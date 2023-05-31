‘Merrily We Roll Along’ Tix Are Going Fast—See ‘Harry Potter’s’ Daniel Radcliffe on Stage For a Discount

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Attention theater fans! Stephen Sondheim’s American musical Merrily We Roll Along is coming back to the Broadway Stage. It will be directed by Maria Friedman, eight-time Olivier Award nominee and two-time winner for Best Actress in a Musical, and will star Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez front and center. The revival is set to begin in September 2023, and will be a transfer of the 2022 Off-Broadway production staged at New York Theatre Workshop.

Merrily We Roll Along originally appeared on Broadway on November 16, 1981, so its return is sure to make quite the splash. In the years since the show’s debut, it’s also been performed as an off-Broadway revival in 1994, and had a London premiere in 2000 that won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

Per The New York Theatre Workshop website, “Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.”

Merrily We Roll Along runs for 18 weeks only, with previews beginning September 19, 2023.

How much are Merrily We Roll Along tickets?

So how much are Merrily We Roll Along tickets? Like most shows on Broadway, it depends on where you sit and what day of the week you go. Tickets cost, on average, $200 right now but can go as high as $1,600 each for better seats. Luckily, you can use code SC2022 for $20 off orders of more than $200 on Vivid Seats.

Where to buy Merrily We Roll Along tickets

Despite not premiering until Fall 2023, tickets for Merrily We Roll Along are already going fast—luckily, many are still available through trusted online resellers, like StubHub and Vivid Seats. The latter offers a $20 discount for purchases over $200—a 10 percent savings—with the code SC2022. Read on ahead for how to buy Merrily We Roll Along tickets on StubHub and Vivid Seats for a discount.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “‘Merrily We Roll Along“ Select your day and time To sort by price, toggle the price scale on the sidebar to the range you want to buy from. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy ‘Merrily We Roll Along‘!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Merrily We Roll Along“ Select your date and time. To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Merrily We Roll Along!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “Merrily We Roll Along“ Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Merrily We Roll Along!

Who’s in the cast of Merrily We Roll Along?

The cast of Merrily We Roll Along has an impressive list of on-stage talent, including Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe. Here’s the complete cast list.

Daniel Radcliffe (Charley Kringas)

Jonathan Groff (Franklin Shepard)

Lindsay Mendez (Mary Flynn)

Krystal Joy Brown (Gussie Carnegie)

Katie Rose Clarke (Beth Shepard)

Reg Rogers (Joe Josephson)

Is Merrily We Roll Along good?

The cast of Merrily We Roll Along has already earned stand-out remarks from publications during the show’s 2022 Off-Broadway production run at New York Theatre Workshop. As The New York Times wrote, “IT’S A HIT. MARIA FRIEDMAN’S STAGING BRINGS STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S BRILLIANT, INGENIOUS SCORE FULLY ALIVE — and with DANIEL RADCLIFFE, JONATHAN GROFF and LINDSAY MENDEZ as the show’s central trio, it is perfectly cast.”

More is sure to come on September 19, 2023, when Merrily We Roll Along premieres on Broadway.

Where is Merrily We Roll Along performed?

Merrily We Roll Along will be performed at the Hudson Theatre, which is located at 141 West 44th Street. New York, New York 10036.

How long is Merrily We Roll Along?

Merrily We Roll Along run time is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes with one 15-minute intermission.

