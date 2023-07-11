Read Next: Roomba & Dyson Vacuums Are Hundreds Of Dollars Off For Prime Day—C’mon, You Deserve It
Amazon Music Is Giving Away Free Subscriptions For the Prime Da—No Purchase Needed

Move aside, Spotify. We're an Amazon Music family now.
Woman Listening to Music
Image: SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via AP Images.
Move aside, Spotify, because Amazon Music’s free trial is where it’s at for music lovers who want to listen to their favorite artists for little to no cost.

Amazon Music Unlimited is Amazon’s premier streaming service with access to more than 50 million songs, as well a hundreds of hours of podcasts. The service, which launched in late 2016 and is 100 percent ad free, also allows subscribers to listen to music offline with unlimited skips. Along with streaming access, Amazon Music Unlimited also lets users listen to more than 1,000 playlists and stations programmed by Amazon’s music experts to discover new songs, artists and genres. Amazon Music Unlimited also works with Amazon Alexa, so customers can control their music library and tell their Alexa to play their favorite songs with just the sound of their voice.

Amazon Music Unlimited

$8.99+
If you love music and want a cheap way to listen to your favorite artists and songs, Amazon Music Unlimited may be the streaming service for you. Ahead is what to know about Amazon Music Unlimited’s free trial and how the service compares to its competitors. (Spoiler alert: It’s for sure more affordable.)

Headphones
Image: LIBRARY via AP Images.

What are Amazon Music’s current deals?

Read on for Amazon Music’s current deals.

Amazon Music’s Free 3 Month Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited

$0+
Amazon Music Unlimited has a current deal where new subscribers can three free months. The deal saves customers as much as $29.97 from Amazon Music’s regular price. After the three free months end, the subscription will revert to $8.99 per month for Amazon Prime members and $10.99 per month for non-members, so be sure to cancel your subscription if you don’t want to be charged. Read on for step-by-step instructions on

  1. Visit the Amazon Music Unlimited page on Amazon
  2. Sign into or create an Amazon account
  3. Click “Try Now
  4. Enjoy Amazon Music!

How much does Amazon Music cost?

Amazon Music Unlimited

$8.99+
Amazon Music Unlimited costs $8.99 per month for Amazon Prime members and $10.99 per month non-members. In comparison, Spotify Premium and Apple Music both costs $10.99 per month, which means that a Prime Member’s Amazon Music Unlimited subscription saves them $2 per month (or $12 per year) from competing streaming services.

Does Amazon Music have a free trial?

Amazon Music Unlimited

$0+
Amazon Music does not have a free trial, however, for Amazon Prime Day 2023, the service is offering three free months for new subscribers, which saves customers as much as $29.97 from Amazon Music’s regular price. After the three free months end, the subscription will revert to $8.99 per month for Amazon Prime members and $10.99 per month for non-members, so be sure to cancel your subscription if you don’t want to be charged.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial, so users who want to take advantage of the sale can sign up for a free trial and get additional month of Amazon Music Unlimited for three. After that trial ends, customers can subscribe to Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video) for $14.99 per month or $139 per year (which saves them around $40.)

