held at Randall’s Island Park from 2012 to 2019. (The 2020 Governors Ball was cancelled due to the health crisis.) The festival moved to Citi Field in Flushing, Queens, New York City, in 2021 and 2022, and will be held at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York this year.

As for headliners, Governors Ball—which sees attendance of around 150,000 people each year—has had performers like Kid Cudi, Vampire Weekend, Jack White, Eminem, Travis Scott, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., A$AP Rocky, Missy Elliot, J Balvin, Post Malone and dozens of other A-list artists perform on their stage. Among the performers at Governors Ball 2022 were sister duo Aly & AJ, who were also the cover stars for StyleCaster’s Festival Issue in May 2022.



If you love music and good time, you may be on the hunt for last-minute Governors Ball tickets to see Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Kim Petras, Aespa and other artists perform at this year’s festival. Read on for how to buy Governors Ball tickets before they sell out and how to score a massive discount to make this year’s event that much cheaper.

Image: Gabriele Holtermann/Sipa USA.

How to buy Governors Ball 2023 tickets

How can fans buy Governors Ball 2023 tickets? Governors Ball tickets went on sale on the festival’s site in January 2023. The fastest way to access last-minute tickets to Gov Ball is to visit the official festival site, where tickets are categorized by GA, GA+, VIP, and Platinum. With the exception of Platinum tickets, you can purchase either individual one-day passes or three-day passes for the GA, GA+, and VIP categories.



Tickets are also on sale on trusted resale sites like Stub Hub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Governors Ball tickets so you don’t miss this year’s festival.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Governors Ball“ Select tickets for a Three-Day Pass or a One-Day Pass for Friday (June 9), Saturday (June 10) or Sunday (June 11) To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Governors Ball 2023!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Governors Ball“ Select tickets for a Three-Day Pass or a One-Day Pass for Friday (June 9), Saturday (June 10) or Sunday (June 11) Click Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Governors Ball 2023!

Image: Gabriele Holtermann/Sipa USA.

When is Governors Ball 2023?

Governors Ball 2023 is from Friday, June 9, 2023, to Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Where is Governors Ball 2023?

Governors Ball 2023 is at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Flushing, Queens, New York City. Governors Ball 2022 was held at Citi Field, the home field of the Major League Baseball team, the New York Mets. Citi Field is also located in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park.

Who are the Governors Ball 2023 headliners?

The Governors Ball 2023 headliners are Lizzo, Odesza and Kendrick Lamar. See below for which days each headliner is performing

Lizzo – Friday, June 9, 2023

Odesza – Saturday, June 10, 2023

Kendrick Lamar – Sunday, June 11, 2023

What is the Governors Ball 2023 lineup?

The Governors Ball 2023 lineup includes artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Diplo, Lil Baby, Aespa, Rina Sawayama, Lil Nas X, Giveon and Sofi Tukker. See below for the full Governors Ball 2023 lineup and which days each artist is performing.

Friday, June 9, 2023

Lizzo

Lil Uzi Vert

Haim

Diplo

Omar Apollo

Kim Petras

Eladio Carrión

Joey Badass

Davido

070 Shake

Tai Berdes

Saba

Alexander 23

PJ Morton

Michelle Maxo Kream

Kaycyy

Matt Maltese

Awfbeat

School of Rock Queens

Phatjazz

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Odesza

Lil Baby

Aespa

Rina Sawayama

Lauv

Oliver Tree

Finneas

Kenny Beats

Koffee

Snail Mail

Amber Mark

SYD

Suki Waterhouse

Kenny Hoopla

Lovejoy

Evan GIIA

Sarah Kinsley

Flipturn

The Amazons

Zolita

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Nas X

Giveon

Sufi Tukker

Pusha T

Girl in Red

Central Cee

Tems PinkPantheress

Black Midi

Sabrina Claudio

Leon

Phony Ppl

Cat Burns

Maude Latour

Coast Contra

Charlie Burg

Ella Jayne

Haiku Hands

School of Rock Brooklyn

Governors Ball 2023 tickets are available on Stub Hub and Vivid Seats. Use code SC2022 on Vivid Seats for $20 off.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.