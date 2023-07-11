All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you love LEGO as much as we do, you may want to know about the best LEGO Prime Day deals to snag buildable sets themed after Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel, and other fan-favorite franchises for cheap.

LEGO was launched in Denmark in 1949 as a line of plastic toys that interlock with one another to construct objects, such as vehicles, buildings and even working robots. The beauty of the LEGOs is that anything assembled can be taken apart again and the pieces can be repurposed for new constructions. LEGO’s flagship product is the Lego, a colored stackable brick. The company is also known for its mini figurines, LEGO-inspired action figures of people or well-known characters, such as Harry Potter from the Harry Potter franchise, Darth Vader from the Star Wars movies, and Star-Lord from the Marvel Comics. The most complex Lego set created so far is the Star Wars Millennium Falcon Collector’s Edition, with over 7,500 bricks and an $800 price tag.

In an interview with TIME in 2020, Lego CEO Niels Christiansen said that building Lego taps into “endless creativity. You can express yourself; you can try things out and play, and you can build. You can be proud of the creation you have actually done. You can improve it all the time, you can get new ideas. I think that’s what we all like, and often as we have also done here we talk about the Millennium Falcon or the big sets like the Bugatti.”

He continued: “You build those, but let’s also remember that most of the Lego buildings, and actually the Lego building that I have really liked most as a child, was really this free building. I think that’s the big, big strength compared to any other toy where you buy something that is more or less finished and then you play with that. Here you get to create what you then will role-play, and you can improve it. And it’s kind of a continuous process where you’re in the driver’s seat.”

To conclude, he spoke of the enduring relevance of Lego’s bricks. “Everything shows the brick is probably more relevant than ever. Kids really like this physical play. We also know that parents are very aware of that. I get letters from moms who say, Listen, I’m so happy with this new set. Now my son or daughter has not been playing on the screen for three days, and they have been so immersed into this creation they have done.” Sounds pretty neat, huh? Without further ado, here are the best Lego Prime Day deals.

The Best LEGO Prime Day Deals

Our favorite sets.

This easy-to-build, two-story LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts castle toy features The Chamber of Secrets & The Great Hall with an accessible tower and attic; while the Chamber of Secrets has an iconic circular entrance and a large statue with an opening mouth, which reveals a corridor for Basilisk to enter. Find Harry Potter, Ginny Weasley, Tom Riddle, Colin Creevey, Justin Finch-Fletchley, Luna Lovegood, and Professor Sinistra LEGO minifigures within.

Avatar fans can join their favorite movie characters in this LEGO construction toy and explore Pandora while they build a Metkayina Reef Home. The LEGO Avatar Metkayina home sits on top of 2 pillars and a cliff, with ladders to the beautiful coral reefs of Pandora and swimming fish below. So picturesque!

This buildable toy features a detailed, LEGO brick model of The Razor Crest starship from the Star Wars: The Mandalorian series and includes all your favorite characters: Mando, Greef Karga, Scout Trooper and Grogu “The Child”, plus an IG-11 droid figure. The cargo hold has opening side boarding ramps for easy access to the toy starship, plus carbonite bounty elements inside and a sleeping area.

Celebrate Marvel Studios’ Infinity saga with this large, 2,961-piece Black Panther as a tribute to King T’Challa, and by extension, the late and great Chadwick Boseman. Boseman made his debut as the Black Panther in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War before he led his own movie as the character in 2018’s Black Panther. The movie, which grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide, became Marvel Studios’ first movie to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Rest in power, King.

If you love everything Star Wars, you’ll go nuts to recreate Boba Fett’s throne room and other parts of Jabba’s palace. This set comes with miniature Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, Bib Fortuna, a Theelin Dancer, Weequay Guard, Gamorrean Guard and a Quarren. It also features shaking steps to topple a guard, an opening gate and a pop-up function to eject Bib Fortuna and a secret chamber containing weapons and beskar bar elements.

Recreate the iconic Infinity Gauntlet, complete with the six infinity stones—space, mind, reality, power, time, and soul—that Thanos uses to cause the blip at the end of The Avengers: Infinity War, which Tony Stark aka Iron Man reverses in the tear-jerking crescendo to Endgame. This impressive homage to Marvel features Thanos’ Gauntlet with movable fingers and vibrant colors resulting in a timeless display piece.

Shop More Prime Day 2023 Deals

