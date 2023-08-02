All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

They’re three modern icons of the New York comedy scene, Now, Jon Stewart, John Mulaney and Pete Davidson are hitting the road together in a very small run of comedy shows and trust us, you will not want to miss out on Jon, John and Pete tickets.

It comes after Mulaney went to rehab in 2022 for addiction to various illicit and prescription substances. During his Baby J comedy special, he detailed exactly what he was using at the time: cocaine, Adderall (used to treat ADHD), Xanax (anxiety medication), Klonopin (used to treat panic attacks and seizures) and Percocet (painkillers).

Meanwhile, Davidson entered rehab himself for mental health treatment weeks after he was charged with a misdemeanor for reckless driving following a car accident in March 2023. A source told ET at the time: “Pete Davidson has been in rehab and is being treated for mental health issues. He can be manic and wasn’t sleeping well or taking good care of himself, so he decided to go to get help, take a break, and get back on track. Pete is focusing on himself.” It’s the same Pennsylvania facility where his friend and fellow Saturday Night Live star Mulaney sought help for his own substance abuse issues. Chances are Jon, John and Pete tickets will get you entry to a night of laughs as well as catharsis.

Where to buy Jon, John and Pete tickets

Where can fans buy Jon, John and Pete tickets? Jon, John and Pete tickets to their VERY short tour went on sale in July 2023 and sold out almost immediately across many dates. While Jon, John and Pete tickets are selling out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings.

Nathan Stewart, Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson and John Mulaney attend Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images

The trio of comedians are only playing five dates, which is why you won’t want to delay securing your spot. Jon, John and Pete tour dates are below.

Friday, September 8, 2023 – Springfield, MA at the MassMutual Center, 7:30 PM

Saturday, September 9, 2023 – Bethlehem, PA at the Wind Creek Event Center, 6:00 PM

Saturday, September 9, 2023 – Bethlehem, PA at the Wind Creek Event Center, 9:00 PM

Sunday, September 10, 2023 – Atlantic City, NJ at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, 3:00 PM

Sunday, September 10, 2023 – Atlantic City, NJ at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, 7:00 PM

Mulaney’s time in rehab is something he’s willing to talk about—in unapologetic detail—in his 2023 Netflix comedy special Baby J. The SNL alum has previously revealed he began drinking at the age of 13 for “attention” and as a means of becoming more confident. “I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again.”

He also told Esquire magazine in an October 2019 cover story that alcohol led him to experiment with prescription and illicit substances. “I wasn’t a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of ‘This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I’m still standing,’” he said. “Who’s the athlete now?”

John Mulaney: Baby J. Image: Marcus Russell Price/Netflix

After years of excessive drinking, blacking out, and even consuming perfume, he went on a bender in 2005 which was a tipping point for his addiction. He told Esquire, “I went on a bender that weekend that was just, like, fading in and out of a movie … It was just crazy … I was like, ‘You’re f–king out of control,’” he said. “And I thought to myself, ‘I don’t like this guy anymore. I’m not rooting for him.’” He didn’t go to rehab then, he quit cold turkey. It wasn’t until 2020 that his addictive personality would come to a head again.

12 friends total—six in person in New York in the middle of the COVID pandemic and six on Zoom from Los Angeles—begged him to go to rehab. “Now, I don’t mean to be weird, but it was a star-studded intervention,” he said during his comedy special. “As mad as I was, when I walked in there, I was like, ‘This is a good lineup.’ … All comedians, yet no one said a funny thing the entire night.”

In the closing of the special, the first names of everyone who attended the intervention were listed: Fred, Berk, Mike, Bill, Erica, Nick, Natasha, Joe, Cara, David, Seth, Kevin, and Marika with a “you saved my life” beneath it. Seth is Seth Meyers, with whom Mulaney had worked at SNL, Nick is his longtime Big Mouth collaborator Nick Kroll, and Fred, another SNL alum Fred Armisen. In previous comedy tours, Mulaney identified Bill as Bill Hader and Natasha Lyonne as also members of the group, while Marika is likely Marika Sawyer, a writer on SNL, Mike is likely Mike Birbiglia, a comedian with whom Mulaney went to college, executive producers David Diner and Cara Masline are also possible members of the group.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, help is available. Call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for free, confidential support.

