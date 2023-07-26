All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ted Lasso might be over but if you love Roy Kent, you won’t want to sleep on Brett Goldstein tickets in his first-ever stand-up tour of the United States.

The comedy-drama series about an American football coach that joins an English football team, Ted Lasso, was met with immediate critical acclaim when it premiered on August 14, 2020. It was nominated for over 20 Primetime Emmy Awards and won eight of them. Goldstein actually started off as a writer on the show, but his connection to the character of the gruff Roy Kent caused him to submit an unsolicited audition and it won him the role. “My personal favorite is the scene where Roy is in the car park in episode 5 and is behind Keeley [Juno Temple] and accidentally scares her by her car. I think that may have been the one that sealed the deal,” Goldstein told People. “That or [co-creators Joe Kelley and Jason Sudeikis] couldn’t be bothered to keep looking.”

After three delightful seasons, Lasso came to an end and Goldstein was “devastated”, per an interview with the New York Times. “It’s been a wonderful labor of love, but a labor nonetheless,” he said. Now, he’s facing life after Lasso, and that includes returning to his roots as a standup comedian. Shows he’s done in the past before he was famous, however, are kept under lock and key. “I made a series of decisions that, further down the road, turned out to be the wrong ones, which have haunted me,” Goldstein told GQ UK. “I did shows before anyone knew who I was and I didn’t think ahead in terms of…I was just making the thing that was right at the time.” He added, “But they’re all things that are often about truth and about real people and I can’t just have them on the Internet. I’m very proud of them, but unfortunately, I can never show them.”

Now, you can catch Roy Kent in the flesh with Brett Goldstein tickets to mark his triumphant return to the stage.

Brett Goldstein attends Apple’s “Ted Lasso” season two premiere. Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Where to buy Brett Goldstein tickets

Where can fans buy Brett Goldstein tickets? Brett Goldstein tickets to his Second Best Night Of Your Life tour went on sale in July 2023 and sold out almost immediately across many dates. While Brett Goldstein tickets are selling out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Brett Goldstein“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Second Best Night Of Your Life!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Brett Goldstein” Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy The Second Best Night Of Your Life!

Visit Ticketsmarter.com and search for “Brett Goldstein“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price for 2024 Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Second Best Night Of Your Life!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for Brett Goldstein Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Second Best Night Of Your Life!

Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Denver, CO – Buell Theatre

Friday, October 13, 2023 – Boston, MA – Boch Center – Wang Theatre

Thursday, October 19, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Northrop Memorial Auditorium

Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Safe Credit Union Convention Center

Friday, November 10, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre* (with New York Comedy Festival)

Saturday, November 11, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre* (with New York Comedy Festival)

Sunday, November 12, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre* (with New York Comedy Festival)

Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall

Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

Will there be a Ted Lasso Season 4?

The answer is most likely no. Before the third season dropped on Apple TV+, Variety reported that the press was not allowed to ask the cast about a season 4 at the premiere, since publicists stressed that no decision has been made. However, creator and star Jason Sudeikis stressed that the story was only to be told in three seasons.

Image: Colin Hutton / Apple TV+ /Courtesy Everett Collection.

Sudeikis told Entertainment Tonight, “I mean, that’s how we went about writing it, that we wanted to close up this chapter of it—so much changed with when you hire writers, when you cast it, just based on the elements of the day like, ‘Oh, we want this to happen, but oh, it’s raining,’ so you have go with the flow.” He continued, “So, there’s good ways to go with the flow, and there’s adjustments. It’s all been splendid and harmonious, but the idea was to do three years. I mean, if we had the opportunity, if we were able to, never know how something’s going to be received.”

Brett Goldstein was also uncertain about the continuation but joked about the character’s fate. “Everyone is on a journey this season and who knows where that journey will end?” he said to Deadline. “Who knows? I mean, I know because I’ve seen it but you’ll find out.” He added, “Here’s the truth: Five of the lead characters die in the end. I think one of the reasons it’s like, ‘Is this the final season?’ is because it depends on whether Jason is open to doing Ghost Ted. I have pitched him this and he said he’d think about it but I’m not sure how Apple will feel about the idea. I think what we’ve done as a creative team is constantly surprising people and I don’t think anyone thinks Season 4 will have a ghost Ted haunting the lockers.”

“I love playing Roy Kent. I have pitched a Season 4 idea to Jason that he is considering,” he says with a deadpan expression. “He’s haunting the corridors, but he’s just trying to inspire. Some people don’t believe in ghosts, and that’s the journey the team goes on is eventually believing in ghosts… Jason says he’s only thinking about it.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.