Virgo season is here, and with that, came Keke Palmer’s birthday celebration with… Darius Jackson? Yes, as it turns out, the former Disney Channel star decided to kick off her dirty thirties with her baby daddy, despite all the recent drama surrounding their relationship.

On her big day, Keke took to Instagram to thank Darius for celebrating her. “D, thank you for taking me out to lunch on my birthday as always,” she gushed in an Instagram Live video on August 26, per PopCrave. “I know, it’s not always my birthday but you always do take me out. I just thank you for making it special and it’s so sweet.” Darius, for his part, called Keke his “partner in crime” at one point during the Instagram Live. “Get into the Virgos and admit that Virgos are the one,” Keke joked, in response. “It’s already too late, your Virgo already has you hooked.”

Darius also posted a birthday tribute, featuring a home video of Keke and their son, Leodis. “Happy Birthday to a one-of-a-kind being. Hoping your 30s brings you many joys & triumphs,” the 29-year-old internet personality wrote.

Seeing Keke and Darius celebrating her birthday together has come as a shock to many social media users, especially considering the whirlwind events that characterized the last few weeks of their relationship. ICYMI, Darius caused a major stir on social media when he publicly criticized Keke for wearing a sheer dress that showed off her “booty cheeks” while at an Usher concert. “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he tweeted at the time. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Amid all the drama that ensued, Darius deleted his social media accounts. While his accounts reappeared days later, fans noticed he was no longer following Keke and all of his pictures of her were wiped from his Instagram, leading many to speculate that their relationship was over. Keke hit back by unfollowing him too, and even collaborated with Usher on a song that seemingly shaded her rumored ex. The actress appeared in the music video for Usher’s track “Boyfriend,” with lyrics like, “Somebody said that your boyfriеnd’s lookin’ for me/ Oh, that’s cool, that’s cool/ Well he should know I’m pretty easy to find/ Just look for me wherever he sees you.”

But now, it seems like all of that is water under bridge for Keke and Darius. Not only did the pair celebrate the Scream star’s birthday together, but it looks like Keke had a little gift to unveil for Darius, too. Over on her Instagram, Keke shared a series of sexy snapshots from a photoshoot. “#DurrtyThirty,” Keke captioned her photos. “Being grateful is the KEY, so showing gratitude is always the move! I am blessed and grateful to see another year. I am grateful my family and I are healthy. I’m bringing in “30” by being me and being better.”

In the steamy flicks, Keke is baring—you guessed it—the same “booty cheeks” that Darius called out on the internet a few weeks prior. Only this time, she was making it clear that Darius has truly made his mark on her life. And we mean that literally. One of the photos unveiled a tattoo under her right bum cheek, which reads, “January 21st, 1993.” According to Page Six, this is her partner’s birthdate. From the looks of it, this could mean that Keke and Darius are doing just fine—whatever that means for them!