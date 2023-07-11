All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s a Barbie party! Leading up to the much-anticipated premiere of the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, these Barbie Prime Day deals are a great way to get ready for the film.

Directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written with her partner Noah Baumbach, the film’s synopsis follows the tale of the titular doll on a quest to find happiness “after being expelled from Barbie Land for being a less than perfect-looking.”

Barbie herself Margot Robbie gushed about the film’s arduous production and it will definitely fulfill all your expectations. “You’ll see some dream houses. And it will be everything you ever dreamed of…,” she said on Variety’s Actors on Actors series. “I’ve been working on it for about four or five years now — it’s a LuckyChap project. And we went after Greta. There were maybe three people that we would want to make a Barbie movie with, and I was like, if she says no …. So thank God she said yes. She’s just brilliant.”

Barbie has been the hallmark of almost every child growing up. With these Barbie Prime Day Deals, you can get a ton of Barbies for more than half of the price.

Everyone remembers their first Barbie. This My First Barbie is the perfect starter Barbie for any Barbie fan and comes with all the simplest, but gorgeous Barbie accessories.

Elegance is key. This Barbie Dreamtopia Doll has us gleaming with nostalgia. This ballerina Barbie is ready to dance the night away and perform at the ballet with a standing ovation.

Ever wanted to live in your own Barbie dreamhouse? This completely accurate Barbie the Movie Dreamhouse replica will give you that luscious feeling of living your dream life in this plastic fantastic world.

Yes Chef Barbie! Let you little one cook in the Kitchen with this Barbie-themed play kitchen. It even includes a built-in doll-sized dining table and bench so Barbie can share a meal with you; includes 30 pieces including play food, dishes, and doll-scaled accessories.

Every Barbie needs her Ken! This Amazon-exclusive Ken Fashionista doll comes with a wheelchair that has rolling wheels and a working brake, plus a ramp that works.

Anna May Wong is one of the most iconic film actresses of her time. As the first Chinese American film actress, Barbie honors her legacy with this commemorative Barbie with a stunning red dress.

Throw your own makeover party! This Barbie Unicorn Styling Head has all the pieces to have a GNO (girls’ night out) filled with a hair, nail, and makeup style packs.

A house we definitely want to live in! This Barbie Doll House comes with an elevator and a cool swinging chair so that Barbie can relax on all three floors of her dream house.

You can’t go wrong with a classic duo. This simplistic Barbie and Ken have got you through any pretend storytelling scenario that your little one’s imagination has.

