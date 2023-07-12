All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Nintendo Switch’s popularity has only gotten bigger since its launch in 2017. As such, you may want to know about the current Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals .

The Nintendo Switch launched as a video game console that could be used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet—it can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come with joy-con controllers (sort of like the new version of a Wii Remote) that feature standard video game buttons and directional analog sticks, as well as motion-sensing technology for versatile gameplay.

Since its launch, the Nintendo Switch has become one of Nintendo’s best-selling consoles of all time and, in 2023, (yes, seven years after its debut) broke its own sales record in Japan—up 68 percent from the year before and has surpassed 126 million units worldwide and is on its way to become the bestselling console ever. This is likely owing to the 2023 game release The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the follow-up installment to 2017’s Breath of the Wild. What also may have helped was the Nintendo Direct in June, which allowed the company to show off a range of upcoming titles. “Our objective has always remained the same,” Shuntaro Furukawa, Nintendo’s global president told Fast Company in 2021. “To connect and entertain more consumers with Nintendo IP, in the hopes that they may become interested in the world of our dedicated video game experiences. By doing this, our goal is to create a connection that transcends a particular game, platform, or console generation.” Without further ado, here are the best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals.

See what all the fuss is about with the original Nintendo Switch console that offers three different play styles: TV Mode, Tabletop Mode, and Handheld Mode. It has more than 3,000 reviews on Amazon, with an average of 4.8 stars out of five. In its review of the gadget, TechRadar said: “The Nintendo Switch is one part handheld and one part home console, and hopes to be the only device you’ll ever need for gaming, wherever you are. The hybrid console is an undeniable success, offering up an exceptional level of handheld graphical quality, while seamlessly transitioning into a home console – though this very adaptability has required compromises on power and functionality compared to the dedicated consoles and handhelds that came before it.”

With the purchase of the Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red joy-con controllers, you’ll receive a free $25 digital gift card to put towards future Amazon purchases. Promo code: NSO25

An “absolute delight” is how The Verge described Super Mario Odyssey. It’s classic Mario. Explore incredible places far from the Mushroom Kingdom as you join our Italian plumber and his new ally Cappy on a massive, globe-trotting 3D adventure. Use amazing new abilities—like the power to capture and control objects, animals, and enemies—to collect Power Moons so you can power up the Odyssey airship and save Princess Peach from Bowser’s wedding plans. “It’s simply bursting with wild creativity,” wrote The Verge. One minute you’re driving a tank down a rain-slicked city street, the next you’re dressed as a clown while trying to guide sheep across the desert. At one point you literally possess a giant slab of meat.”

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the second best-selling Nintendo Switch game ever, with more than 39 million copies sold. The game, which is the fifth installment in the Animal Crossing series, sees players control a character who moves to a deserted island after purchasing a getaway package from Tom Nook, a store owner who’s been a main character in the franchise since the first Animal Crossing game in 2001. Like past games in the franchise, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has characters complete assigned tasks to develop the island as they choose, all the while developing a community of animal residents and gathering and crafting items for their homes.

Hit the road with the definitive version of Mario Kart 8 and play anytime, anywhere! Race your friends or battle them in a revised battle mode on new and returning battle courses. Every track from the Wii U version, including DLC, makes a glorious return Plus, the Inklings appear as all-new guest characters, along with returning favorites, such as King Boo, Dry Bones, and Bowser Jr.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015) is considered one of the greatest games ever. Known for its rich storytelling, alternate endings and is among the most-awarded title ever. It’s quite a feat to even be able to play this hugely expansive open-world RPG on the Switch, but here we are.

“I’ve never felt so connected and like I had so much power over a virtual world before. The dilemmas are some of the best in the series. You have plenty of ways to solve them (like brute force, doing favors, and using witcher powers), but I never felt judged for any of my choices,” wrote Game Informer in their review at its release. “My favorite part is how the writers are always one step ahead and my decisions are never safe; the shades of gray mean that you never know who to trust, requiring you to think carefully about every situation. The world is brutal, full of liars and tricksters just waiting to outsmart you. Would you trust someone who tells you to throw a baby in the oven if it’s for the greater good? I didn’t – but maybe I should have.”

For the first time ever, dance to BTS with “”Dynamite”” and other top chart hits including: Harry Styles – “As It Was”, Lady Gaga Ft. Beyoncé – “Telephone”, Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”, Cast from Encanto – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”, Justin Timberlake – “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!”, BTS Ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”, Bruno Mars – “Locked Out of Heaven”, K/DA Ft. Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns & Seraphine – “More”, Linkin Park – “Numb”, Dua Lipa – “Physical”, Ava Max – “Sweet but Psycho”, Imagine Dragons – “Radioactive”, Apashe ft. Alina Pash – “Witch”, Doja Cat – “Woman” and more.

If you haven’t played Skyrim yet, where on earth have you been? People still talk about this 2011 release—and not just because Bethesda head Todd Howard has made it available to play on every single console imaginable. Battle dragons, join a mystical group of assassins, and even become a vampire in this open-world fantasy role-playing game set in the world of Skyrim, that’s been widely lauded as one of the developer’s best releases.

IGN wrote at the time: “It’s difficult to ever feel completely satisfied with a play session of Skyrim. There’s always one more pressing quest, one more unexplored tract of land, one more skill to increase, one more butterfly to catch. It’s a mesmerizing game that draws you into a finely crafted fictional space packed with content that consistently surprises.”

Save 25 percent, or $5, on this deluxe travel case to keep your Nintendo Switch in peak condition as you take it with you literally everywhere. There’s a reason this is the number-one selling Switch case in the US: the ballistic nylon case protects your console, making it more portable and travel-friendly, and features an adjustable viewing stand that allows you to play and view on the go. See why more than 17,000 reviews—with a 4.8-star rating out of 5—are calling it “a must-have accessory for any Switch owner on the go.”

The Switch sports accessories kit is the perfect switch accessories pack for the latest Switch sports games: Mario Golf Super Rush, Mario Tennis, Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Badminton, Just Dance 2023, Ring Fit Adventure, and other Switch games, making your game more realistic and a lot of fun for your family. This accessories kit includes 2 x golf clubs, 2 x tennis rackets, 2 x wrist bands, 2 x leg straps, and 2 x joy-con cases.

This 256GB microSD card for additional storage has been designed, tested, and approved for the Nintendo Switch system—and now it’s nearly half-price. One review wrote: “This card blends incredible storage capacity, smooth performance, and affordability with a delightful design touch that amplifies my Nintendo gaming experience. I was immediately struck by the value for money this card offers. With a whopping 256GB of space, it has allowed me to expand my game library significantly, freeing up the internal storage of my Switch without breaking the bank.”

Keep all your Nintendo Switch controllers neat and tidy while they charge with this sleek charging base that for Prime Day is over 20 percent off. It charges Joy-Con and wireless controllers simultaneously and individual LEDs will illuminate red while charging and turn green when fully charged.

