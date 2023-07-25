All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Austin City Limits is back, baby! Naturally, this means festivalgoers around the country are wondering how to secure ACL tickets in time for this year’s festival. The good news is, there are plenty of options to land ACL tickets—and yes, this includes discounted Austin City Limits tickets, too.

The Austin City Limits Festival was founded in 2002 as a one-weekend event, which initially highlighted Texas singer-songwriters, country and folk performers. The festival was inspired by the local PBS television series of the same name and is now produced by the Austin-based company C3 Presents, which also produces Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival. Since its first weekend over two decades years ago, to include two consecutive three-day weekends in its programming, along with a wide range of artists representing genres like pop, hip-hop, R&B, rock and more.

Throughout the years, Austin City Limits has seen acts like Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Arctic Monkeys, Tame Impala, Machine Gun Kelly, Kacey Musgraves, among countless others. An estimated 450,000 people attend the festival each year to see artists like these and more.

After it was canceled in 2020, Austin City Limits held its 20th-anniversary festival in 2021, and returned again in October 2022 with headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Paramore, Lil Nas X, P!nk, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves and Flume. With such a stacked lineup, ACL tickets are pretty steep—but there are ways to secure Austin City Limits tickets for less. For everything we know about how to buy ACL 2023 tickets without breaking the bank, keep on reading ahead.

How much are Austin City Limits 2023 tickets?

So, how much are Austin City Limits 2023 tickets? Like most music festivals, Austin City Limits tickets are split into tiers. Three-day tickets for ACL 2023 are priced at face value for $375 per weekend for general admission, $725 per weekend for general admission-plus, $1,755 per weekend for VIP tickets and $5,705 per weekend for platinum tickets. However, festivalgoers may be able to snag ACL 2023 tickets for less using our discount code below on verified resale tickets, which often run below face value.

How to buy Austin City Limits 2023 tickets

If you’re wondering how to buy Austin City Limits 2023 tickets, look no further. Tickets went on sale on the Austin City Limits official site on May 9, 2023, but are priced at face value and can sell out quickly. For cheaper Austin City Limits tickets, trusted resale sites like Vivid Seats and Stubhub are great options to purchase discounted ACL tickets. Read on ahead for how to buy Austin City Limits 2023 tickets on Stubhub and Vividseats—including how to get an additional $20 off.

How to buy Austin City Limits 2023 tickets on Vividseats

How to buy Austin City Limits 2023 tickets on Stubhub

When is Austin City Limits 2023?

So, when is Austin City Limits 2023? Austin City Limits is set to occur over two weekends in October 2023. Weekend one is set for October 6 to October 8, while weekend two is set for October 13 to October 15. The music festival was expanded to two weekends for the first time in 2013.

Where is Austin City Limits 2023?

Wondering where is Austin City Limits 2023? Austin City Limits is held at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Taking place along the Colorado River, the festival typically features eight stages ranging from small and intimate to large and stadium-like. Additional performance spaces have also been added depending on the year.

Who are the Austin City Limits 2023 headliners?

So, who are the Austin City Limits 2023 headliners? Here are the headliners to expect at Austin City Limits 2023. This year’s ACL headliners are expected to perform both weekends.

Kendrick Lamar

Foo Fighters

Mumford & Sons

The Lumineers

The 1975

Kali Uchis

Maggie Rogers

Alanis Morissette

Shania Twain

Who are the Austin City Limits 2023 performers?

Who are the Austin City Limits 2023 performers? Weekend One, which takes place from October 6 to October 8, will feature performances by Foo Fighters, Shania Twain, Lil Yachty, Portugal. The Man, The Revivalists, and Nessa Barett, and Alanis Morissette, to name a few. Weekend Two, scheduled for October 13 to October 15, will include performances by Tove Lo, Tegan and Sara, Declan McKenna, Mt, Joy, The 1975, and 30 Seconds to Mars.

Austin City Limits 2023 tickets are available on Vividseats.com and Stubhub.com. Use code SC15 on Vividseats for $20 off.

