Christmas in July! If you want to get started on holiday gift shopping months before, have no fear because these Advent Calendar Prime Day deals are unbelievable.

Hey, we won’t judge if you want to open these advent calendars immediately in the middle of summer. There’s truly an advent calendar out there for every type of person, whether you’re a beauty fanatic, wine expert or tea aficionado. Below, I’ve lined up some of my favorites on offer right now, some of which are affordable and fun and others that are total bougie splurges. Plus, they’re not all Christmas calendars. You can count down to any holiday! Or just New Year’s Eve. We all could use a little pick-me-up.

So what are you waiting for? Here’s the best advent calendar Prime Day deals.

May the holiday force be with you! The Star Wars Holiday Special may have the fandom split, but these Funko Pop! Star Wars Advent Calendar are an adorable addition to any Sith or Jedi’s collection.

Star Wars Hasbro Microforce Advent Calendar has all your Jedi and Dark Side needs in mini form! Get a lot for less with Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn, Darth Vader, and more!

Accio Harry Potter legos! This Lego Harry Potter 2022 Advent Calendar will let you build actual scenes from each movie in the Harry Potter series. Make scenes and memories with Harry Potter, Sirius Black, Moaning Myrtle, Lord Voldemort, Horace Slughorn, Nymphadora Tonks, and Neville Longbottom figures

These Harry Potter Funko Pop!s will make you want to Wingardium Leviosa these figures in your Christmas stocking!

Oh boy! Funko Pop!’s Disney Advent Calendar has all your favorite Disney characters under one box. Open each door to see if you’ll get Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, or Goofy!

Although it’s still not totally settled if Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie, there is a 25-day advent calendar available for preorder. This option features 25 spooky gifts—ornaments and mini-books included.

What’s this? Still not enough of The Nightmare Before Christmas ? Collect more Jack and Sallys with the Funko Advent calendar!

Gotta go fast! Sonic The Hedgehog’s Advent Calendar brings nostalgia from the 80s video games. Collect all the characters like Sonic, Tails, Dr. Eggman, Amy Rose, and Knuckles.

Say “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal!” to your loved one with this Home Alone: The Official AAAAAAdvent Calendar. This calendar will surely trap you to get more Home Alone collectibles.

It is truly the year for Barbie. Get your Barbie lover and party with this Barbie Advent Calendar where you can dress up with new accessories every day.

Bratz girls will always be Bratz girls. This Mini Bratz advent calendar will make you a fashionista doll collector with 25 mini surprises in every different calendar.

