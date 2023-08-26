Happy wife, happy life! Justin Bieber supported Hailey Bieber after SZA’s new music video with a subtle move on social media. After a three-month hiatus on Instagram, Justin made sure that his first post back on the platform was a sweet photo of him and Hailey.

For the snapshot, Justin and Hailey were all smiles as they spent time with their niece, Iris, who is the daughter of Hailey’s sister, Alaia Baldwin. The 29-year-old Grammy winner and the 26-year-old model are practically matching in the flick, with both of them wearing simple monochromatic ‘fits. Justin, for his part, captioned the post with a single kissy-face emoji. Over on his stories, the Biebs also reposted a recent photo of his wife that she shared on her own Instagram account.

The “Peaches” singer’s post came just hours after SZA’s latest music video for her song, “Snooze ,” dropped on YouTube. Justin stars in the steamy music video alongside the R&B singer, with scenes featuring him shirtless in bed and enjoying a picnic date with the star. In one clip, Justin can even be seen biting his lip as he stares at the “Kill Bill” singer.

Justin Bieber guest stars in the music video for SZA’s ‘Snooze.’ pic.twitter.com/iQkQznGcRz — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 25, 2023

Ever since the video premiered on August 25, 2023, fans have been gushing about Justin and SZA’s performance together. But some social media users have taken things a step further, sparking speculation about where things stand in Justin and Hailey’s relationship following his brief on-screen romance with SZA.

“Not justin having more chemistry with sza than hailey in the snooze video,” one Twitter user wrote. Another social media user added, “I know it’s a music video, but the way Justin was looking at SZA…you can never convince me he don’t wanna be with Hailey…” A third Twitter user wondered about Hailey’s reaction, writing, “How would his wife feel about this?”

Others, however, were quick to point out that this was just a music video at the end of the day—not real life. “I see y’all in the quotes and comments making up things that are so far from the truth,” wrote one Twitter user. “he’s happy with his wife. sza is friends with both justin and hailey. Dismiss!”

As far as Hailey’s reaction, it seems like the model couldn’t be more unbothered. In fact, Justin’s wife seems pretty on board with the cameo, having taken to Instagram to share stills from the music video to her story. “my 2 favorite artists in 1 video 🥰 ✨ ✨,” Hailey wrote alongside a scene from the new visuals. In another story, Hailey reshared a clip of her husband smiling from the music video, simply captioning it, “Exactly.”

Hailey previously opened up about her love of SZA in her March 2023 cover story for Australian Vogue, in which she was interviewed by none other than her hubby. When asked if she had a favorite song she was listening to at the time, Hailey told Justin, “I really love the SZA SOS album right now, the whole album.” She later called out songs like “Snooze,” “Blind,” and “Far” as some of her favorites off of the album.

So, for anyone still wondering, Justin’s cameo sounds like one of Hailey’s dreams come true. And despite all the fanfare around his scenes with SZA, his posts on Instagram prove he’s still just as obsessed with Hailey as the day he married her!

