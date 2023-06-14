Scrolling and scrolling through your TikTok’s For You Page, you might have been stuck upon many videos depicting a canon event. Whether it’s memes or filters, you’ll be left asking: what is a canon event?

The trend started after the release of the widely popular animated film Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. Hours after the movie premiered, buzz over one of the key points of the movie became trending on TikTok. Soon after, thousands upon thousands of TikTok users made a video pointing out about their own canon event. But what exactly is it?

If you want to know what a canon event that’s floating around on TikTok is, read more below to find out.

What is a canon event?

What is a canon event on TikTok? If you haven’t watched Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, major spoilers ahead. But if you want a condensed version of what a canon event is: It is something that is a pivotal moment that changes the course of the rest of a person’s life. For example, one of the most popular TikToks in the trend has the text, “watching the girl fresh outta a long term relationship meet her 1st situationship with an emotionally immature guy who offers her a good time but will absolutely wreck her trust (can’t interfere it’s a canon event)” In this case, it’s something that builds growth and impacts a person’s life.

One of the earliest uses of the trend was a TikTok by @greekio_nikos with the text, “realizing it was never trauma, it was a canon event.”

This is where the spoilers are. In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Miguel O’Hara explains to Miles Morales that a canon event is a life-changing event to every Spider-Person or Spider-Thing that changes the direction of their superhero lives. Each Spider-Person or Spider-Thing has a parallel event, which is when they get bitten by a spider and when someone very close to them dies (ie. Uncle Ben or Captain Stacy). It binds the Spider-Verse together and Miguel O’Hara tries to stop Miles from interfering with his canon event which is his father Jeff Davis dying. If a Spider-Man canon event does not happen, it’s an overall threat to reality and to the Spider-Verse.

People used the phrase “canon event” to explain their own life (or other people’s) experiences that led them to become the person they are today. In old TikTok fashion, people have turned it into a way to describe their embarrassing phases of life. One TikTok of an older brother shows him showing off his little sister with the text, “When my middle school sister is in the phase where she takes selfies and covers her face [with a peace sign] (I can’t do anything it’s a canon event).” The TikTok has more than a million likes, so in some sense, the trend delves into a very universal and relatable experience.

Other iterations of the TikTok trend come in the form of a TikTok filter created by @ollietylerr. The trend reads with text on top of a user’s head reading “Your Canon Event.” Several options pop through such as “banned from TikTok,” “Fumbling A 10/10” and “Cheated On.” The filter has over 100,000 videos attached to it with all those people trying out their own canon event. The filter is also sometimes accompanied by “Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O’Hara),” a theme from the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack.

The trend has scoped beyond the TikTok-verse. Several tweets have gone around talking about canon events. “im gonna start calling anything bad that happens in my life a canon event,” one user tweeted. Some Twitter users also got very punny with the phrase, “having more than 3 children is a NICK canon event.”

How to use Your Canon Event TikTok filter

Want to know if TikTok knows you well enough to know your canon event? Here’s how to use the “Your Canon Event” TikTok filter so you can join in on the fun and see if it’s accurate to your life story.

Open up TikTok on your mobile device Go to search Search “Your Canon Event” on the search bar Tap on a video with someone using the filter Tap on “Canon Event” above their username Tap on “Use this effect” at the bottom Tap on record and tap on the screen to see your canon event!

