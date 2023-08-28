How to Watch US Open Live to See Djokovic, Alcaraz & More Tennis Legends

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
If you’re a fan of tennis legends like Djokovic, Alcaraz and more, you may be wondering how to watch the US Open 2023 live online to see which professional tennis player wins this year’s championship.
The US Open Tennis Championship is an annual tennis tournament that consists of five main competitions: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. The tournament—which is held in Queens, New York and runs for two weeks between late August and early September—is one of the four major annual professional tennis tournaments that make up the Grand Slam. The other three Grand Slam tournaments are the Australian Open in January; the French Open from late May to Early June; and Wimbledon from late June to early July. The Australian Open and US Open are played on hard courts, the French Open is played on clay, an Wimbledon is played on the grass.
The top professional tennis players to look out for for the US Open include Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, Poland’s Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka. Regardless of who you’re rooting for, this year’s US Open is a must-watch. Read on for how to watch the US Open live online to see which tennis pro takes the crown.
How fans tennis fans watch the US Open 2023 live online? The US Open airs on ESPN and ESPN2, which are available to stream on services like Sling Orange and Sling Orange + Blue. Sling, which is one of the cheapest online live TV services out there, has a current deal where new users can subscribe for 50 percent off their first month.
With its current deal, Sling Orange costs $20 for one’s first month and $450per month after the first month ends. Sling Orange + Blue costs $30 for one’s first month and $60 per month after the first month ends.
Sling Orange offers 32 channels, including ESPN and ESPN 2 to watch the US Open, as well as 50 hours of DVR storage. Sling Orange + Blue includes everything in Sling Orange, as well as 17 additional channels like FOX Sports 1, NFL Network, USA, and Discovery Channel.
Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Sling TV to watch the US Open live online.
See the full US Open 2023 schedule below, including when the finals ar.
August 28, 2023
August 29, 2023
August 30, 2023
August 31, 2023
September 1, 2023
September 2, 2023
September 3, 2023
September 4, 2023
September 5, 2023
September 6, 2023
September 7, 2023
September 8, 2023
September 9, 2023
September 10, 2023
The US Open airs on ESPN and ESPN 2, which is available to stream on Sling TV.
