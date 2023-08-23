Get Tickets to Aaron Rodgers’ 1st Game With the NY Jets Cheaper Than Face Value

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Even though it’s the season opener for these teams, it’s slated to be one of the most anticipated games of the season: get your Bills v Jets tickets because you won’t want to miss Aaron Rodgers debut for his new team on September 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

On April 24, 2023, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the New York Jets agreed to trade Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers. The deal goes a as Aaron Rodgers is traded with their first-round pick (No. 15) and a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170) to the Jets for New York’s 2023 first-round pick (No. 13), a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a 2023 sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays this season.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst commented on the trade saying, “It wouldn’t have been the end of the world. But at the same time, I think it would have certainly changed things quite a bit. So, getting it done was important. I just think certainly the capital for this year was very important, certainly more valuable than future stuff, for our football team. So, there were a number of reasons, but that’s why.” Here’s how to score Bills v Jets tickets for their season opener on September 11, 2023.

When and where is the Bills, Jets game?

The Buffalo Bills at New York Jets game is at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It’s a Monday night game, on September 11, 2023. Kick off is at 8:15 PM.

Where can fans buy tickets to Bills v Jets? Tickets to NFL games originally went on sale back in May 2023 and are now primarily sold out on Ticketmaster. Luckily, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Bills v Jets tickets so you don’t miss the action in person.

Why did Aaron Rogers leave the Green Bay Packers?

Why did Aaron Rogers leave the Green Bay Packers? During a regular appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the four-time leave MVP said his intention is to continue playing NFL but that “the Packers would like to move on. They’ve let me know that in so many words. They’ve let other people know that in direct words.” He continued: “And because I still have that fire and I want to play and I would like to play in New York, it’s just a matter of getting that done at this point.”

Trading Rodgers to the Jets wasn’t as simple as it sounded, though. Apparently, this team wants a lot for him—more than the Jets are prepared to pay. Multiple sources told ProFootballTalk that the Packers want more than a first-round pick as part of the base deal. “They want protection in 2025, in the event Rodgers plays in 2024. And that’s more than the Jets believe they should surrender for a player the Packers no longer want,” the site speculated. “If the Jets are willing to offer something like a conditional package that would entail as much as a second-round pick this year and up to a second-round pick next year, the Packers would be nuts to not take it.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday, March 16, 2023, that the two sides were “not close” on agreeing on the trade as of the night before. “All I can tell you is that Green Bay believes it’s right, the Jets believe they’re right and now we wait to see how the two sides can find a way to somehow meet in the middle and come up with a simple solution,” Schefter said.

“That’s where the two sides are right now, far apart… More complicated is the fact that the Jets and the Green Bay Packers have to figure out compensation on what it would take to acquire Aaron Rodgers—and my understanding is that within the Packers organization they felt that he was worth a package that was similar to the one that the Rams once got for Matthew Stafford,” Schefter said, adding that the Jets “have to figure out what they’re willing to pay.”

Rodgers accused the Packers of “digging their heels in” and holding up his trade to the New York team. “I haven’t been holding anything up. At this point, it’s been compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me, kind of digging their heels in. It is interesting at this point to step back and take a look at the whole picture,” Rodgers told McAffe.

In 2022, the Packers signed Rodgers to a three-year extension deal worth $150 million; it’s the highest in terms of annual average income. He was set to bring in another $59.4 million guaranteed salary next season, the highest-ever salary doled out to an NFL player for a single season, which means the Packers need to find a team willing to absorb the cap hit from Rodgers’ $58.3 million option bonus for the 2023 season.

