Dave Chappelle Fall 2023 Tour Tickets Are Selling Out—Get Them For Less Here

It kicks off at MSG in New York City.
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Dave Chappelle" Episode 1710 -- Pictured: Host Dave Chappelle during the monologue on November 12, 2016 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
NBC / Contributor / Getty Images
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dave Chappelle is stepping back into the spotlight. The comedian is embarking on a fall stand-up comedy tour this year—the 14 performances will hit major cities like New York City, Chicago and Nashville, with additional stops in areas like New Orleans and Cleveland.

The Emmy-winning comedian is no stranger to receiving backlash for his often controversial hot takes; Chappelle’s 2021 Netflix special “The Closer” was met with company walkouts and protests due to the recorded performance’s rather insensitive and offensive tone. What attendees can expect from this go-around remains to be seen.

The ‘Dave Chappelle Live‘ tour kicks off on August 22 with back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Inventory is going fast across the board, so don’t wait to secure your seats.

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 21: Dave Chappelle performs on stage during AAHH!! Fest 2014 at Union Park on September 21, 2014 in Chicago, United States. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Redferns via Getty Images)

Daniel Boczarski / Contributor / Getty Images

Where to buy ‘Dave Chappelle Live’ Tickets

Where can fans buy Dave Chappelle tickets to his live performance shows? Tickets to ‘Dave Chappelle Live’ went on sale in late July 2023 and have since been selling out at multiple venues. While Dave Chappelle tickets are becoming tough to find on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. 

Dave Chappelle Tickets on StubHub

Dave Chappelle Tickets on StubHub

$50+
Buy Now
  1. Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Dave Chappelle
  2. Sort by Date, Distance and Price
  3. Select the Event Date of your choice
  4. To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar
  5. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy ‘Dave Chappelle Live‘!

Dave Chappelle Tickets on Vivid Seats

Dave Chappelle Tickets on Vivid Seats

$100+
Buy Now
  1. Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Dave Chappelle”
  2. Filter by City to find performance dates
  3. Select Find Tickets
  4. To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from.
  5. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout
  6. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy ‘Dave Chappelle Live‘!

Dave Chappelle Tickets on TicketSmarter

Dave Chappelle Tickets on Ticketsmarter

$100+
Buy Now
  1. Visit Ticketsmarter.com and search for Dave Chappelle
  2. Sort by Date, Distance and Price
  3. Select the Event Date of your choice
  4. To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar
  5. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Dave Chappelle Live‘!

Dave Chappelle Tickets on Ticketmaster

Dave Chappelle Tickets on Ticketmaster

$100+
Buy Now
  1. Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “Dave Chappelle
  2. Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice
  3. To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range
  4. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy ‘Dave Chappelle Live‘!
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Dave Chappelle performs as part of the The Oddball Comedy & Curiosity Festival at Shoreline Amphitheatre on September 20, 2013 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor / Getty ImagesTim Mosenfelder / Contributor / Getty Images

What are the ‘Dave Chappelle Live’ Tour Dates?

The comedian’s tour kicks off on August 22 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and concludes on October 7 at the United Center in Chicago. See the rest of the show dates below.

  • Aug. 22: New York City — Madison Square Garden
  • Aug. 23: New York City — Madison Square Garden
  • Sept. 8: Cleveland, Ohio — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
  • Sept. 9: Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena
  • Sept. 12: Lexington, Kentucky — Rupp Arena
  • Sept. 13: Indianapolis, Indiana — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Sept. 15: New Orleans, Louisiana — Smoothie King Arena
  • Sept. 17: Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center
  • Sept. 18: Omaha, Nebraska — CHI Health Center
  • Sept. 21: Nashville, Tennessee — Bridgestone Arena
  • Sept. 23: Saint Paul, Minnesota — Xcel Energy Center
  • Oct. 4: Chicago — United Center
  • Oct. 6: Chicago — United Center
  • Oct. 7: Chicago — United Center

