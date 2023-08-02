They were married for 18 years and shared three children, but marriages can break down at any time. So the news of why Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie divorced seemed all too familiar to some.

Justin Pierre James Trudeau, born on December 25, 1971, is a Canadian politician and serves as the 23rd Prime Minister of the Northern American nation. He met his former wife, Sophie Grégoire growing up in Montreal; she was a classmate of one of his brother’s friends. 2003 is when they reconnected as adults at a charity ball. The two hit it off so well she sent him an email—to which he didn’t reply. “I knew if I responded even slightly,” he told Vogue in 2016, “we’d wind up going for coffee, and that would be the last date I’d ever have in my life.”

True enough, they began dating several months later and were engaged in 2004. The following year, the Trudeaus were married. They share three children: a boy, Xavier, born in 2007, a girl, Ella-Grace, born in 2009, and a boy, Hadrien, born in 2014.

It was 2015 and Trudeau was only 43 when he was elected Prime Minister of Canada. He quickly gained international attention for his good looks, sharp dressing, and his ability to explain quantum computing. His policies have been outwardly progressive, including being a staunch advocate for feminism and abortion access, as well as introducing the right to medically assisted dying and new commitments to reducing greenhouse gases and combating climate change. What a dreamboat. Here’s everything we know about why Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie’s divorced.

Why did Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie divorce?

Why did Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie divorce? We don’t know the full reason yet and we may never will.

The news of their split broke on Instagram on August 2, 2023, with statement issued to both the PM and Grégoire-Trudeau’s respective accounts. “Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” the statement read. “As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy.”

Trudeau’s office said the two had signed a legal agreement, per Reuters, and by the time the news had circulated Sophie had already moved out of the family home to another residence in Ottawa, the spokesman added to Daily Mail. “They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward,” it said. “They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment. The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week.”

In its January 2016 issue, Vogue published an interview with the couple complete with photos of them embracing. The article mentions how he “shocks some with his public displays of affection toward his wife.” Sophie said at the time that what struck her most about her husband was that “he had a really deep gaze.”

Right before the election, Sophie was interviewed about how they family were preparing should he be elected. “I’ve always been involved on a personal level, as a couple, in what we’re doing, in the journey we have embarked on,” she told GlobalNews.ca. “And I feel that now that things are getting more concrete, and that we’re approaching elections, yes I want to support him and this is a family affair as well.”

In his 2014 memoir, Common Ground , Trudeau talked of the anguish of having divorced parents, which he said left him with “a sense of diminished self-worth,” and after the book’s launch, a reporter asked him about extramarital affairs.

In her interview with GlobalNews.ca, Sophie addressed the incident. “Ask if whatever happened in our lives – I’m not saying it did or didn’t – as if we would answer that,” she said, then paused. “I can tell you right away that no marriage is easy,” she continued. “I’m almost kind of proud of the fact that we’ve had hardship, yes, because we want authenticity. We want truth. We want to grow closer as individuals through our lifetime and we’re both dreamers and we want to be together for as long as we can. I’m happy that we had to go through that.”

