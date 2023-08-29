Former Bachelorette Contestant Reveals He’s Not Dead After All

Bachelor nation is in mourning. The news of how Josh Seiter died shocked every Bachelorette fan. On August 28, 2023, a post posing as his family announced his passing on social media.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing,” the statement said. “As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone.”

The statement did not mention how Josh Seiter died. The statement added, “Although our heartache at Joshua’s passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace. We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being. While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve.” It concluded with a number to call the 988 SMS lifeline support.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available. Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free and confidential counseling.

How did Josh Seiter die? Read more to see what we know of the situation.

How did Josh Seiter die? Josh Seiter is not dead. His Instagram account was hacked and the hackers posted the death announcement. On August 29, 2023, he posted a video clearing on his Instagram post. “I’m sorry for all the pain they caused when they made that post. I just got back into my account,” he said in his video.

He continued. “I’m going to do all I can with my team to try and identify who is behind this, but again I apologize for the confusion and I will update you guys as more facts come in.”

He competed in Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette in 2015. He was eliminated on the first week.

Josh has been very vocal about his mental health struggles in years past. He posted in 2021, “I’m Josh Seiter, and I’m a suicide attempt survivor. I battle OCD, Bipolar Depression, and GAD, but I refuse to give up. What did you survive?”

A year later he talked about his treatments and offered hope for the future. “When I was 21 I was completely catatonic and committed to a psychiatric ward. When I was 22 I tried taking my own life. At 23 I underwent electroshock therapy,” he captioned a selfie. “Later that year I harnessed every bit of strength I had and applied to law school. At 25 I graduated law school top of my class. By 30 I became one of the most followed mental health advocates online and one of the top creators on OF. At almost 36, life is pretty dang near perfect. Never, ever give up. Your story isn’t written yet. Every chapter is leading to a more perfect ending. I promise ❤️ ”

Josh came out as bisexual in June 2023 in an article with Instinct. He told Queerty about his process of discovering his sexuality. “It was a string for moments. For me, it was kind of about coming into who I am genuinely am, rather than who I was conditioned to be or think I was. I think anybody, regardless of their journey, you find that in your younger years we’re conditioned to view things in a certain way. Then as we get older, we start to view things more independently. For me, in my journey of coming out, it was all about that dichotomy of how I was conditioned to view the world and feel, and how I genuinely feel when I tap into myself and what I genuinely think.”

Weeks before his death, he posted some encouraging words for his followers. “I battle feelings of worthlessness on a daily basis. Some of my biggest insecurities revolve around gaining the approval of others. You see, at heart I am a people pleaser. I am constantly trying to win the approval of others. I’m not quite sure why I am this way. Maybe it’s because of how I grew up. Maybe it’s because I was homeschooled and didn’t have many friends. Or maybe it’s some other reason entirely. The “Why?” doesn’t matter so much as the “How?” How are we going to stop conditioning our self-worth on the acceptance of others? The answer to that question only came after I was open and honest with the world about my mental health struggles. It does get better ❤️”

Monica Beverly Hillz, known from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 5, shared a photo of her with Josh and captioned the photo with “💔😭RIP My honey 🕊️”

