Thursday Night Football Is Back—How To Catch The Colts v Eagles Preseason Clash

The NFL season is fast approaching, so if you’re keen on how to watch the Colts v Eagles preseason game online, for free, we got you.

It’s the beginning of Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football coverage, too. As its name suggests, Thursday Night Football—often abbreviated as TNF—is the name for National Football League games that are broadcast on Thursday nights. FOX was the official network for Thursday Night Football until 2021 when Amazon Prime Video signed an 11-year, $13 billion deal to become the exclusive streaming service for Thursday Night Football. “Live sports continue to be a game changer for Prime members,” Amazon Prime Vice President Jamil Ghani said in a release at the time.

“The value Prime brings to members is now even better with the launch of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. With these exclusive offers and experiences, Prime members score big savings and get even greater access – all with a single membership.” Here’s how to watch the Colts v Eagles game online live and for free.

How to watch Colts v Eagles live online

DeVonta Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball while defended by Isaiah Rodgers. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Colts v Eagles game is available to stream on Prime Video. Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Prime Video comes for free with a Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Prime Video.

How to watch Colts v Eagles live online for free

Read on for how to watch Colts v Eagles live online for free with Amazon Prime Video‘s free trials and what else to know.

Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount Plus, which offers just a seven-day free trial, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits as Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more.

But perhaps the best part about Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re a Prime member, Prime Video comes free with Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching Colts v Eagles on Prime Video for free

Zaire Franklin of the Indianapolis Colts takes the field. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Here is the schedule for Prime Video’s Thursday night football coverage, all begin at 8:15 pm ET.

Preseason game – Thursday, Aug. 24: Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2 – Sept. 14: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 3 – Sept. 21: New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers

Week 4 – Sept. 28: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Week 5 – Oct. 5: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders

Week 6 – Oct. 12: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 7 – Oct. 19: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints

Week 8 – Oct. 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills

Week 9 – Nov. 2: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 10 – Nov. 9: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

Week 11 – Nov. 16: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Week 12 (Black Friday) – Friday, Nov. 24: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Week 13 – Nov. 30: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys

Week 14 – Dec. 7: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 15 – Dec. 14: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 16 – Dec. 21: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

Week 17 – Dec. 28: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

