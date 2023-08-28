How to Watch US Open Live to See Djokovic, Alcaraz & More Tennis Legends

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re a fan of tennis legends like Djokovic, Alcaraz and more, you may be wondering how to watch the US Open 2023 live online to see which professional tennis player wins this year’s championship.

The US Open Tennis Championship is an annual tennis tournament that consists of five main competitions: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. The tournament—which is held in Queens, New York and runs for two weeks between late August and early September—is one of the four major annual professional tennis tournaments that make up the Grand Slam. The other three Grand Slam tournaments are the Australian Open in January; the French Open from late May to Early June; and Wimbledon from late June to early July. The Australian Open and US Open are played on hard courts, the French Open is played on clay, an Wimbledon is played on the grass.

The top professional tennis players to look out for for the US Open include Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, Poland’s Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka. Regardless of who you’re rooting for, this year’s US Open is a must-watch. Read on for how to watch the US Open live online to see which tennis pro takes the crown.

How to watch the US Open 2023 live online

How fans tennis fans watch the US Open 2023 live online? The US Open airs on ESPN and ESPN2, which are available to stream on services like Sling Orange and Sling Orange + Blue. Sling, which is one of the cheapest online live TV services out there, has a current deal where new users can subscribe for 50 percent off their first month.

With its current deal, Sling Orange costs $20 for one’s first month and $450per month after the first month ends. Sling Orange + Blue costs $30 for one’s first month and $60 per month after the first month ends.

Sling Orange offers 32 channels, including ESPN and ESPN 2 to watch the US Open, as well as 50 hours of DVR storage. Sling Orange + Blue includes everything in Sling Orange, as well as 17 additional channels like FOX Sports 1, NFL Network, USA, and Discovery Channel.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Sling TV to watch the US Open live online.

Visit Sling.com Click “Try Us Today” Enter your email Choose your plan between Sling Orange or Sling Orange + Blue Enter your payment method and information Search for ESPN or ESPN 1 Start watching the US Open live online

US Open 2023 Schedule

See the full US Open 2023 schedule below, including when the finals ar.

August 28, 2023

11 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Singles 1st Round

7 p.m. Men & Women’s Singles 1st Round

August 29, 2023

11 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Singles 1st Round

7 p.m. – Men’s & Women’s Singles 1st Round

August 30, 2023

11 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Singles 1st Round

7 p.m. – Men’s & Women’s Singles 2nd Round

August 31, 2023

11 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Singles 2nd Round + Men’s & Women’s Doubles 1st Round

7 p.m. Men’s & Women’s Singles 2nd Round

September 1, 2023

11 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Singles 3rd Round + Men’s & Women’s Doubles 2nd round

7 p.m. – Men’s & Women’s Singles 3rd Round

September 2, 2023

11 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Singles 3rd Round + Men’s & Women’s Doubles 2nd Round

7 p.m. – Men’s & Women’s Singles 3rd Round

September 3, 2023

11 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Round of 16 & Men’s & Women’s Doubles 3rd Round

7 p.m. – Men’s & Women’s Round of 16

September 4, 2023

11 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Round of 16 & Men’s & Women’s Doubles 3rd Round

7 p.m. – Men’s & Women’s Round of 16

September 5, 2023

12 p.m. – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals; Men’s & Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals; Quad Wheelchair Singles 1st Round + Men’s & Women’s Wheelchair Singles 1st Round

7 p.m. – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals

September 6, 2023

11 a.m. – Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals; Quad Wheelchair Singles Quarterfinals + Men’s & Women’s Wheelchair Singles Quarterfinals

12 p.m. – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals

7 p.m. – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals

September 7, 2023

11 a.m. – Men’s Doubles Semifinals; Men’s & Women’s Wheelchair Doubles Semifinals + Quad Wheelchair Doubles Semifinals

7 p.m. – Women’s Semifinals

September 8, 2023

12 p.m. – Men’s Doubles Final (or Mixed Doubles Final); Women’s Doubles Semifinals; Men’s & Women’s Wheelchair Singles Semifinals + Quad Wheelchair Singles Semifinals

3 p.m. – Men’s Semifinals

7 p.m. – Men’s Semifinals

September 9, 2023

12 p.m. – Mixed Doubles Final (or Men’s Doubles Final); Men’s & Women’s Wheelchair Doubles Final + Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final

4 p.m – Women’s Final

September 10, 2023

12 p.m. – Men’s & Women’s Wheelchair Singles Final; Quad Wheelchair Singles Final

1 p.m. – Women’s Doubles Final

4 p.m. – Men’s Final

