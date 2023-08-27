Baring it all. Bad Bunny’s nude selfie has fans all hot and bothered across social media, where people are already sharing their thirsty thoughts about the flick.

The Puerto Rican rapper, 29, took to his Instagram to spam his stories with a series of photos on August 27, 2023. The snaps ranged from screenshots of songs on Spotify, to goofy selfies, ‘fit checks, and even a candid photo of the reggaeton star alongside The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal. But tucked somewhere between the memes and a supportive flick of girlfriend Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila brand was a thirst trap to end all thirst traps. Benito shared a steamy mirror pic which showed him shirtless and, ahem, not wearing any underwear.

PopCrave reshared Bad Bunny’s nude selfie on X (formerly Twitter) and discreetly censored the flick with their logo. Of course, that didn’t stop social media users from snagging the original photo and applying some enhancements of their own. After brightening the photo, let’s just say that there’s very little left to the imagination in Bad Bunny’s nude selfie—and we wouldn’t be surprised if Kendall Jenner saw this pic before the rest of us.

Bad Bunny in newly shared photo. pic.twitter.com/vpySEbefg5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 27, 2023

Speaking of whom: Kendall also made an appearance on Bad Bunny’s Instagram Stories over the weekend. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum can be heard in the background of one of his stories, gushing over a cute chipmunk spotted on a walk. At one point in the brief clip, Bad Bunny says, “Mami, be careful,” to which Kendall replied, “Rabies?” before he clarified, “the mosquitoes.” While it’s unclear where in the world the pair happen to be at the moment, it looks like they were enjoying spending some time in nature together.

Kendall and Bad Bunny have been linked since February 2023, when rumors first started swirling that the pair were an item. At the time, People reported that the pair were “spending time together,” with one source telling the outlet, “They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house. She likes him and is having fun.” The source went on to add, “He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

The pair have been spotted on a slew of dates and outings since. In early March, they were “all over each other” while leaving Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California, according to a TMZ report. Later that month, a source told Us Weekly that the new couple were “openly kissing” at L.A. hotspot Sushi Fumi on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, all but confirming their budding romance and their penchant for sushi. By May, the pair were already solid enough to attend a Met Gala afterparty together, with one source telling People in May 2023 that things were “getting more serious” between them.

“They are very cute together. Kendall is happy. He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill,” the insider shared at the time, adding, “it was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now. He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It’s more of a relationship now. Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him.”

Perhaps the biggest confirmation of their romance came earlier this month on August 13, 2023, when a TikTok user captured a video of Kendall and Benito putting on some serious PDA at a Drake concert. According to an eyewitness who spoke to Page Six after the concert, the pair were “making out while Kim [Kardashian] was right next to them,” which makes it sound like Bad Bunny’s already met the family by now. While we’re not sure what they’d make of his recent thirst trap, something tells us that Kendall’s one happy camper.