How To Play Diablo 4 Early Before Everyone Else

It’s one of the most hotly anticipated games of 2023, so if you can’t wait to get your hands on Blizzard’s latest release, you’ll want to know how to play Diablo 4 early and before everyone else gets access to it on June 6, 2023.

The game is set in the dark world of Sanctuary–a realm that has been besieged by horrific monsters while the High Heavens and the Burning Hells wage destructive battles against each other. In Diablo III, the demon Lilith and the angel Inarius united to create the world of Sanctuary in their desire to escape the Eternal Conflict between Heaven and Hell. But now, decades later, they are bitter enemies who have resorted to war against each other with their respective followers. The lands of Sanctuary have become plagued with ceaseless demons, and only the most steadfast of heroes will be able to hold in the face of darkness.

“We are excited to soon be opening the gates to our most brutal vision of Sanctuary yet with Diablo IV,” said Rod Fergusson, general manager of Diablo. “Players will have more choices than ever before as they battle unspeakable horrors, explore dungeons, collect Legendary loot, and uncover what the return of Lilith, the Blessed Mother, means for the world of Sanctuary.”

Read on to find out how you can play Diablo IV before everyone else.

How to play Diablo 4 early

To play Diablo 4 early, you need to have purchased the digital Deluxe or Ultimate editions, which grant you up to four days early access to the game to get a head start on your Necromancer, Rogue, Sorceress, Barbarian, and Druid builds. Obviously, if you fork out $69.99 for the standard edition, you’ll be able to play on June 6, 2023, when the game launches.

In addition to being able to play before everyone else, the Deluxe edition comes with the Temptation Mount and Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor for Diablo IV. Plus, get the Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet in Diablo III, Amalgam of Rage Mount in World of Warcraft, and Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set in Diablo Immortal.

Meanwhile, the Ultimate edition also comes with early access, as well as an Accelerated Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock in Diablo IV (including a Premium Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock plus 20 Tier Skips and a cosmetic), Wings of the Creator Emote, Temptation Mount and Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor also in Diablo IV. Plus, get the Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet in Diablo III, Amalgam of Rage Mount in World of Warcraft, and Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set in Diablo Immortal.

Pre-order Diablo IV on Xbox

Pre-order Diablo IV on PC

Pre-order Diablo IV on PlayStation

When does Diablo 4 early access begin?

Diablo 4 early access begins on June 1, 2023, in the Americas at 7 pm, June 1 ET, and 4 pm PT. This will translate to June 2 in all other time zones.

Diablo 4 preloading begins at 7 pm, May 30 ET / 4 pm, May 30 PT so the game will be ready for you the moment the early access launches.

Is Diablo 4 good?

This is the most expansive installment in the Diablo franchise and reviews are scoring it pretty well so far. NPR said: “Dozens of hours in Diablo IV, the triumph was thrilling, and the game may also succeed at lifting developer Activision Blizzard out of a hell of their own making,” they wrote. “I found Diablo IV to be a near-perfect action RPG experience. Combat flows smoothly, and the massive world of Sanctuary entices with endless quests and enemies to conquer. The main campaign deserves every second of your attention, even with some rare moments of grating fan service. While Activision Blizzard certainly isn’t without sin, Diablo IV is a devil well worth dealing with.”

Meanwhile, GameSpot said: “Diablo IV confidently delivers gameplay that has been carried forward and refined from both Diablo II and III, while also establishing a strong foundation for the franchise’s future,” they said. “It was consistently satisfying to find a build that worked for a couple of hours and then completely change it, either through necessity or curiosity. Seeing small decisions manifest as big changes in terms of overall viability gives me faith that each class is going to be picked apart for various approaches that maximize elements of different playstyles.”

