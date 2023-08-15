All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dave Chappelle is stepping back into the spotlight. The comedian is embarking on a fall stand-up comedy tour this year—the 14 performances will hit major cities like New York City, Chicago and Nashville, with additional stops in areas like New Orleans and Cleveland.

The Emmy-winning comedian is no stranger to receiving backlash for his often controversial hot takes; Chappelle’s 2021 Netflix special “The Closer” was met with company walkouts and protests due to the recorded performance’s rather insensitive and offensive tone. What attendees can expect from this go-around remains to be seen.

The ‘Dave Chappelle Live‘ tour kicks off on August 22 with back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Inventory is going fast across the board, so don’t wait to secure your seats.



Where to buy ‘Dave Chappelle Live’ Tickets

Where can fans buy Dave Chappelle tickets to his live performance shows? Tickets to ‘Dave Chappelle Live’ went on sale in late July 2023 and have since been selling out at multiple venues. While Dave Chappelle tickets are becoming tough to find on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings.

The comedian’s tour kicks off on August 22 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and concludes on October 7 at the United Center in Chicago. See the rest of the show dates below.