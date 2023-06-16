How To Watch The Ashes In The US So You Don’t Miss A Single Wicket

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Summer is the season for cricket, and if you’re a homesick Brit or Aussie living in North America, you’ll be wanting to know how to watch The Ashes in the US to ensure you don’t miss a single LBW, bouncer, or “howzat”.

This intense sporting rivalry between England and its colonized offspring, Australia, dates back to 1882. Australia had just won its first Test match on English soil, and, as a satirical obituary, the British newspaper The Sporting Times declared that English cricket had died, and “the body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia.” The full text of the obituary read: “In Affectionate Remembrance of ENGLISH CRICKET, which died at the Oval on 29 August 1882, Deeply lamented by a large circle of sorrowing friends and acquaintances R.I.P. N.B.—The body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia.” The quest to “recover those ashes” has happened at least every two years ever since. 2023 will be the 73rd Ashes series overall and the 37th to take place in England. Read on to find out how you can watch The Ashes in the US.

When are The Ashes 2023?

There are typically five Tests within an Ashes series—each Test lasting up to five days and each day lasting around 7.5 hours of play with a lunch break somewhere in the middle. The Ashes 2023 Test series commences on June 16, 2023, with the first match, and finishes (approximately) on July 31, 2023, with the fifth and final test. Though, an overall winner may be declared earlier. The dates and times are as follows:

The Ashes Test 1 of 5

June 16 to June 20, 2023

6 AM ET / 3 AM PT

Ashes Test 2 of 5

June 28 to July 2, 2023

6 AM ET / 3 AM PT

Ashes Test 3 of 5

July 6 to July 10, 2023

6 AM ET / 3 AM PT

Ashes Test 4 of 5

July 19 to July 23, 2023

6 AM ET / 3 AM PT

Ashes Test 5 of 5

July 27 to July 31, 2023

6 AM ET / 3 AM PT

Zak Crawley of England stretches to make his crease during day five of the Fourth Test Match in the Ashes series between Australia and England in 2022. Photo by Mark Metcalfe – CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images

How to watch The Ashes in the US

How can one watch the Ashes in the US? The Ashes 2023 test series is available to stream in Australia for free on Nine’s website, 9Now.com.au, or in the UK for free with the BBC, both of which broadcast the matches live. To watch The Ashes in the US, Americans—or, let’s face it, Aussies and Brit transplants living in the US—will need a VPN, a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN, NordVPN and PureVPN—all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read on for how to sign up for them to watch The Ashes in the US.

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services and the one we recommend the most of any VPN service we’ve tried. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than watch international events and shows in the US with a VPN. Along with this event, VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max (which have different content than in the US) as well as stream international services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch The Ashes in the US with ExpressVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed Express VPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “Australia” by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and select the country in the “Smart Location” menu Visit The Ashes page on 9Now.com.au Sign in or create an account and watch The Ashes in the US

Travis Head of Australia celebrates his century with Cameron Green of Australia during day one of the Fifth Test in the Ashes series in 2022. Photo by Mark Kolbe – CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch The Ashes in the US with NordVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for NordVPN and create an account Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to “Australia” by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Visit The Ashes page on 9Now.com.au, Sign in or create an account and watch The Ashes in the US

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, users can sign up for Pure VPN for $1.99 per month for a two-year plan ($53.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch The Ashes in the US with PureVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to “Australia” by searching for the country in the right bar Visit The Ashes page on 9Now.com, Sign in or create an account and watch The Ashes in the US

Who’s playing in The Ashes?

Chris Woakes of England celebrates his wicket of Travis Head of Australia during day one of the Fifth Test in the Ashes, 2022. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The Ashes test series is always between Australia and England. Australian vice-captain, Steve Smith, says a victory on English soil is a “bucket list” item. He’s one of the most prolific Ashes run scorers of all time, with 3,044 to his name, but he hasn’t taken the series in three previous visits to the UK. “Ashes series are what you are judged on, the big series that you want to do well in,” said Smith, per the BBC. “It’s certainly something I have wanted to tick off my bucket list,” he continued. “I know it’s the same for a lot of the other boys in the room. We’ll give it a good hot crack the next few months and it should be a great series.” Here is the full list of the squads for each team.

Australia Ashes 2023 squad:

Pat Cummins (captain)

Steve Smith (vice-captain)

Scott Boland

Alex Carey (wicketkeeper)

Cameron Green

Marcus Harris

Josh Hazlewood

Travis Head

Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper)

Usman Khawaja

Marnus Labuschagne

Nathan Lyon

Mitchell Marsh

Todd Murphy

Jimmy Peirson (wicketkeeper)

Matt Renshaw

Mitchell Starc

David Warner

England Ashes 2023 squad

Ben Stokes (captain)

Ollie Pope (vice-captain, wicketkeeper)

Moeen Ali

James Anderson

Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper)

Stuart Broad

Harry Brook

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Dan Lawrence

Jack Leach

Matthew Potts

Ollie Robinson

Joe Root

Josh Tongue

Chris Woakes

Mark Wood

Where is The Ashes 2023 held?

A full pavilion watches the England v Australia 2nd Ashes test match at Lords Cricket Ground in 2019 in London. Photo by Tom Jenkins

The Ashes series tend to alternate between Australia and England. In 2022, it was held on Australian soil. In 2023, the series will take place in England.

Test 1: Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

Test 2: Lord’s, London

Test 3: Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds

Test 4: Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

Test 5: The Oval, London.

