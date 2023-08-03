Justin Trudeau Responded to Affair Rumors Years Before Divorce From Wife Sophie

They announced their split after three children and 18 years together and the cause of their breakup is the hot topic of conversation. But it turns out that Justin Trudeau responded to affair rumors YEARS before his divorce from his wife Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau.

Justin Pierre James Trudeau, born on December 25, 1971, is a Canadian politician and serves as the 23rd Prime Minister of the Northern American nation. He met his former wife, Sophie Grégoire growing up in Montreal; she was a classmate of one of his brother’s friends. 2003 is when they reconnected as adults at a charity ball. The two hit it off so well that she sent him an email—to which he didn’t reply. “I knew if I responded even slightly,” he told Vogue in 2016, “we’d wind up going for coffee, and that would be the last date I’d ever have in my life.”

True enough, they began dating several months later and were engaged in 2004. The following year, the Trudeaus were married. They share three children: a boy, Xavier, born in 2007, a girl, Ella-Grace, born in 2009, and a boy, Hadrien, born in 2014.

It was 2015 and Trudeau was only 43 when he was elected Prime Minister of Canada. He quickly gained international attention for his good looks, sharp dressing, and his impressive ability to explain quantum computing off-the-cuff when a reporter tested him in a gotcha moment. His policies have been outwardly progressive, including being a staunch advocate for feminism and abortion access, as well as introducing the right to medically assisted dying and new commitments to reducing greenhouse gases and combating climate change. What a dreamboat.

But now an interview from 2014 has resurfaced of him addressing gossip of infidelity before he was elected, here’s what we know about Justin Trudeau’s rumored affair.

Justin Trudeau’s rumored affair

We have no idea if Justin Trudeau’s affairs rumors are true, but almost 10 years ago, the then-aspiring Canadian PM had to respond to some pressing questions on the subject.

In his 2014 memoir, Common Ground, Trudeau talked of the anguish of having divorced parents, which he said left him with “a sense of diminished self-worth,” and after the book’s launch, reporters began to ask him about whether he and Sophie’s marriage had endured any extramarital affairs. One such interview was with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in October.

“Our marriage isn’t perfect, and we have had difficult ups and downs, yet Sophie remains my best friend, my partner, my love,” he said. “We are honest with each other, even when it hurts.” Interviewer Evan Solomon asked if “ups and downs” was code for “extramarital affairs”, to which Trudeau responded: “No,” clarifying that they were “the kinds of challenges that any real marriage goes through” and that his work sometimes took a toll on his home life.

“I have a very difficult, high-pressured job. Everyone knows how challenging it is to balance family responsibilities with a job that takes me across the country and working extremely hard,” he said. “There are times when she hates my job and she hates me for loving my job. There are times, there are times when she understands how much of an opportunity and a responsibility it is for us to actually serve this country that has given us so much.”

In her interview with GlobalNews.ca the following year, Sophie was less forthcoming when asked about if there were any moments of infidelity. “Ask if whatever happened in our lives – I’m not saying it did or didn’t – as if we would answer that,” she said, then paused. “I can tell you right away that no marriage is easy,” she continued. “I’m almost kind of proud of the fact that we’ve had hardship, yes, because we want authenticity. We want truth. We want to grow closer as individuals through our lifetime and we’re both dreamers and we want to be together for as long as we can. I’m happy that we had to go through that.”

The news of their split broke on Instagram on August 2, 2023, with a statement issued to both the PM and Grégoire-Trudeau’s respective accounts. “Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” the statement read. “As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy.”

Trudeau’s office said the two had signed a legal agreement, per Reuters, and by the time the news had circulated Sophie had already moved out of the family home to another residence in Ottawa, the spokesman added to Daily Mail. “They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward,” it said. “They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment. The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week.”

In its January 2016 issue, Vogue published an interview with the couple complete with photos of them embracing. The article mentions how he “shocks some with his public displays of affection toward his wife.” Sophie said at the time that what struck her most about her husband was that “he had a really deep gaze.”

