All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Move over TV, we’re in the Golden Age of video games and you’ll want to check out these video game Prime Day 2023 deals to score some truly world-class titles for cheap.

The past few years have been an intense year for the gaming industry, but it’s truly delivered some masterpieces worthy of rivaling some of cinema’s biggest blockbusters when it comes to visual storytelling. Marking somewhat of a return to business-as-usual after the pandemic, developers have delivered some instant classics. We’ve seen some huge AAA innovations, sequels and indie-developed darlings capable of standing on their own against some of the biggest titles in the industry, which is really exciting.

It’s a lucrative business, too. In 2022, the video game industry brought in more than $220 billion in revenue and experts predict this number will continue to increase to $249.32 billion in 2023. “People were looking for ways to both entertain themselves and maintain their social connections,” Bartosz Skwarczek, co-founder and CEO of online gaming marketplace G2A.com told World Economic Forum. “Gaming has so often been painted with the wrong brush – stereotyped as being isolating and unsociable. However, the pandemic has shown this could not be further from the truth.”

If that’s not enough to convince you, just look at these prices and dip your toe in. Here are the best video game Prime Day 2023 deals.

The Best Video Game Prime Day 2023 Deals

A round-up of our favorite, discounted titles.

The epic Elden Ring from FromSoftware is the perfect intro to the Souls-like genre for newbies. Its open-world environment is absolutely gorgeous, encouraging exploration like never before. Tackle formidable foes with the strategic and challenging combat FromSoftware is best known for, in a fantasy world that only George R. R. Martin (Game of Thrones) could create.

When it was released, it received instant critical acclaim with a score of 96 on Metacritic. Forbes wrote: “Elden Ring is a stunning achievement from a literal video game architecture perspective, along with creating a difficult but not wildly punishing game that everyone, even non-Soulsborne devotees, should be able to enjoy. I have not been this impressed with an open world since Skyrim, and Elden Ring even surpasses that in many ways. It’s an easy game to recommend to anyone and everyone, and deserves the explosive sales success we’ve seen, dwarfing old FromSoft records.”

God of War: Ragnarok is a masterpiece and provides a bigger gut-punch of an ending than the previous game, God of War, which was released in 2018. In this 2022 release, we pick up the story three years after the events of God of War. Following the defeat of Baldur, the world has been plunged into a long, unforgiving winter known as Fimbulwinter—the precursor to Norse mythology’s cataclysmic end-of-days, Ragnarök. Odin and Thor, Baldur’s brother and who are portrayed most unfavorably, are now on a mission to take revenge on Kratos for slaying a member of their family, as is Freya for the slaying of her son.

If you’re a Harry Potter fan, you’ve been waiting for eons, it seems, for a game like this. The latest immersive, open-world RPG from Portkey Games and Warner Bros. lets you live out all your witching and wizarding fantasies that were, until now, limited to the books and movies that defined a generation. It’s set in the 1800s and players will experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before, as they live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world. In an interview with ScreenRant, game designer Adam Tew said staying true to the source material, insofar as the wizarding world created by J.K. Rowling, was really important. “We wanted to make sure that everything felt completely authentic. We knew we would be adding things, we knew it’d be a different interpretation, we knew that we wanted to feel fresh—but we also really, really, really want to make sure that it felt authentic no matter what. So we worked really, really hard to make sure of that.”

An “absolute delight” is how The Verge described Super Mario Odyssey. It’s classic Mario. Explore incredible places far from the Mushroom Kingdom as you join our Italian plumber and his new ally Cappy on a massive, globe-trotting 3D adventure. Use amazing new abilities—like the power to capture and control objects, animals, and enemies—to collect Power Moons so you can power up the Odyssey airship and save Princess Peach from Bowser’s wedding plans. “It’s simply bursting with wild creativity,” wrote The Verge. One minute you’re driving a tank down a rain-slicked city street, the next you’re dressed as a clown while trying to guide sheep across the desert. At one point you literally possess a giant slab of meat.”

If you haven’t played Skyrim yet, where on earth have you been? People still talk about this 2011 release—and not just because Bethesda head Todd Howard has made it available to play on every single console imaginable. Battle dragons, join a mystical group of assassins, and even become a vampire in this open-world fantasy role-playing game set in the world of Skyrim, that’s been widely lauded as one of the developer’s best releases.

IGN wrote at the time: “It’s difficult to ever feel completely satisfied with a play session of Skyrim. There’s always one more pressing quest, one more unexplored tract of land, one more skill to increase, one more butterfly to catch. It’s a mesmerizing game that draws you into a finely crafted fictional space packed with content that consistently surprises.”

If you’re a fan of the Evil Dead franchise, step into the shoes of Ash Williams or his friends and work together in a game loaded with over-the-top co-op and PVP multiplayer action! Play as a team of four survivors, exploring, looting, managing your fear, and finding key items to seal the breach between worlds in a game inspired by all three original Evil Dead films as well as the STARZ original Ash vs Evil Dead television series. Play as characters from throughout the Evil Dead universe, including Ash, Scotty, Lord Arthur, Kelly Maxwell, & more, with new dialogue performed by Bruce Campbell and others.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015) is considered one of the greatest games ever. Known for its rich storytelling, alternate endings and is among the most-awarded title ever. The Complete edition comes with the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine DLCs, which incredibly add tens of hours onto the original campaign, which itself can take over 56 hours to complete. “I’ve never felt so connected and like I had so much power over a virtual world before. The dilemmas are some of best in the series. You have plenty of ways to solve them (like brute force, doing favors, and using witcher powers), but I never felt judged for any of my choices,” wrote Game Informer in their review at its release. “My favorite part is how the writers are always one step ahead and my decisions are never safe; the shades of gray mean that you never know who to trust, requiring you think carefully about every situation. The world is brutal, full of liars and tricksters just waiting to outsmart you. Would you trust someone who tells you to throw a baby in the oven if it’s for the greater good? I didn’t – but maybe I should have.”

Shop More Prime Day 2023 Deals

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.