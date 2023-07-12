Read Next: This Is Not a Drill: The Dyson Airwrap Is $100 Off For Amazon Prime Day
Funko Pop! Prime Day Deals: Star Wars, Marvel & More Collectables On Sale For 50% Off

Funko Pop Prime Day Deals
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re a pop culture aficionado, you might want to invest in these Funko! Pop Prime Day Deals . You can get so many of these collectibles for a fraction of the regular price.

Funko! Pops are vinyl figures that have giant heads and eyes on small bodies. Founded in 1998, Funko began as a nostalgia-themed toy company. Since then, the company has gone on to become a pop-culture figurine brand with an instantly recognizable aesthetic and, thanks to having 1,100 licenses with different companies, an absolute plethora of characters represented in TV, movies, sport, video games and music—from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the Golden Girls.

Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch Funko Pop

$11.99 $34.99 66% Off
Whether you’re stocking up on your collection or giving away these adorable little figures, you can bet on these Funko! Pop Prime Day deals to get you the figurines that you absolutely want.  If you’re going to take advantage of these epic deals, you do have to be an Amazon Prime Member. If you’re not already a member, first of all, why not? Second of all, it’s super easy to sign-up though, and Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial. You won’t only get cool tech deals, you’ll also have access to thousands of kitchen, beauty, fashion, and home sales, too. And, as a Prime member, you won’t have to pay any of those annoying shipping fees. Prime members also get access to Prime Video, which is Amazon’s own streaming service. You can catch up on Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum’s competition show Making The Cut or watch your favorite rom-coms with Amazon’s exhaustive video library. Seriously, there are a lot of perks to being an Amazon Prime member.

Here are the best Funko! Pop Prime Day deals.

Funko! Pop Prime Day Deals

Here’s how to save on Funko! Pop toys and collectibles this Prime Day.

Funko POP Marvel: Falcon and The Winter Soldier – Captain America (Sam Wilson), $4.99 (Originally $12.99)

Sam Wilson Captain America Funko! Pop

$4.99 $12.99 62% Off
SPOILERS, but the epic conclusion of Disney+’s Falcon and The Winter Solider brought the incomparable Sam Wilson to the mantle of Captain America. The future of Captain America is bright with this Sam Wilson Funko! Pop figure which you can match with BFF Bucky Barnes.

Funko Pop! Moment Marvel: Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness – Dead Strange and Scarlet Witch, $11.99 (Originally $34.99)

Courtesy of Funko!

Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch Funko Pop

$11.99 $34.99 66% Off
Recreate the mindblowing and spellbinding battle between Zombie Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch with these two Funko! Pop collectible figures from Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

Funko POP TV: The Office – Oscar with Scarecrow $4.99 (Originally $12.99)

Courtesy of Funko!

The Office Oscar Figuirine

$4.99 $12.99 62% Off
Be immersed in your own Dunder Mifflin world with these collectible Funko Pop TV: The Office figures with iconic characters like Oscar and the nifty props that they bring along with them.

Funko Disney Pixar Lightyear Pop!: Buzz with Sox, $4.99 (Originally $12.99)

Courtesy of Funko

Buzz Lightyear Funko Pop

$4.99 $12.99 62% Off
To infinity and beyond with this Pixar Lightyear collectible! Have Buzz Lightyear and his buddy Sox keep you company in space or on Earth.

Funko Pop! Icons: Whitney Houston, $4.99 (Originally $12.99)

Courtesy of Funko

Whitney Houston Funko Pop

$4.99 $12.99 62% Off
And we will always love her! Whitney Houston’s Funko! Pop is a must for every fan of the iconic singer. This Funko! figure is an exact replica of her Debut album.

Funko Pop! Animation: Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood – Edward Elric with Possibility of Chase, $8.95 (Originally $10.22)

Courtesy of Funko

Full Metal Alchemist Funko Pop

$8.95 $10.22 12% Off
The perfect gift for an anime fan. This Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood Funko Pop is the exact collectible that any FMA fan wants and might come with a Chase if you’re lucky.

Funko Pop! Gold NBA: Nuggets – Nikola Jokic, $4.99 (Originally $11.99)

Courtesy of Funko

Nikola Jokic NBA Funko Pop

$4.99 $11.99 58% Off
The MVP of the 2023 NBA Finals season, this Nicola Jokic Funko Pop will be the MVP of your collection. Funko GOLD is the perfect way to commemorate some of your favorite NBA players.

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Power of The Galaxy – Leia, $9.99 (Originally $14.99)

Courtesy of Funko

Star Wars Princess Leia Funko Pop

$9.99 $13.99 29% Off
Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi Funko Pop, you’re our only hope! This Amazon-exclusive Star Wars: Power of The Galaxy shows off the galaxy’s amazing Princess Leia in her A New Hope dress with her trusty blaster.

Funko Pop! Rocks: BTS – V, $5.99 (Originally $12.99)

Courtesy of Funko

BTS V Funko Pop

$5.99 12.99 54% Off
Smooth like butter. This is the perfect present for any ARMY. Get them their favorite bias and watch them fangirl their heart out. Can you tell that this writer’s bias is V?

Funko Pop! VHS Cover: Disney – Aladdin, Genie with Lamp (Amazon Exclusive), $5.99 (Originally $19.99)

Aladdin Genie Funko Pop

$5.99 $19.99 70% Off
Never had a Funko like him! This Genie Funko Pop is a great collectible for any Disney fan and those who love the movie Aladdin. Get whisked away into a whole new world with this Amazon-exclusive Funko.

