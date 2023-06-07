Mounts are totally new to the Diablo video game franchise, but if you’ve already invested hours into the game and haven’t been able to unlock the stable yet, you’re probably wondering how to get the horse in Diablo IV considering how enormous the map is.

The game is set in the dark world of Sanctuary–a realm that has been besieged by horrific monsters while the High Heavens and the Burning Hells wage destructive battles against each other. In Diablo III, the demon Lilith and the angel Inarius united to create the world of Sanctuary in their desire to escape the Eternal Conflict between Heaven and Hell. But now, decades later, they are bitter enemies who have resorted to war against each other with their respective followers. The lands of Sanctuary have become plagued with ceaseless demons, and only the most steadfast of heroes will be able to hold in the face of darkness.

“We are excited to soon be opening the gates to our most brutal vision of Sanctuary yet with Diablo IV,” said Rod Fergusson, general manager of Diablo. “Players will have more choices than ever before as they battle unspeakable horrors, explore dungeons, collect Legendary loot, and uncover what the return of Lilith, the Blessed Mother, means for the world of Sanctuary.”

But how do you unlock the stables and get the horse in Diablo IV? Read on.

How do you get the horse in Diablo IV?

How do you get the horse in Diablo IV? You have to play through the campaign’s first three acts before unlocking the stable. You should be around level 30 when you get to this stage, assuming you’ve been playing on world tier II and haven’t spent any time on side quests, or the 120 total dungeons scattered around the map. Once you’ve completed Act III of the main story, which if you mainline should take around seven hours, you’ll be sent back to the Fractured Peaks region to speak with Donlan at the church in Kyovashad.

Courtesy of ActiVision Blizzard

After you’ve completed this dialogue, he’ll send you to the stables (where Lorath left you in the first act) and that’s when you’re given your first horse, free of charge. And once you have it, you won’t have to unlock it again with other characters, which is a nice feature. “When players want to come back and play a second time, we did want to give them that flexibility so that if they wanted to skip that content and begin at level one with access to Whispers of the Dead, their mount, and a bunch of other stuff, we wanted to let them go ahead and go down that road for themselves,” Diablo IV‘s Associate Game Director Joe Piepiora told GameRant in May before the game’s launch on June 6, 2023.

If you don’t like the look of the Mottled Steed (with a name like that, fair enough) you can score other mounts from world bosses, which have a small chance of dropping them once defeated. If you head to the PvP zone in Kehjistan and the Dry Steppes, you can spend PvP zone currency for exclusive mounts, as well.

Mounts are just one way the developers have expanded the world of the Diablo franchise, which first launched in December 1996. “When we sent out to create the world of Diablo 4, we knew we wanted to draw upon elements of previous games,” Piepiora. “We wanted to make sure we brought in the tense atmosphere of Diablo I, that sense of isolation and claustrophobia. I wanted to bring in the build-making stuff from Diablo II that we thought would work for some class and (the way) its genre-defining.”

He continued: “And then the action combat from Diablo III. When we started thinking about the storytelling in Diablo IV, we wanted to start from: what is a story that we can tell, that we can use to introduce players who might have never played a Diablo game to the world of Diablo? That would allow us to focus on these returning characters brought more to the forefront, like Lilith, the daughter of Hatred and mother of Sanctuary, and Inarius, the father of Sanctuary.”

Courtesy of ActiVision Blizzard

Is Diablo IV good?

This is the most expansive installment in the Diablo franchise and reviews are scoring it pretty well so far. NPR said: “Dozens of hours in Diablo IV, the triumph was thrilling, and the game may also succeed at lifting developer Activision Blizzard out of a hell of their own making,” they wrote. “I found Diablo IV to be a near-perfect action RPG experience. Combat flows smoothly, and the massive world of Sanctuary entices with endless quests and enemies to conquer. The main campaign deserves every second of your attention, even with some rare moments of grating fan service. While Activision Blizzard certainly isn’t without sin, Diablo IV is a devil well worth dealing with.”

Meanwhile, GameSpot said: “Diablo IV confidently delivers gameplay that has been carried forward and refined from both Diablo II and III, while also establishing a strong foundation for the franchise’s future,” they said. “It was consistently satisfying to find a build that worked for a couple of hours and then completely change it, either through necessity or curiosity. Seeing small decisions manifest as big changes in terms of overall viability gives me faith that each class is going to be picked apart for various approaches that maximize elements of different playstyles.”

