The Yankees v Braves Game Is Streaming For Free With This Secret

If it’s summer, sports fans know that means one thing: baseball. But if you can’t make it to the games, and you’re a fan of one New York team in particular, you’re probably wondering how to watch the Yankees v Braves game online and for free so you don’t miss a second of the (Aaron Judge) action.

The Yankees hold Major League Baseball‘s most World Series championships with 27 to their name as of 2023, making them (arguably) one of the most successful professional sports teams in the United States. They were founded 120 years ago, initially as the New York Highlanders. 10 years later, in 1913, they were officially renamed the New York Yankees.

Aaron Judge, the reigning AL MVP, is one player to watch this season—not only for his skill as one of the best sluggers in the game but his imposing 6’7″ stature. “I told the Yankees from the very beginning that this is where I wanted to be,” he said when mic’d up during a preseason game on ESPN. “I didn’t want to go anywhere else. This was my home. These players, these fans, this city is family to me.”

How to watch Yankees v Braves live online

Yankees games are available to stream on Prime Video. Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Prime Video comes for free with a Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Prime Video.

How to watch Yankees v Braves live online for free

Read on for how to watch Yankees v Braves live online for free with Amazon Prime Video‘s free trials and what else to know.

Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount Plus, which offers just a seven-day free trial, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits as Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re a Prime member, Prime Video comes free with Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching the Yankees games on Prime Video for free

When are the Yankees games?

Here’s a breakdown of all the Yankees games on Prime Video, all times are in EDT and subject to change.

Tuesday, April 4: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees – 7:00pm

Wednesday, April 19: Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees – 7:00pm

Wednesday, May 3: Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees – 7:00pm

Wednesday, May 17: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays – 7:00pm

Wednesday, May 24: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees – 7:00pm

Wednesday, June 21: Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees – 7:00pm

Friday, June 30: New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals – 8:00pm

Wednesday, July 5: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees – 7:00pm

Saturday, July 8: Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees – 1:00pm

Wednesday, July 19: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels – 7:00pm

Wednesday, August 2: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees – 7:00pm

Friday, August 4: Houston Astros at New York Yankees – 7:00pm

Wednesday, August 16: New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves – 7:00pm

Friday, August 18: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees – 7:00pm

Sunday, August 20: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees – 1:30pm

Friday, September 1: New York Yankees at Houston Astros – 8:00pm

Monday, September 11: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox – 7:00pm

Wednesday, September 13: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox – 7:00pm

Wednesday, September 20: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees – 7:00pm

Wednesday, September 27: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays – 7:00pm

