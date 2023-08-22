How to Get Last Minute Tickets to the U.S. Open—& For a Discount 

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

One of the biggest sporting events of the year is almost here. Beginning Friday, August 28 and running through Sunday, September 10, the U.S. Open will be back in action in Flushing, NY at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium and the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

This year’s US Open includes reigning champion Alcaraz, three-time winner Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune and more, facing off across the net. Tickets are currently sold out on Ticketmaster, but you can still grab seats through additional resale sites like Stubhub, Vivid Seats and SeetGeek.

Read on for how to secure your own tickets to the fast-approaching U.S. Open. Plus, if you need help with finding lodging in the NYC area, we’ve got you covered.



Julian Finney / Staff / Getty Images

Where can fans buy tickets to the U.S. Open? Tickets to the U.S. Open originally went on sale back in June 2023 and are now primarily sold out on Ticketmaster. Luckily, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy U.S. Open tickets so you don’t miss the action in person.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “U.S. Open“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the U.S. Open!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “U.S. Open“ Filter to find performance dates Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the U.S. Open!

U.S. Open games can also be watched on ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus costs $9.99 per month for a monthly plan or $99.99 per year for a yearly plan, which saves customers about 17 percent or $20 from the monthly rate. ESPN Plus also offers exclusive UFC pay-per-view matches for $70 for existing subscribers. New subscribers can also get a special discounted bundle that includes a one-year membership to ESPN Plus, as well as one pay-per-view match for $89.98.

ESPN Plus is also included in The Disney Bundle, which offers three plans: Duo Basic for $9.99 per month (which includes ad-supported plans of Hulu and Disney Plus; Trio Basic for $12.99 per month (which includes ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus); and Trio Premium for $19.99 per month (which includes ad-free plans for Hulu, and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus). The Duo Basic saves subscribers $5.98 per month from subscribing to Hulu and Disney Plus’ ad-supported plans individually; Trio Basic saves subscribers $12.99 per month from subscribing to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus’ ad-supported plans individually; and Trio Premium saves subscribers $15.98 per month from subscribing to Hulu and Disney Plus’ no-ads plans and ESPN Plus’ ad-supported plan individually.