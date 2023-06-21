Mrs. Kasha Davis’ Rulebook For Being the Ultimate Drag Show Guest

Everyone’s first time ought to be special, wouldn’t you agree? When it comes to attending your very first drag show, knowing the basics makes all the difference in slaying your way through a beloved queer tradition.

So if you’re a Pride novice or a newly out member of the community, don’t fret—we’ve got you covered. I snagged some expert advice from Drag Race All Stars’ very own Mrs. Kasha Davis. The drag brunch diva and self-proclaimed “Workhorse Queen” shares five simple tips that’ll ensure you show up the right way for queens.

Buy local

New York City Pride on Sunday, June 25 promises busy parade streets, sold-out shows from drag legends Lady Bunny and Bianca Del Rio, and a powerhouse performance by Pride Island headliner Christina Aguilera. Tickets to these NYC Pride events go quickly and don’t come cheap! For your first drag show, you may need to throw the flashy Pride events aside. Mrs. Kasha Davis’ first tip is to support the local queens, because attending a local drag show can be equally as entertaining, and makes far more of a positive impact on local queer communities. Plus, NYC Pride is of course not the only Pride celebration happening throughout June.

Mrs. Kasha Davis in New York City. Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount+

Drag pre-gaming

Always the gracious hostess, Mrs. Davis says the key to a fabulous drag show is starting the celebration at home. “Gather a nice group of friends together, just have a little pre-party, whether you’re going to have cocktails or cake, spend time together, and play your favorite music,” she says. “Maybe have somebody do a performance.”

Tip in enthusiasm

We all know the queens love their tips, and tipping is fundamental, but Mrs. Kasha Davis says there’s an offense bigger than not tipping, and that’s bringing bad energy. “Tip with your heart, if you feel like you really enjoy it. You don’t have to tip everybody, but the best tip is to be happy, smiling and engaged, because it takes a lot to get up there, perform, and be in drag. So sometimes it’s just your energy.”

Know a queen’s angles!

The use of flash photography at any drag event is strictly … mandatory! But be kind to your drag performer and let a queen pose for the camera. “We love our photos staged and we love a filter! What’s a big no-no if you’re at a brunch, don’t take a picture of a queen’s nostrils”

Mrs. Davis knows a little something about taking a stunning picture for the ‘gram as she competes for a cool $50,000 and the title Queen of the Fame Games, the new moniker the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8 will get to use.

Alex and Angel Elektra. Photo by Sean Drakes/Getty Images

Remember why it matters

Mrs. Davis urges drag showgoers to remember that supporting drag is a powerful way to advocate for queer rights. Organizations like the ACLU’s Drag Defense Fund work to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and fight against harmful anti-LGBTQ+ (and anti-drag queen) legislation, veiled attempts at criminalizing queerness. Drag queens have always been frontline advocates of queer rights, serving as sparkling mouthpieces for voiceless queer communities. And though drag brunches may certainly involve bottomless mimosas, any drag experience is meant for you to show your support of the LGBTQ+ family. So, shake off your nerves and prepare to sit at a drag show with dollar bills in hand and, most importantly, an open heart.